The first impression of your house could be the deciding element in whether you sell it now or later. Landscape projects with a high return on investment (ROI) — up to 400 percent — can be very profitable. Small modifications like flashing tape may not be visible from the outside, but they can extend the life of your outdoor structures for years.

Furthermore, it’s a good idea to make sure the garden is nice and appealing before putting up the ‘For Sale’ sign. Because the garden is one of the first things a buyer sees, you’ll want it to attract their attention and pique their interest in what they’ll find inside.

You don’t have to invest a lot of time or money to make your garden seem nice. You just have to make little improvements here and there.

What can you do to improve your home’s exterior attractiveness and long-term durability? When it comes to potential buyers, neighbors, or in-laws, how can you make a great first impression?

Take a look at these 10 garden renovations that will increase the value and appeal of your house.

1. Make use of outdoor lighting

It’s never been easier to bring a little light into the darkness. You’ll make your property more appealing and secure by installing solar lights down the route to your front entrance, adding wired lamp posts or light fixtures, or simply stringing up some party lights over your deck.

2. Create a fire pit in the backyard

Fire pits come in a variety of styles and prices. To get started, decide how you’ll use your fire pit and where you’ll put it. Keep in mind where you are in relation to your neighbors. Get ideas for your new fire pit’s style and feel by looking at these examples.

3. Greet your guests with plants

Whether or not you have a green thumb, you can improve the curb appeal of your property by adding a few touches to your landscape. A few flower pots near the front door can go a long way.

When selecting permanent trees or bushes to beautify the front of your home, keep all seasons in mind. The beauty of places like Australia is the sun exposure. Brisbane, for one, has 283 days of sunshine a year, one of the highest in Australia!

4. Make a nice entrance

Although some homes have many entrances, those with a focal point stand out. A clean, freshly painted door will welcome visitors into your property. Choose a vibrant new color for your front entrance. Also, make sure your house number is prominently displayed near the door and that a doorbell is installed. Add a porch or veranda if you have the funds to do so to create a welcoming space to spend time outdoors and invite neighbors in.

5. Resurface or fix the driveway

Your driveway, whether it’s made of crumbling concrete or cracked asphalt, may not only be an eyesore but also difficult to drive or park in. Consider upgrading to slip-resistant cobblestone pavers if you have the funds. These spherical stones, which get their name from an old English phrase that means “pebbles in a riverbed,” have been used to pave roads for thousands of years. They bring timeless beauty and tough durability to any environment today.

6. Aim for a green-colored lawn

Your lawn displays how well you care for and maintain your property. To have a nice and green lawn, though, you don’t need golf greens.

If you’re taking care of your own lawn, here are a few tips to make it greener:

Deep watering, but not necessarily on a daily basis. Consider using a timed drip irrigation system.

Weed control is a term used to describe the process of removing weeds

Learn when and how to use pesticides and when to eradicate weeds. To correctly identify the weed in trouble and treat it with an efficient spray, consult your local nursery or turf specialist.

To choose the proper fertilizer, test the PH of your soil.

7. Maintain the foliage well

Tree branches that are strewn around are not only ugly, but they can also be dangerous to your home or automobiles. Shrubs that grow out of control can clog walkways and roads, cover windows, obscure views, and even tangle with power lines, posing a safety danger.

Although hiring a landscaping professional to prune your trees may be necessary, the advantages greatly exceed the costs.

8. Add an outdoor deck

Make the most of your outdoor living space by building a deck, which offers versatile space and a high return on investment. You can choose from a variety of styles and colors, especially if you utilize composite decking planks.

Moisture, on the other hand, is your deck’s worst enemy, since it creates the ideal environment for mildew, mold, and fungus to thrive.

Install a flashing film at the time of construction to prevent rot. You may add an outdoor kitchen or pizza oven, as well as a waterproof entertainment system, to your new deck.

9. Lay new, fresh grass

The advantages of having a natural-looking turf lawn cannot be overstated. Turf not only looks and feels like actual grass, but it’s also more environmentally beneficial, as it can trap pollution while also producing oxygen, and it requires relatively little upkeep.

To complement your soil and climate, you can choose from a variety of turf varieties. Each type of turf has its own characteristics, such as cost, drought resilience, shade tolerance, and texture. To determine which type of turf is best for you, visit a local nursery and feel each sample before making your final decision.

10. Keep it manageable

Here are some ways you can avoid overdoing it so you can continue to maintain the look of your backyard:

Reduce the size of your lawn: Smaller lawns take less mowing time and produce less grass clippings to be disposed of in landfills.

Consider laying down some new decking, concrete, or gravel to replace those vast areas of grass, perhaps for a private recreation zone or pathway.

Plants that are similar: Choose an easy-to-care-for plant kind that is adapted to the Australian environment. To produce a uniform look, sprinkle them in different places in the front and backyard. Plants of a similar species can be simply maintained at the same time, making your life easier.

Less is more in this case: A minimalist garden is an excellent method to bring attention to the outside space’s focus areas. You can arrange the plants however you want.

These backyard upgrades can add value to your sale and your life, whether you’re selling now or later. If you’re not selling, you can take advantage of these changes now and in the future – when you might be ready to sell!