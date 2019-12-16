Living in a tech-centric world entails having an abundance of entertaining content at the tips of our fingers. Every day, there is a new movie, music album, or TV show available for individuals to consume and also YouTube videos, e-books, and much more.

The same can be said for video games. As they continued to increase in popularity over the years, not only did the quality and graphics improve, but it also led to the development of a whole movement of professional gamers.

Now, e-sports has been recognized as a real, competitive sport worldwide and each year, millions of people tune in to watch tournaments or world championships of their favorite games. Professional gamers have massive fanbases but also train a lot and have coaches. What once was considered nerdy is now considered cool and today, it is one of the top dream careers of many young people.

However, since the market has become so saturated, it is that much harder for a game to achieve success. Not only that, but certain games that have been around forever have continued to reign the gaming world.

One such game is MMORPG World of Warcraft which has, since its launch in 2004, seen immense popularity but has also made a true cultural impact. If you have never played the game or are relatively new to it, you might be wondering why such an old game is still popular today? So, if you’re curious, here are some reasons why it continues to be relevant and popular even after all this time.

1. You Get to Decide How to Play

Not only do you get to create your own hero, but you get to decide what class you would like to play. You also get to choose whether you would like to complete the main story, focus on side quests, or perhaps engage in player-vs-player battles.

You can invite other players into your guild which is essentially a permanent group of players that work together as a team. You can also pick and develop your character’s professions, go on a hunt for precious loot, and much much more.

2. Character and Level Advancement in Several Ways

There are two ways you can upgrade your character or level. Firstly, you can get a new character skill or go up a level by playing the game continuously and trying hard to complete various tasks and quests.

However, completing certain puzzles is extremely difficult and it might take you a very long time before you manage to level up or get a new ability for your character.

For example, with each new Battle of Azeroth expansion, your ability to fly gets taken away. Since it helps you hunt your enemies from above, you might want to earn it as soon as possible. You can do this by unlocking Pathfinder achievements, but since beginners would need a Level 60 Expert Riding skill, it might take forever until you can get the flying mount.

This is when using a boosting service might come in handy. Hiring skilled professionals to unlock the achievements is a fast and efficient way to continue playing, especially if you are busy and do not have a lot of free time. If you are interested, you can learn more about the wow bfa flying boost here.

3. It Has An Array of Different Characters & Classes

New playable races are constantly added to the game and you can play, for example, the common races like human or orc, or opt for something more interesting like Tauren – a bipedal cow, night elf, or Pandaren – a martial artist panda, and many others.

When you start playing the game, besides choosing your character, you can also choose its class. This determines what your character will do, so you need to pick wisely and select the best one for you. These classes include Warrior, Paladin, Hunter, Rogue, Priest, Death Night, Shaman, Mage, Warlock, Monk, Druid, and Demon Hunter.

4. It Offers a Vast World & Lore

The Warcraft lore is so extensive that it includes videos, audio, comics, short stories, and books as well. The fantasy world of Azeroth is a vast land that is home to numerous races and it is a place of never-ending adventure and action.

Even the races in the game have their history, leader, home city, and special traits making the game extremely exciting and story-like.

5. Numerous Modes of Gameplay

WoW does not only offer PvP (player-vs-player) and PvE (player-vs-environment) modes. In PvE, you can choose to focus on achieving several different things such as completing the main quest, collecting loot, doing side quests, and much more.

PvP mode also offers different options such as the Arena where a team of players battles another team of a similar Arena Rank, 2v2 or 3v3. Another option is RBG (Rated Battlegrounds) where Alliances fight against Hordes, Player-vs-Player seasons which continue for several months, and many more.

6. WoW is a Great Place for Socializing

Playing on different servers will allow you to chat and socialize with people from every corner of the Earth. You can make in-game friends, form groups and guilds together and have a blast going into battles against other teams.

You can even play the game with your in-life friends and it might be another great way for you guys to bond.

7. The Game is Designed to Be Addictive

New expansions are brought out periodically, giving players an array of new characters, abilities, or quests. As you gain experience, start leveling up, and make your character stronger and stronger, it will be that much harder to stop playing this enticing and really fun game.

Conclusion

WoW has seen many updates and upgrades over the years and that is probably one of the main reasons for its undying popularity and loyal fanbase. Regardless of its age, the game still provides great content such as interesting characters, a beautiful, ever-expanding world, and much more, so it will surely continue growing in the future as well.