Do you want to wear a wide-brim fedora? And you don’t know if you can carry it all by yourself or not. Irrespective of the scenario, it’s time that you should give a face-lift to your existing hats and add variety to your hat game. However, unlike the flat caps and the baseball hats, that allows things to stay rather easy because of the unobtrusive size and short visors, carrying on a wide-brim fedora hat, might require more thought from you.

Today, online hatmakers have come with many variants of this hat. You can check out American hat company to get to know more about the wide-brim fedora. But before you can purchase this hat, it is necessary to get a breakdown of all the basics that you started with. After that you will be all set to browse and shop for the ideal styles that cater to your preference.

Why Wide-Brim Fedora Hats?

1. It is Ideal for Entertaining Both-Style and Functionality:

The key reason as to why this hat flourishes in the fashion industry is because of its versatile nature. There is a wide range of people who love to wear the wide-brim fedora hats, be it a movie star or a football player, they can sport this accessory for different reasons.

Football is a sport that requires the players to show up in all types of equipment that is out there in the market, from shoes to jerseys and from gloves to caps. Similarly, when it comes to the wide-brim fedora hat, it is a versatile accessory that adds a lot of style to any outfit that you are wearing.

Fedora hats, in general, are designed with straight brims that work brilliantly in blocking the harsh sunshine rays from touching your face and neck. And it is not just the brim that adds to the functionality of this hat but there is more. Some special fedora hats also come with wide brims that provide you with the same functionality but at a whole new level.

2. You Can Easily Change Your Look with This Hat:

The wide-brim fedora hats are an accessory that not only gives you style but also makes you look like one classy person. It brings out your personality and make people’s heads turn when you walk in front of them.

3. Brings the Difference:

When you are out with your friends and family, and everyone is sporting normal caps that adds up to the amazing summer ambiance, you can dress up your fedora hat and feel like a star in their company.

This accessory is not just an ordinary hat it is a hat that brings out the difference in you and also gives you an air of confidence.

In short, these are the three key reasons as to why all men should own a wide-brim fedora hat.

Understanding the form of the fedora hat

Anything that has been present for a while, will witness changes. The rule is applicable with a fedora. It has changed in small ways across all these years. However, its signature still stays the same. It comes with a flat and flexible brim that is generally two to three inches wide, and it can’t get bent downward or upwards. It comes with a fixed crown that gets indented at the center crease and pinched on either side.

Usually, the fedora is mostly made of wool. Initially, the fedora hat got made using animal fur felt. However, today you get options of many materials, which also include wool felt, leather, canvas, straw, and synthetic blends. Today, you still have the option to come across a fur fedora. However, you must know that it will be costly, and at times wearing animal fur from a fox, beaver, mink or rabbit might be a deal-breaker.

Bigger hats can prove to be better

Simply put, if you want to have a wide-brim hat, it’s any hat that usually measures three inches or more. And since this kind hat can occupy more space in your head, it is essential to ensure that the hat is proportionate to your body structure and the face shape. And even if the hat comes with a good fit, it can end up looking not correct for you. If you want, you can check up the online guides that are available to decide the hat that has a flattering impact on your face.

Style joining hands with function

Every fashion expert will agree that the fedora is a timeless head accessory. And it’s not just a fashionable throwback to a past era when the stylish gentlemen used to wear it every day, but today it has also transformed into a go-to for the style-conscious men who don’t want to stay in the fashion mess. You will find some of the prominent Hollywood personalities wearing this hat, such as Rami Malek, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Bruno Mars. It only goes to prove that the fedora is a versatile hat and you can dress it down or up, depending on your mood and style sense.

That is not all! A fedora hat is highly functional and more so because it comes with a wide brim. And in comparison, to the baseball caps, flat caps and various other narrow-brimmed toppers, like the trilbies and the pork pie hats, the wide-brim fedora usually provides complete neck and face protection from the wind, sun, snow and rain.

Getting the look correct

Today, it’s essential to get your look correct when you are wearing a fedora hat. For that, the first rule is to get the size correct. And for this you can either depend on the hatmaker or you can measure your hat size yourself. That aside, you need to know which look suits you best. If you are not certain about it, keep your look simple. You can try wearing your fedora hat with your casual outfit to get used to the feel of the hat. Once you are comfortable, you can go ahead and experiment your style. For this, you can refer to an online style guide or you can come up with ideas on your own. However, you need to remember that you have to feel comfortable in any style or look you choose. That is the basic rule of sporting anything with confidence. Once you are comfortable, you will get the confidence of experimenting with various look with the fedora hat.

Last but not least, today, most stylish man needs to have a wool fedora in the shades of grey, black, navy or brown in their wardrobe. And such neutral shades provide a great foundation in your wardrobe which will appear great with almost anything you wear. And the moment you are aware of the basics, you can move out and start experimenting with fabric, color, patterns, and embellishments.