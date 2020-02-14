It’s no news that if you want to be successful online, you need a good website. So of course, you’ve created one. Maybe you’ve done this all by yourself, maybe you got some help, but you’re really proud of the result. You’ve got a good domain name, a nice design, all the right content on the correct pages… You’re ready to go, right? This is going to be a huge success! Or not …?

There’s a big possibility that when you go live, you hardly get any visitors on your new website. Your website is not found by your target audience. To ensure you do get visitors and target the right ones, you need to get found in the search engines. How? With SEO. We explain more to you about SEO in this article.

What is SEO?

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. With search engine optimization you try to get a better result from the search engines, for example from Google. With certain tricks, you actually ensure that you are found better in the results of the search engines.

Why is SEO Important?

Even though you might have a really nice website, you cannot achieve your goals if it isn’t found by the right audience. If you don’t do anything for SEO, chances are that your target audience will only find your website by typing in the URL in the search bar. And that’s not what you want, because it simply doesn’t happen a lot. By applying SEO, you ensure that your website is found in the search engines and your target audience ends up on your website.

How Does SEO Work?

Imagine, you have created a website for your organization and you want your website to be in the top 3 of the search results when people type in a certain keyword. If this is your goal, there are a number of things to look out for.

Let’s take the website www.e-legal.nl as an example. You can hire this company if, as an entrepreneur, you are dealing with defaulters. If someone from The Netherlands is looking for such a company, they most likely enter a keyword in the search engine as “incassobureau”, which means collection agency in Dutch. Because e-Legal has responded perfectly to SEO, they end up at the top of Google. How did they manage this?

First of all, e-Legal has built a mobile-friendly website and they are constantly working on strong link building. In addition, it is important that the website has a high-speed performance and good content on the pages with relevant search terms. It is also important that website technology is as good as it can possibly be.

The Power of the Search Engine

Google ultimately determines in which order the websites are shown. The order of the websites depends on many factors, so the position of your website can change quickly. But if you make sure the aspects described above are optimized, it will have a huge positive impact on the position of your website. This way your website will be found by your target audience!

Amazon and SEO – What is it and How Does it Work?

When you visit the Amazon website (s) you have only one goal: to buy a specific product. However, the big question is with which provider he or she will make this purchase. Through Amazon SEO it is possible to become more findable in the search results of Amazon and to crack its A9 algorithm.

This way you ensure that the visitor buys his or her product from you! How do you become easier to find in Amazon search results? We are happy to tell you this in this blog. Also Opptrends.com made a 7 tips top 100 Sellers & Brands Do Boost Their Sales blog post.

Understand How Amazon Search Works

Like Google and Bing, Amazon has its own algorithm, the A9 algorithm. This algorithm compares countless factors and determines which provider ranks top with his or her product (s). Amazon’s huge database contains millions of products offered by a large number of providers. Yet it is possible to influence Amazon’s A9 algorithm and get your products higher in its search results. We explain it to you.

To get started with Amazon SEO it is important to first know the basics. We tell you to step by step what you should take into account:

1. Amazon’s Search Results Overview

Amazon has 2 different ways to display products on a search results overview, namely:

Gallery view (24-45 products)

List view (15-16 products)

2. Sponsored Products

Just like in Google and in Bing, it is also possible in Amazon to sponsor your products through advertisements. Amazon has reserved special areas for this per page. A sponsored product is processed differently on each type of page. Sometimes you see these sponsored products combined with the organic results.

3. The Use of Filters

Within the search results of Amazon, it is possible to filter, exactly as you can do with web stores. To ensure that your product is visible even after using a filter, it is necessary to provide this information with the product listing in the Seller Central.

The Seller Central offers the possibility to fill in countless fields such as color, size, brand and many more. All this information is used by Amazon to determine the relevance of your product with a search and linked filters to a category.

For example: when someone is looking for a brown bag, it is necessary that you provide the brown bag that you would like to sell with the color brown in the product listing in the Seller Central. All of these attributes use Amazon’s A9 algorithm to determine the relevance of a product!