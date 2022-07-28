The thought of our parents needing assistance with the simple things in life can be scary. Many of us have seen our parents suffer through the daily battles of aging and might find it increasingly difficult to continue living their lives independently. When caring for an older person from a distance, it can be hard to know precisely when your parents should move to assisted living.

With the following signs, start discussing with your parents about a change that will allow them peace and security for their future.

1. Difficulty With Bed Or Chair Lowering Or Raising

While it may be fine for our parents to have their furniture at their desired elevation, you may find them struggling to get themselves in and out of chairs. This might cause them to fall more often and become even more insecure about the future. If your parents fear losing, making this change may be a good idea on their behalf.

An adjustable bed is also helpful for people who sleep on their side and those who are a bit heavier so that they can quickly raise and lower the bed without putting pressure on their entire body while increasing or decreasing it.

2. Difficulty Going To Washroom

If your parents have started having a bit more trouble getting themselves up from the toilet, one of the best options would be to have a specialized toilet seat installed. This will make it easier for them to sit down, stand up from the toilet, and help them remain comfortable. Many of us are used to our routine when going about our toileting, so having a new change can be frustrating for all involved. This might also lead to possible accidents due to forgetfulness or a lack of mobility.

3. Difficulty With Swallowing

If your parents have trouble swallowing for any reason, installing a specialized feeding tube in their nose and throat can help them get their meals down without struggling or waiting in pain. This can make a big difference in their food quality and overall quality of life. For people who are not used to preparing their meals, this may pose a problem, and it may be best to consult with an assisted living facility and have one installed at the time of move-in if this is the case.

4. Trouble With Dressing

When our parents need assistance with dressing, it signifies that they are no longer safe living in their own homes. If they don’t have anyone to help them get dressed, or they refuse to use their clothing because they aren’t comfortable wearing it anymore, this can be frustrating and a problem in the long run.

Having someone else dress them may help them feel more secure and make sure that they stay comfortable. There are also technical articles of clothing available now that makes dressing easier. Check this website to learn more about the best assisted living twin falls Idaho.

5. Difficulty With Walking

When our parents start having difficulty walking, this can cause them to fall more often and become even more insecure. Having someone come in and be able to walk with them while they are slowly moving around their house may not be enough, and having a specialized walker installed can allow them to be safe when they need it most while helping prevent injuries at their age. Having trouble walking can often lead someone to become depressed as well, so being able to keep up appearances within their home is essential for overall happiness.

6. Difficulty With Stooping

When our parents start to have trouble going up and down stairs, it’s a sign that they might not be able to continue living independently in their homes as much as they had hoped. In this case, it may be best for them to take the time to prepare themselves mentally and physically for the move slowly. If they feel strong enough, having someone help them go upstairs while they stay at the bottom may make a big difference in their quality of life. It is also essential for them to maintain independence when possible, so they do not feel isolated.

7. Trouble With Showering

Having trouble taking a shower can be one of the most frustrating parts of getting older for many people. Not only does it make them feel dirty, but it also leads to a lack of self-esteem because they are not able to care for themselves as well as they would like to. For women who prefer baths, having someone come in and help with bathing can make things easier while they are moving. They may be able to continue bathing on their own, or they might have to give up this part of their routine entirely.

8. The Trouble With Eating

If our parents find eating difficult, this will make them sad and stressed out. A specialized feeding tube can allow them to continue eating and offer them the nutrients they need to keep living and feeling good. This can be one less thing for you to worry about as a caregiver, allowing them to feel good about themselves through eating. Always try to offer them a choice in the matter because this can be an emotional experience they may not want to go through if they are not ready.

9. Difficulty With Hearing

If your parents have started to lose their hearing, it can present problems when it comes to remaining independent and safe in their home. They must ensure they can always hear when someone is talking to them or coming into the room so they stay safe by knowing who is near them. An amplified hearing aid can be a big help in this regard, as well as other types of devices that will allow them to listen to television, music, and different sounds around the house.

Conclusion

When our parents struggle with their daily routines, they might feel isolated and lost. Working with an assisted living provider who can ensure that they continue to live safely in their homes will make the process much easier for all involved. This can give them more time and energy to spend doing the things they love in a home of their own and keep up appearances for a livable future.

With the help of an independent living service, you can take pieces of your life off your plate so you can focus on spending time with your loved ones and growing from this challenging time in your life.