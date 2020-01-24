Vietnam is a country located in Southeast Asia that is very well known for its tropical hills, lowlands, and very dense forests. Although, its eastern border faces the South China Sea which is why a lot of tourists want to visit this place for its beautiful beaches and views toward the sea.

However, Vietnam is not just about its natural landscapes and views, it is also about its very rich history and powerful culture that has been alive for more than 2000 years. It has been ruled by many countries, including the time that it was under the oppression of China for more than a thousand years. Even though it has been under so much influence from other cultures, countries, and governments, this country is very proud of managing to save its culture.

So, if you are having trouble deciding what should be your next vacation destination, here are some of the things which makes Vietnam such a great option for a tourist such as you.

Archaeology and architecture

While being under the influence of so many countries may have been bad at the time for the people living in Vietnam, there are certainly some benefits of it that we can see today.

For example, after getting rid of China’s rule from Vietnamese land, the Dai Viet civilization kept some of China’s culture and architecture. One of the most important buildings from that time was the university (at the time) Temple of Literature which only allowed the elite of the elite. Even though this was built during the Dai Viet period, the temple’s architecture was completely done in China’s style.

Another example is the invasion of Cham. This land was located south of Dai Viet that had its own architecture that was very different. However, after the invasion of the Cham kingdom, the Dai Viet absorbed a lot of their culture which is why we can see many of Cham-like buildings on sites such as the Mỹ Sơn Temple Complex.

Mỹ Sơn

Since we already mentioned this complex of temples, we think it is also another great reason why you should consider visiting this beautiful country. It is one of the most important archeological sites on this land which is located on the central coast of Vietnam. It was built somewhere around the 4th or 5th century and was exclusively used as Hindu temples to perform ceremonies, chants and to teach pupils about the religion.

It was specifically used to worship Shiva also known as Mahadeva or The Destroyer somewhere between the 4th and 15th centuries. By following the Hindu religion, Shiva was the god that creates, destroys and protects the universe.

Simple entry

As a tourist, you probably already have experienced the problem of entering a certain country while traveling. This problem usually is related to obtaining a visa and getting one can be quite a hassle and expensive too. You are required to input all of your information, pay various costly fees and then wait for days, weeks or sometimes even months just to get a response whether you are eligible for a visa or not.

Fortunately for you, obtaining a visa for Vietnam is quite simple. All you have to do is to go on one of the many websites that allow you to apply for an e-visa, such as e-visa-Vietnam and then go through the process of providing them with the necessary information. This can include all of your personal information such as birth date, full name, your passport information and so on. After that, you will probably need to pay a small sum with your credit card and you are ready to visit this beautiful country.

They know English

If you are afraid of the communication barrier when traveling to countries far away from your home, you will not have to worry about talking with Vietnamese people because they are well versed in the English language. Most schools in the country have an obligation to teach English to their students after the third grade.

Although, they will definitely appreciate you more if you learn a few words such as hello, bye, good morning before you get there.

The people

While you might be planning your entire vacation to be focused around hiking, sight-seeing, mountain climbing, and other similar adventures, you should know that the people here will be very friendly towards you. Unlike some other countries, people can be quite strict towards strangers, but Vietnamese people are happy to show their culture to tourists and share their food. They are probably the most hospitable people in Southeast Asia.

It’s affordable

If you are working around a budget, you probably shouldn’t be spending your money traveling to places such as Paris, London or Hong Kong. Instead, you should consider going to places such as Vietnam, because it is quite affordable while offering you all kinds of hotels, restaurants and shopping malls. A 5-star hotel that follows the same world standards will cost you only a fraction of what a 2 or 3-star hotel would charge you in other more expensive cities or countries. Even if you decide to stay in Hanoi, which is the capital of Vietnam, you can still survive without spending all of your money.

The food is awesome

Another great thing about this country is that all of those mixed cultures have ultimately led to beautiful cuisine. Doesn’t matter if you are walking through a random village or through the streets of Hanoi, you will also sense a smell of tasty food.

If you are a vegetarian, you will be quite happy to know that you can get fresh vegetables and fruits anywhere. Although finding the right restaurant for meat can be a bit harder since it isn’t as popular as other countries, but they definitely do serve the best seafood. So, if you are into shrimps, fish, crab or clams, you will be surprised by how many options you will have and how tasty it will be. This is definitely one of those reasons that will help you decide whether you should visit this country or not.