Do you run a catering business, manage a professional kitchen on a cruise ship or work in the food processing industry? If so, you know that numerous commercial appliances are available to make your job easier. From commercial ovens to fridges and freezers, food mixers and more, the diversity of kitchen appliances allows for better management of food production and safety.

But are you using modern technology for kitchens optimally yet? Have you considered adding a kettle cooker to your range of commercial kitchen appliances? This item is popular with professional chefs for its versatility and functionality. What are the features of commercial kettles that make them useful appliances in the catering and food processing industry?

Modernize your kitchen with a commercial kettle cooker, a versatile addition for professionals in catering, cruise ships, and food processing. These appliances offer features like precise temperature control, rapid heating, and large capacity, simplifying tasks like boiling, simmering, and blanching.

The result? Enhanced food quality, production efficiency, and safety. Commercial kettles also reduce manual labor, allowing chefs to focus on creativity and consistency. Whether you’re preparing soups, sauces, pasta, or seafood, a commercial kettle cooker is a valuable asset. It’s time to harness the power of technology to streamline your kitchen operations and deliver exceptional culinary experiences.

Keep reading to find out as we share why you should consider having one in your professional kitchen.

5 Reasons Why You Need a Kettle Cooker in Your Commercial Kitchen

1. Automated Mixing: Efficient and Consistent Food Preparation

Time and money are of the essence when managing a large commercial kitchen and kettle cookers can improve productivity and efficiency during food preparation.

Manually mixing large quantities is time- and labour-intensive and opting for automated mixing is a viable solution. Designed to mix bulk ingredients, commercial kettle cookers maintain the temperature and consistency during the mixing process. With efficient food preparation from the beginning, you can benefit from:

Better productivity in the kitchen.

Efficient food mixing.

Consistent quality in all dishes produced.

From the word go, you can expect all meals made in your kitchen to be well-prepared when you use a commercial kettle cooker!

2. Temperature Control: Different Ranges and Preciseness

For best results, professional chefs know the importance of preparing and cooking food at the right temperature. Top-quality kettle cookers can be set as high as 125⁰C. Also, the jacket design allows for the device to function at a pressure of 1.5 bar and a temperature of 128⁰C.

Besides having the freedom to set high temperatures, you can also expect the following from kettle cookers:

Precise temperature control: For simple and effective cooking of dishes. Better temperature control improves cooking outcomes, ensuring your meals are always perfect when served.

For simple and effective cooking of dishes. Better temperature control improves cooking outcomes, ensuring your meals are always perfect when served. Automated regulation: Food is heated to the correct temperature before heating is regulated.

Food is heated to the correct temperature before heating is regulated. Minimal burning: With better temperature control and regulation, there’s less chance of your meals being burnt during the heating and cooking process.

With better temperature control and regulation, there’s less chance of your meals being burnt during the heating and cooking process. Reduced energy costs: With improved temperature control and regulation, very little power is used to run kettle cookers. This saves you money on your energy bills.

3. More Recipe Possibilities: Versatile and Functional Features

Automated mixing and improved temperature control allow you to create more recipes in one appliance. With its built-in mixers, kettle cookers can produce warm meals at just the right temperature, bechamel sauces that don’t burn on the bottom and delectable desserts.

Some premium kettle cooker brands include features such as:

A bottom-type mixer driver.

High-rate efficiency motor and gearbox under the appliance.

Mixer speeds from 10 to 200 revolutions per minute.

Seven different mixer modes.

These features allow you to produce a wide range of recipes with ease, knowing that the result will be consistent and delicious!

4. Easy-to-Use Operations and Installation

With advanced technology, operating kettle cookers has become a breeze! Easy-to-use operational features on top-quality kettle cookers include:

A touchpad controller with numerical temperate display.

Simple programme mode selection, customised food water measurement and heating control.

Customer-specific settings for automated cooking.

Not only does this improve workflow in a busy commercial kitchen, but chefs have better control when preparing dishes.

Most modern kettle cookers come with fewer parts, making installation, attachment and detachment of the mixer tools easy even if the ingredients are already in the appliance. With such easy-to-use and modern features, you can prepare and produce food efficiently no matter how many orders come in!

5. Cleaning: Hygienic and Simple

Cleaning the kettle cooker is easy too and suitable to the workflow of busy kitchens. All you have to do is remove the mixer tools and place them in a 50cm x 50cm dishwasher basket. Wash them in the dishwasher for a simple and hygienic clean.

Premium models include an automated washy programmed, making it easier to hygienically clean the kettle cooker. It also saves water, time and energy costs.

Commercial kettle cookers are normally freestanding, minimising the number of bolt connections required on the floor. This reduces the growth of germs, and when floor cleaning needs to take place, simply move the kettle to another spot while the job is being done.

Final Thoughts

As kettle cooker technology improves, features such as ‘chilling’ after preparation are being incorporated into the design and functionality. This adds to the incredible versatility this appliance offers commercial kitchen owners and managers.

Automated performance improves productivity and efficiency in the professional kitchen while keeping safety and ergonomics as key considerations. If you’re serious about producing quality meals from your large-scale professional kitchen, you need to consider adding a top-quality kettle cooker to your workstation. Watch your food production go to the next level instantly!