If you’re considering giving to charity then you’ll know there are many different ways to raise funds and support a worthwhile cause. The simplest approach is to put spare change in a collection pot. You can also donate to the homeless to help them get a hot meal. Of course, setting up a monthly donation to your favourite charity is an option, as is organizing fundraising events, such as skydiving or sponsored walks and rides.

There are plenty of ways to help and around 80% of the population do give to charity. However, if you’re still not convinced, consider the following 6 reasons to give.

1. You Could Get Something Back

This isn’t true for all the non-profit organizations in existence but there are some that will enter you into a draw just for donating. The prizes can vary dramatically, although there is little doubt that some have much better offers than others.

For example, for a small donation, you can be entered into a draw with a chance to win a house, that’s life-changing. That’s worth a quick click here!

It may not be the purest incentive but the opportunity to get something back is a powerful reason to give. In addition, simply giving means you are helping others and, if you were lucky enough to win a big prize it can help you donate more in the future.

2. It Makes You Feel Good

When you donate money to those in need you’ll find that it makes you feel good. The simple truth is that you are helping others and that’s a good thing. It’s okay to feel good about it, the alternative is not to give and not to help others.

You feel good because you know you have done something nice and that makes you feel more fulfilled.

However, it’s more than just a warm glow in your stomach. Many people argue that giving to others less fortunate is a moral obligation. The act of giving seeks to balance the quality of life around the globe. In this sense, you’ll feel good because you are attempting to improve the world for everyone in it.

In this instance, you will need to let your moral compass guide you regarding the best donations to make. But, it should be noted that the act of giving will strengthen your personal values and enhance your moral compass further. In short, it can make you a better person.

3. You May Need Charity One Day

No one can tell what will happen tomorrow or how your life can change in a heartbeat. You can be on top of the world today and an accident or sudden loss can change everything the next day.

In short, you never know when you may need help from a charity. Donating today is another way to ensure that the charity will be there to help you and others will be willing to donate, just like you can today.

While everyone hopes they will never need charity, the truth is that you never know what is about to happen. Giving to charity helps you share your wealth and fortune while you can and will hopefully encourage others to do the same.

That could be vital when you, or someone you know, is in need of help.

4. Supports Your Community

If you choose a local charity then you will also be supporting your local community. This helps to build bonds with others in your area and will even help to ensure the community thrives. Considering this is where you live, a thriving community is definitely preferable to one that is slowly declining.

Supporting your local charity feels good and is a great way to see the benefits of your donation. It’s possible it will benefit you indirectly but you’ll certainly feel good about having helped your community to continue flourishing.

5. Sets An Example

Donating to charity is a personal decision and not one you have to share with others. But, if others, particularly family members, know that you donate, they may be inspired to do the same. In short, you’ll be increasing the amount of funds available to local charities and their ability to help others.

Remember, any donation is acceptable, it doesn’t matter how small. Just remember not to donate more than you can afford yourself, that doesn’t help anyone.

It’s important to note that your donation encourages others to do the same. In some cases, it is because they don’t want you to seem better than them. In others, it is simply a case that your generosity reminds others of the possibility of giving.

While it can seem like you have no spare money, it’s important to step back and remember how much you have in comparison to others. Your example of donating can help others to do this and increase the amount of funds charities receive.

Of course, if you want to you can share your donation with the world and enjoy the praise that goes with it.

6. Donations Are Tax-Deductible

On the face of it donating to lower your income tax doesn’t seem like a good moral reason to give, although it will help you financially.

However, there is a reason why donations are tax-deductible. It encourages people to give as you can give more money to charity while noticing very little difference to your overall income and standard of living.

Final Thoughts

It’s important to remember that charities do a huge amount of good in the country and globally. While it can be difficult to ascertain where all the money goes, there is little doubt that your donation is helping to improve the quality of life for others around the globe.

Hopefully, you’ll now realise that donating to charity is beneficial to yourself and to those in need. That should inspire you to donate today and enjoy the benefits of giving. You may be surprised at how good it feels to help others. In fact, many people say the feeling is addictive.