Losing hair affects a person’s life in many ways. Self-esteem and confidence go down the drain the moment you spot some hairless areas on your scalp. Hair loss can be hereditary, which is usually the case with men, or it can be caused by an illness like cancer or alopecia. Regardless of the reason, losing hair is depressing and irritating.

Wigs have been used for centuries as a fashion accessory as well as the solution to hair problems. Nowadays, there are so many different styles to choose from, including, front lace wigs, 360 lace wigs covering the whole scalp, synthetic fiber wigs, natural hair wigs, short hair, long hair, curly hair, and many more. Still, among all of these choices, one always stands out – natural hair wigs. Many hesitate to make an investment due to its high price and not enough information on whether or not the purchase is actually worth it. Here are some guidelines and comparisons that might help you to take a chance and go for the all-natural look.

Consider your circumstances

What is the reason you need a wig?

If you’re suffering from a permanent and progressive hair loss, then investing in a natural hair wig is a good idea. With the proper maintenance they can last for years, and if you purchase two to switch between them, their lifespan can be significantly prolonged. On the other hand, wigs made out of synthetic fibers last up to 6 months and are a good temporary solution.

Will you be wearing a wig every day?

The more you wear a wig, the shorter its life will be. Daily use, washing, and combing will damage it permanently. Natural hair wigs are the most durable wigs available that can last for years even with the daily treatments. Classic synthetic wigs can last few months, while heat-resistant ones have a very short lifespan of only a month or two. Again, having two or more wigs to rotate can extend their longevity.

Will the weather affect the wig?

Yes, it will, and here’s how. Natural hair wigs are just like natural hair, meaning that if you live in damp weather conditions it will become frizzy and hard to manage. Sunlight will also affect the color of the wig, making it lighter and more brittle. Just like you would protect your natural hair, you’ll need to protect the wig as well. It might seem like a lot of work, but its natural look, versatility, and durability compensate for it. Synthetic wigs are made of plastic fibers that are not susceptible to weather changes. They will stay the same, no matter the humidity or temperature. However, they lack in endurance when it comes to maintenance.

How about the upkeep?

Every wig needs proper and considerable maintenance. Natural hair wigs need to be washed and conditioned more often, after every wear, or at least after every style change. Combing, flat ironing, blow-drying, and curling could damage it if not done gently and with special care. Synthetic wigs are not so durable. They don’t need washing so often, once every fifth or sixth wear is quite enough. However, synthetic fiber can’t endure heat which means you’ll be stuck with the same style forever. There are heat-resistant wigs that can put up with occasional ironing and blow drying but it will majorly affect its quality and longevity.

Human hair wigs the pros and cons

Let’s start with good things about it.

The look of the natural hair wig is… well, natural. Not even the hawk-eye hairstylists can figure them out. They also feel natural, soft, silky, and fine to the touch. The hair moves in a more natural way and the colors are multidimensional instead of flat. This is the main reason people decide to invest in natural hair wigs because they are just that – natural! Get more ideas and check out different styles available for natural hair wigs.

Human, natural wigs are super-versatile. They can be permed, colored, ironed, curled, and styled any way you want it. Doing it by yourself is not recommended at all for many reasons, it’s better to visit a hairstylist that has experience in managing human hair wigs. You can also cut and shape the hair-do any way you prefer. They are also heat-resistant, so blow drying won’t damage it any more than it would your own hair. Rollers, curlers, and irons can be used without a problem.

Natural hair wigs don’t tangle as much as the synthetic fibers. They do occasionally, but with the right conditioner, this can be completely avoided. Combing them regularly on the mannequin headstand will make it look silky and soft every day.

Longevity makes a huge difference between human hair wigs and synthetic ones. With appropriate maintenance, they can last for years. If you add one more to your collection and switch between them from time to time, it will turn out to be the best investment you ever made regarding wigs. They are durable and endure much more than plastic fibers. Synthetic wigs last several months at best, so the conclusion is clear – natural hair wigs pay off.

Now, the cons.