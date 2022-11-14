Every gambler’s dream is beating the house but what happens when you beat it one too many times? In the old days, you would have been barred from the Vegas casino you were gambling in but in the age of online gambling, some gamblers have found that their accounts can be suspended or their betting can be limited. If you don’t gamble on casino games and you keep making winning bets then you aren’t a good customer and your bets will be limited. It is a business after all and a business doesn’t run on losses.

Other Reasons Your Account can be Suspended

Winning isn’t the only way you can find your account suspended. Some companies will only allow you to have one account per household so if multiple bettors are in the same household using the same IP address, it could flag up in the company’s system. Some will use a VPN to avoid this but betting companies are becoming more and more vigilant over this tactic.

It doesn’t matter if you use an Android device, or an iOS device, trying to change your location to play online can cause a big red flag with operators who can quickly move to close down your account.

Multiple Accounts and Fraudulent Activity

Gambling operators have sophisticated systems that detect anything that may be slightly off or potentially fraudulent, this is another reason your account can be suspended. One reason could be that you are only allowed to have one account per online betting site, if a bookie finds out you have more than one account with them, you will be banned and the accounts will all be banned.

As part of the terms and conditions, you agree to upon opening up a betting account, you should only be betting for yourself. If it is discovered you are betting on behalf of someone else, your account will be closed immediately.

Having your FandDuel account suspended for this seems a very common theme, especially when you see the number of complaints on reddit from players who have had their accounts closed for apparently no reason. Luckily there is a handy guide located at gamblingpromocodes.com discussing how to re-open it.

If the operator suspects any kind of fixing then it is an automatic ban. If there are suspicious betting patterns on an account they will not hesitate to close it, no bookmaker wants to be associated with an activity that appears to be illegal. Gambling operators have extremely sophisticated systems in place to protect both themselves and bettors so if you are doing anything wrong, you can be sure it won’t take long for the system to pick up on it.

Criminal Penalties for Online Gambling

If you’re found guilty of engaging in unlawful gambling activities through the use of electronic media- including internet casinos- you could face criminal charges and significant prison sentences. The following are some examples of criminal activity that could result in jail time:

The Act regulates illegal lotteries as well as their advertising and promotion which incidentally falls within section 292 offense punishable with up to 5 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to £250,000

The Promotion of Unlawful Gambling Regulations 2008 makes it an offense to supply goods or services (including providing advice about gaming) with the intention of enabling someone else to break UK gambling laws

It is also an Offense under The Gambling Act to operate an online gambling service without a license. This could result in a prison sentence and/or a fine of up to £5,000,000

Law of the Land

If you are in a country where betting is illegal or your preferred operator is not registered in that country, your account will be temporarily blocked from use. Do your research on the law of the land you’re in before opening an account with an operator.

Abusing Free Bets

Abusing bonuses and free bets is another way to get yourself banned. This is where a bettor is using free bets and promotions from a betting site to make a profit. Doing this repeatedly could result in a ban.

How to Avoid Getting Punished

There are a few things you can do to avoid getting punished when betting or gaming online. First, be sure to read the terms and conditions of the site you’re playing on carefully. Many sites have rules about how often you can win money, and making too many large bets in a short period of time can result in your account being closed or suspended.

Another thing to keep in mind is how gambling sites are graded by regulators. Sites with a Grade A rating from the US Gambling Commission are usually safe and fair, while Grade D casinos may have more aggressive practices when it comes to collecting debt from players. If you’re having trouble paying your debts, be sure to contact the casino support team for help.

Finally, don’t forget that cybercrime is a serious crime. If you’re accused of online gambling fraud, cyberstalking, or other online crimes, you could face serious punishment – including jail time. So make sure that any information you provide to online gamblers is accurate and up-to-date, and don’t try anything risky if you don’t know what you’re doing!

Remember, the House Always Wins

Whilst not a regular occurrence, this is something to be mindful of if you keep winning big or you aren’t entirely up to scratch with the laws and regulations of the operators. Gambling companies don’t want to lose money and they’re keen to make sure that the odds remain favorable to the house.

Sometimes this may mean making moves that upset or anger gamblers – whether these moves are fair or not is up for debate but they’re clearly effective. The last thing you want when you’re on a good run is a suspension but unfortunately for gamblers, the house always wins or else the house would come down.