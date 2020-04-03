We all know what the watches are used for, to tell us what time it is. But, as the technology grows and develops every day, it’s pretty normal that the basic functions of the watches are changed. There are a lot of people that choose traditional ones instead of modern technology.

Traditional watches are practical and stylish, and very often people wear them as a statement piece of fashion. But millennials will choose smartwatches before the traditional one. They are aware of all the benefits that they have wearing smartwatches, and also know that it can be used as a stylish piece.

The first smartwatches maybe didn’t have a beautiful design and looked funny, but now, there is a wide range of choice and everyone can find what they need. Today, we can be witnesses how the wristwatches are outgrowing their initial purpose, to tell the time and to be a status symbol.

A few years ago, the first smartwatch was presented, which is different from the digital watches that were popular in the 80s and 90s. While there are people that are still willing to buy a traditional watch with some additional features, millennials are literally in love with the smart ones.

Why do millennials love smartwatches more than traditional designs?

Smartphones are the new status symbol instead of wristwatches. They offer us a lot of options and features, but that is not enough for the young people that always want to have some new piece of high technology. So, it’s understandable why smartwatches overpowered the traditional watches. They can be synced with the smartphone and can literally replace them since you can receive messages, get social media notifications, phone calls, to play games, measure your fitness efficiency and heart rate and to count the steps you take through the day, even when you don’t have your phone with you.

It’s a useful gadget that doesn’t take too much space and can easily be placed on a wrist. And, believe it or not, it can still show what time it is, together with all of the functions that we mentioned above. If you are still skeptical about them, visit here to learn more about the pros and cons of wearing a smartwatch instead of the traditional wristwatch.

Can smartwatch overpower the traditional watch?

This question doesn’t have an exact answer because that depends on personal choice. There are a lot of people that own a smartwatch, but they wear it less often because they prefer the traditional models. The technology brands are trying to make beautiful designs, but they can’t be as good as the timeless pieces that people still love.

We can say that wearing a traditional watch is a stylish and fashionable statement, showing your status. Smartwatches are a need and their sale is growing every day.

Traditional wearers show that they are more likely to disconnect from digital technology and live life at its finest, away from the emails and social notifications. Smartwatch wearers are the opposite. They want and they need to stay connected to their digital identity all the time. They want to track down their activity, the sleeping, social pings, to receive messages wherever they are and never miss anything that is happening in the world.

But, the fact is that traditional watches are still in the game. Many of the popular watch manufacturers still offer new designs and models every year. As we can see, they are not willing to lose this so-called war with digital counterparts. Smart technologies are shaking their markets and some manufacturers offer smartwatches together with their traditional collections. That is normal and expected.

Smart vs. old-fashioned: What should I choose?

We can’t give you strict advice, because both the smart and traditional watches have advantages and disadvantages. That should be your personal choice, depending on your needs, never mind your age. You should decide if you want a multipurpose gadget that you can wear on your wrist, or you need a stylish piece that shows you what time it is and looks pretty and elegant.

Traditional wristwatches will stay on the market as long as there is someone who buys them. There always will be people who prefer an ordinary watch more than the new technologies. They are still valuable and people won’t give up on them that easily. But when it comes to the millennials, it seems that they already decided that the time to replace the old-fashioned watches has come.

What makes smartwatches better than the traditional?

For the people who need to stay connected, notifications are the main reason they choose smartwatch instead of a traditional watch. We must accept that the definition of normal life is changed forever, and now technology plays an important role in our everyday activities.

It was never easier to track how much we sleep, how many calories we burn, how many steps we took today, and to be connected to our digital identity a whole time. Using a smartwatch has many pros, and one of them is more efficient time management, from the morning until night. They can help us navigate in a new place, to track our routines, to receive messages and calls even when we are busy, we can use them to make a payment at the stores and to be connected to our smartphone all the time.

They may not be better than the traditional watches in the literal meaning of the world, but the options and features the smart ones offer to us are countless compared to the best traditional ones. Life is changing, and the future is changing. The companies should adapt to modern needs, so they can still be competitive during hard times. We shouldn’t avoid digital technology. It’s better to embrace it and allow it to be a part of our lives because it’s a fact that it can make it easier. And the millennials know that the best, so that is why they will choose a smartwatch and not a traditional wristwatch.