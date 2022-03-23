In the past, I used to spend days, if not weeks thinking about that ideal gift that I could give to someone that has a specific and different taste than other people close to me. Because of this, gift-buying was an unpleasant, time-consuming, and somewhat stressful process until I discovered the power of art.

If you’re currently in the same situation I was a couple of years back, you should know that no matter what the occasion is – a wedding, birthday, baby shower, etc – you should seriously consider purchasing artwork. Why? Well, here is a list of the top eight reasons why art is the perfect gift for any occasion:

1. It’ll Last A Lifetime

One of the first reasons why you should consider purchasing art for someone is that it can last a lifetime, which basically means that it doesn’t have a shelf-life – something that isn’t the case with other presents such as plants, candy, flowers, and so on. Art doesn’t expire and when you gift it to someone, they’ll always have something to remember you by, especially since it’ll remind them of you whenever they see it hanging in their home.

2. It Can Provoke Different Emotions

There is a wide array of presents that basically make an individual do something. What does this mean? Well, for instance, if you purchase a book for someone, they’ll need to read it or if you opt for purchasing a gift card for them, they’ll have to head to the store, browse different items, and then choose something that is appealing to them – this is also something that tells the individual that you didn’t really invest time into choosing something that they’ll like.

Purchasing art pieces will provoke different emotions in the recipient and they won’t have to interact with it or consume it. All they’ll have to do is to frame it if you haven’t already, choose where they’ll hang it in their home, and from there, they can simply look at it and wonder what it is all about. Hence, if you want to buy a present that is truly unique and different, purchasing art might be the most suitable option for you.

3. It’ll Actually Be Used

I’m often tired of the clutter in my apartment, which is why I prefer receiving paintings, prints, drawings, or custom diamond art pieces such as the one offered by www.diamondarthome.com. What does this have to do with clutter? Well, for instance, when I receive a book, it’s highly possible that I won’t read it, mostly because I don’t like the theme or genre of the book, thus, I simply add it to my bookshelf where it kind of gets forgotten and serves the purpose of collecting dust.

Also, presents such as flowers wither and end up in the trash, which basically means that I don’t have anything left to remember the occasion by. However, whenever someone purchases art for me, I immediately hang it in my apartment and it stays there as a reminder of the individual that gifted it to me. Art can never produce clutter when hung properly in a house, and it is something that I always appreciate.

4. A Wide Array of Options to Choose From

If you do some research online, you’ll see that there is a wide array of options to choose from. This means that you could opt for paintings, downloadable pieces, prints, drawings, sketches, and so on. Because of this, you can choose something that is suitable for an individual’s style and décor in their home, but more importantly, you can make sure that they actually like the art and the motif displayed on it.

Additionally, just because you can purchase it online, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t unique. Yup, there is a wide range of websites such as Etsy, that can provide you with unique and rare pieces of art produced by less famous artists. By choosing to purchase pieces through such websites, you can guarantee that there is only one piece of art, meaning that no other person will have it hanging in their apartment or home.

5. It Can Be Both Expensive And Affordable

Depending on the budget you have, you could opt for both expensive and inexpensive pieces. Now, keep in mind, just because something comes with a more affordable price tag, this doesn’t mean that they’re not high-quality or appreciated by society, thus, if you’re working with a tighter budget, don’t worry, there are still options that you can choose from – especially on the Internet where a lot of people choose to sell their artwork.

6. It Can Be Interpreted in Any Way

One of the best things about artwork is that it can be interpreted in any way and in most cases, it can be a great conversation starter. It isn’t only meant for decoration, instead, other people will look at it and come up with their own interpretation of it. Also, depending on the mood of the recipient during different times, it can inspire them in different ways, meaning that they could always see something different when they look at it.

7. It Shows That You’re Thoughtful

Of course, the easiest thing to do is to simply choose a store and purchase a gift card for someone, however, if you want to show that you truly care about them, opting for a piece of art is one of the best things that you can do. After all, you’ll spend some time deciding what you should purchase and it is a timeless gift, all of which can tell the recipient that you truly cared about choosing something special for them.

8. It Supports Artists During Difficult Times

Artists suffered the most during the pandemic that we’re still battling, and by purchasing their pieces from them, you can support them. Because of this, you should look for them on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Trust me, support means everything to them and even though they might not earn thousands of dollars from your purchase, they’ll still feel appreciated and you could end up boosting their morale.

Conclusion

If you’re tired of endlessly browsing for that perfect gift for someone close to you, look no further, you should opt for purchasing art. Not only will it last a lifetime and remind the recipient of you every time they see it, but there are so many options available on the market, meaning that you’ll definitely find something suitable.

Since you’re now well aware of the top reasons why you should choose to buy art for any occasion, don’t waste any more of your time. Instead, you might want to find several websites that sell art and start browsing through different options so that you can find something that’ll be appealing and loved by the recipient.