Few people come to the site by accident, as a rule, users find the site for key queries in search engines and directories. How long a user stays on your site and whether he wants to return depends on how quickly he gets the information he needs. The more accurate the answer the user finds, the more time he will spend on the landing page, getting to know what he found. At the moment, this is an urgent task for all private web designers and professional web studios that work with clients.

A lot of important detail is the graphic component of the site. It plays an important role in web design. Everyone understands that the user will be unpleasant to be on the site if there are many different, distracting, web design elements or advertising in front of his eyes that are not interesting to him at the moment. He will not be able to quickly navigate in this abundance of information. And he will leave the site before he finds an answer to his search query. There is no pleasure in this. So the owner of the Internet resource is directly interested in improving the so-called behavioral factor.

Web site design is a whole process that includes visualization, technical development and information structuring. In order to increase the number of visitors to the site, the design of the site must be attractive. The interface must be convenient. And the content to the user must be relevant. Modern web design capabilities allow you to decorate web pages and make your site livelier. With the help of these little tricks, the time spent by users on the site increases. And while the user continues to search for something else interesting on your site, the behavioral factor also improves.

Web site design is created to implement the ideas of the future Internet system, from visualization to the final product. Your website is your business card. This is why it is so important to take into account all the components and make this project a reflection of your business.

WordPress is a powerful platform for any purpose

First of all, of course, WordPress is a powerful personal blogging platform.

There is big set of features. They help to simplify the process of creating online publications as much as possible. It makes it pleasant and convenient.

WordPress is a free, standards-compliant, fast, lightweight and free personal blogging platform with practical default settings and properties and an extremely flexible and customizable core.

What else can you say about WordPress? WordPress is a PHP based platform and probably the most popular CMS. Thanks to its good documentation and quick installation, it is great even for beginners in site building. Everyone will be able to install WordPress in 5 minutes, and automatic updates of the CMS core will not force you to reinstall it with the release of each new version.

Advantages of WordPress

This CMS initially established itself as an innovative blogging platform with high usability.

But the development of the system’s functionality has ensured its high popularity among other website formats as well. Today, the web design industry is highly demandable.

WordPress by Fireart is used in everything from personal blogs to e-commerce sites.

The main advantages of WordPress include the following:

This is the most popular CMS: more than half of the users prefer WordPress. Perhaps this statistic is already strong evidence for the superiority of this system;

Big variety of plugins, additional instruments and so on;

WYSIWYG editor;

No technical experience is required. The admin panel is simple;

Also WordPress is great tool, used by the developers and designers for creation od the websites for clients.

Functionality of WordPress

Today, using CMS WordPress, you can create more than just blogs.

There are many ways to use the engine. With the help of CMS WordPress, you can create portfolio sites, all kinds of directories of sites and articles, message boards, job sites, personal pages, galleries, online stores, entire portals, corporate sites, hosting provider sites, online directories, social networks, startups, music sites, knowledge bases, review sites, news feeds, etc.

How can all this be implemented on one engine?

The functionality of any engine can be extended by using plugins. A plugin is most often a small script that expands and improves the functionality of the main engine. Since WordPress is a very popular engine, a lot of plugins have already been created for it. At the moment, almost 30,000.

It is also worth noting that there are not so many multifunctional plugins, because no one wants to load their site with unnecessary unused features. Most often, each plugin solves its narrowly focused task.

After installing and activating the plugin in the admin panel, it immediately begins to interact with the system, performing only those tasks assigned to it.

All plugins are located in a separate folder and when the engine is updated, they do not need to be reinstalled. Although, before updating the system, I still recommend disabling plugins.

Plugins serve not only to enhance the site’s capabilities, but also to decorate it. And no matter what you think to do on your WordPress site, most likely you will find a ready-made plugin from the available ones to implement your idea.

Here is a list of the most popular plugin categories, each of which has enough decent plugins:

plugins for administration;

plugins for SEO promotion;

comment plugins;

plugins to increase WordPress performance;

WordPress security plugins;

WordPress plugins for working with images;

plugins for working with multimedia;

plugins for simplified commenting;

WordPress social media plugins;

special WordPress plugins.

WordPress website design

We figured out the functionality. But what about the appearance?

With the design, everything is about the same. Just like plugins, by installing different themes you can achieve different looks.

But if we start to install our own specific functionality into a ready-made theme, which is not provided by the theme, then the appearance of the site begins to crumble.

Typically, a WordPress theme is harder to find than a plugin. Because, unlike functionality, everyone has their own vision of the appearance and design of the site. If you are satisfied with the color scheme of the theme, you are not always satisfied with the functionality and arrangement of blocks, or vice versa.

And without knowledge of how WordPress works, how themes are created, without knowledge of HTML and CSS, changing the appearance of a theme or completing a theme for the necessary functionality, or creating a unique theme for your site is a very difficult task.

Of course, depending on your goals, WordPress needs to be used in different ways.