Why is Renting a Car at the Airport a Bad Idea? 

Whether you’re on a leisure trip or on business, you want to arrive at your destination with as little discomfort as possible. For many travelers, this means renting a vehicle when they arrive. Many individuals are aware that hiring a car might be expensive if you accept all the company offers. As a result, any suggestion on how to save a few dollars is never useless.

Many travelers do not bother to hire a vehicle before arriving at their location. They are already overpaying far more than they could since they have not reserved an auto in advance. Furthermore, many travelers wrongly feel that hiring a car at the airport is the most appropriate option. Unfortunately, they do not realize that in this way they are only increasing their checks.

Experienced travelers know well that when going on vacation, for example to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, they should make sure to rent a car in Sharjah in advance, and also not hire a vehicle at the airport. This rule can be applied to any city in the world, since no matter where you go, the rental price at the place of arrival will increase. According to recent research from NerdWallet, hiring a vehicle at the airport will cost twenty-six percent more than hiring a vehicle in another part of town.

We’ll talk about why car rental prices increase at airports, as well as how you can benefit from hiring a vehicle away from airports, in addition to saving on your budget.

Increase in vehicle rental fees at airports

Many individuals may believe that vehicle rental firms are attempting to profit from visitors who are ready to overpay for a car after a lengthy journey. However, this is not the case, since they frequently fail to see any advantages of costly services. Customer overpayments do not generate income but are used to pay for other needs.

You should understand that taking up space at the airport where you can offer tourists to hire a car is not free. Wanting to offer such a service, car rentals are forced to pay for the use of space, just like any other business. However, due to increased fees for using space at the airport, companies have to increase rental prices.

Some people often fly to cities like Dubai to drive their dream car, since rental prices for fancy vehicles here are much lower than in other places. However, they should understand that to save even a little they should use car rental in Dubai Marina or in the city center to see an even greater difference in the price of hiring a vehicle.

Additional advantages of hiring an automobile in town rather than at the airport

You could potentially save not only cash but also time. Consider how many people will be willing to hire a car right away. You might spend over an hour waiting to get inside your rental car. As an outcome, the start of your journey will be a huge disappointment. Instead, you may pre-book the auto you require and take a cab from the arrivals hall to your automobile;

If you want to treat yourself to hiring a luxury vehicle rather than an economy automobile, car rentals can provide extra benefits. After you’ve decided on one of the luxury vehicles for hire, several car rental agencies will bring the vehicle to a location suitable for you to pick it up.

How to choose the best pick-up location

Some people might argue that it’s not so pricey to pick up a vehicle at an airport. That might be true for some cities. However, as practice shows it is more likely to cost you extra than not. Thus, a great tip for all potential car rental clients is to do thorough research in advance.

Nowadays car rental companies give their customers an unprecedented level of convenience by offering to hire vehicles through mobile apps and websites, it’s wouldn’t hurt to check all the info in advance to make the right choice.

Eventually, your choice of the best pick-up location should include considering the following factors:

Proximity of the pick-up point

Depending on the city you travel to, an airport might be miles away from downtown. You should explore your options of how you can get to the car rental company that is located in the city center. If you need to spend hours getting to the pick-up point and waste the same budget as if you rented an automobile right at the airport, there’s no need to make this process more complicated than it can be.

Route to the place where you stay

The first thing everyone wants to do when they land is to get to their hotel or apartment. Travelers can finally get rid of their bags and make themselves presentable by taking a shower and getting some sleep. However, if a pick-up point with the lowest car rental prices is located in the opposite direction to your place of stay, it can become another headache for you.

Loyalty program and discount

If you always use the services of one world-known car rental company and take part in their loyalty program, you might get a great discount for renting a vehicle. Thus, the total cost of hiring a car at the airport might be the same as if you rented it downtown. You might even get the best deal you’ve ever had. Everything depends on the company you choose and whether you’re a loyal client.

Conclusion

You should never rush into hiring a car, especially at the airport. You can notice rental prices rise by more than twenty-five percent if you make an impulsive choice. Instead, take the time to look for a reputable vehicle rental in the city.

However, the situation might differ from city to city. Some travelers might find renting a car at an airport a better alternative since other factors might come into play. The proximity of the pick-point, the route to the place where you stay, and whether you can get a discount – play a major part in making the right choice.