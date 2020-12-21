Every commercial building owner knows how important little details are. We spend a lot of time choosing the right items, design, and colors, and one thing that we should never forget about is the lighting. Depending on the choice you make, you may end up spending a lot of money on maintenance and utility bills, or you can reduce costs and help the environment. In this article, we are going to give you some reasons why you should update to LED lighting and how that is going to help you, your employees, and your customers.

1. Save money

Every person has a budget, and no matter if you are installing new lighting in your commercial building or private property, you need to pay attention to the money you are spending. When you choose to go with LED lights, you will be able to save a lot of money in the long run. There are several reasons for that, including the initial investment, the reduced bills, and the durability of these units.

2. Protect the environment

If you are interested in protecting the environment, and showing everyone around you that you take light pollution seriously, you should switch to light-emitting diodes. They are said to save more than 80 percent of energy when compared to traditional lights, and they operate in an environmentally sustainable way. In addition to this, it is said that newer generations are more likely to go and shop in places that think of the planet.

3. Increase safety

These items emit extremely little heat, which means that you won’t have to fear about your worker’s and the client’s safety. It is said that lights are one of the biggest causes of fires because they can get heated really quickly, and they can explode if they are not turned off for a long time.

With these units, you won’t risk them heating too much, they will never cause burns to anyone who touches them, and they are not going to be a fire hazard.

4. Protect your eyes

We spend more than 8 hours every day in our place of business, and it is said that people spend at least a few hours per day in a commercial building. When we are exposed to bad light, and when our eyes get tired all the time, our eyesight gets worse every single day.

These units produce bright light without making the eyes tired, and in the long run, everyone who spends time in your building is not going to get worsened eyesight or suffer from headaches or migraines because of poor lighting.

5. LEDs are more durable

Now let’s talk about something that is extremely important – the lifetime of the units we use. As you already know, when you use traditional units, you need to change them at least several times per year. In some cases, you even have to do that several times per month.

According to www.ghv.de, if you are looking for something that is going to be of high quality and with a long lifetime, you should choose these units. Just to compare, most of the traditional lights have a lifetime between 10 and 36 thousand hours. The LEDs can last up until 150 thousand hours. This means that you will save a lot of money in the long run by not having to replace them.

6. Have full control

These units have a focused light, and they are not like the traditional units that have a 360-degree angle of light emission. The reason why this is good is that you are going to be able to focus the light where you want it to be, and you will have full control of it.

In addition to this, the lights can also be dimmed, and you don’t have to use the full brightness at all times. This can create a better working space, or allow users to feel more relaxed.

7. Choose the colors and design you want

The LEDs are extremely versatile, and they can be modified depending on the style of your commercial building. You can choose bigger units that will light up the whole space, or you can choose several smaller ones that will allow you to focus the different light beams on different things. They can be used in the whole room, or they can be additionally installed on the shelves so you can get your customers to notice a product.

They also come in a variety of colors, so you can play around with the design depending on what your goal is. You can incorporate them in any space or room no matter their size.

8. Use them at any temperature

Now let’s talk about using different types of light in different temperatures. We know that we can use traditional lights in most of the spaces, but what happens if you need to install them in the freezer, or a storage area that needs to be constantly cooled.

With the light-emitting diodes, you don’t have to worry about them breaking when you install them in storage space. They can work perfectly in every temperature, even in a sub-zero environment. As we mentioned before, they don’t use heat to turn on, so they will function no matter how hot or cold the room is.

9. No additional noise

The last thing we are going to talk about is the noise that units usually produce. Even though we don’t always hear this noise, some lights flicker or buzz when we turn them on. In most cases, you want the lights to turn on as soon as you press the switch, and you don’t want to hear any additional sounds.

The buzzing noise that comes from traditional lights will never happen with these units, even when they are old and need to be replaced. Even though this is not something that is on the top priority list, it is still a factor you should consider.

These are some of the reasons why you should think about upgrading to LEDs in your commercial building. In the long run, you will save a lot of money, and you will know that everyone who is a part of that space is safe, secure, and will not be exposed to any risk that is connected to the lighting.