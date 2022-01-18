If you’ve ever played World of Warcraft, you are probably familiar with the levelling process of the game. It is a long and hard grind if you want to make it to the top and dominate the end game.

Generally speaking, with each new update, gearing up becomes harder, and WoW Shadowlands is no exception. In fact, it is harder than ever to gear up in Shadowlands than it was before.

If you’re looking to get some great arena gear in Shadowlands, you have to be prepared to grind your behind off. It’s not going to be easy. However, we might have a few tips to make the grind a little bit easier.

Now, if you want an answer to the question of how hard it is to acquire arena gear in Shadowlands – it’s hard might not be good enough of an answer. So, we’re going to break it down for you. Also, we’re going to give you a few tips on how you can make this grind easier. So, let’s begin!

Why Is Gearing Up Hard In Shadowlands?

It isn’t hard to realize why getting gear is harder in Shadowlands expansion. It almost feels like Blizzard intentionally did this in order to force players to grind more and play different game modes.

First, you no longer have bonus rolls, so the chance of a random drop is now non-existent. Also, World Quests no longer drop you anything remotely close to valuable. Even if your Renown is high, you can’t really expect any valuable drops.

Also, Heroic and Mythic dungeons aren’t as lucrative as they were before. It is not uncommon for players to run two Mythic dungeons back to back and get nothing.

Not ever relying on guaranteed drops like the Covenant armour isn’t that valuable, as you’ll have to upgrade it later on, and that won’t be a walk in the park either.

However, it is not impossible to get arena gear in Shadowlands – it’s just time-consuming and hard.

So, here’s how you do it.

Shift Your Focus To The Dungeons

While it is true that dungeons aren’t as lucrative in terms of dropping gear, they’re still a pretty good option for farming.

As you know, there are Normal, Heroic and Mythic dungeons. Each of them have different requirements and will be useful to you on different levels. For instance, with Heroic dungeons, you’ll get 171 level gear, and the Mythic dungeons should drop 184 level items.

If you’re skilled enough of a player, grinding through dungeons should be easy enough for you, but then again, this will take a lot of your time – so, there’s that.

Run Mythic+

Arguably the best way for you to get gear in Shadowlands is through Mythic+ dungeons. Go on a Mythic+ run with your five-man squad and hope for the best. The gear you’ll get in the beginning is the gear for the 187th level, so make sure you grind out the previous dungeons first. Otherwise, you’ll just waste your time.

As you progress and level up, you’ll be able to get the highest keystones, which should allow you to get 210 level gear for your hero.

Naturally, the higher you go, the harder it will be to get through the dungeons, as well as collect gear. So, be prepared for a massive grind. Also, make you get your hands on enough keys, otherwise, you won’t be able to farm gear through the Mythic+.

Play Tazavesh Megadungeon

Megadungeons were very, very popular back in the day, and they’re making a comeback with Tazavesh.

A Tazavesh Megadungeon will have eight bosses that you will have to slay in order to get yourself some shiny new gear. As is often the case with these Megadungeons, the Tazavesh Megadungeon will also start as a Mythic 0, but you can expect the Mythic+ version to come soon enough.

Now, you’ll have to be level 226 if you want to try this one out, so you’ll already have a decent amount of gear. However, this Megadungeon will help you add some additional levels to your gear if you grind it long and hard enough.

Don’t Forget About The Weekly Vault

Weekly Vault is a reward for everyone that’s grinding tirelessly. Once you do enough Mythic+ runs and you stack enough raid boss kills or Arena matches, you’ll get access to the treasured Weekly Vault.

Now, this won’t be anything groundbreaking or life-changing, but you’ll be able to get some solid gear out of this one. In fact, if you complete enough various milestones along the way, you will get to maximize the choice of the items you’ll get to choose from. Do it enough times, and you’ll notice your gear level rise.

Stack Up On Valor Points

Valor points are another new feature introduced to us in the Shadowlands. Valor points allow you to upgrade your gear. All you have to do is exchange the points at Oribos in the Covenant Halls and upgrade your gear. Simple enough, right?

Well, while there’s no denying that the system is pretty simple and straightforward, this method also requires a lot of grinding.

There are two ways in which you can acquire Valor points. The first is by completing the Covenant callings, which will grant you 35 or 50 points based on the calling you’ve played.

However, the more efficient method of stacking up on Valor points is through completing the Mythic+ dungeons. Each completion grants you 135 Valor points.

Final Verdict – Is Getting Arena Gear In WoW Shadowlands Really Hard?

The short answer is – yes. It is time-consuming, it’s hard, and it requires you to put in a lot of hours.

However, a great number of players don’t even want to be bothered by this, so they simply pay someone else to level up their gear and get some Legendary drops. While that may not be what you’re looking for, it certainly is the easiest option out of all.