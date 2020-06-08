When it comes to jewelry and especially earrings, cuff earrings are becoming red-hot property for both men and women. Jewelry doesn’t discriminate against anyone, and every person has the right to wear whatever jewelry they want.

But the reason why we’re mentioning cuff earrings is all down to their classy reputation and style. Truthfully speaking, there isn’t a better statement piece a woman could wear than cuff earrings.

While other types are considered inappropriate and get a more “trashy” reputation, such as hoops, cuff earrings get a very favorable reputation in society.

But why are these so popular with our current way of living? Is it down to their looks, or is it because of what they represent? The reasons are far in between, so let’s start right away.

1. No Better Way To Draw Attention

Cuffs are, with all due respect, not meant for everyone. While everyone can wear them, the problem is how you wear them and do you even have the courage to pull em’ off.

A lot of women are put off from wearing ear cuff earrings because, first off, they’re very unusual and some require a gal to have multiple holes made.

The vast majority of ear cuffs are designed in a way so a woman could wear more than one. And this is exactly why they draw so much attention to the person.

As you all know, not everyone can deal with the attention but those that manage it well know exactly why that is.

2. Always Fashionable

It goes without saying that some jewelry is more fashionable than others. While there will always be timeless and foolproof jewelry, such as ear cuffs earrings, the same cannot be said about others.

We won’t get into bashing jewelry, but it’s important to know that ear cuffs do fall into the fashionable category of jewelry.

Owning a pair of these is always advisable as they are brilliant for all ages and at all times. They were great in the 80s, they’re great in the 90s and they’re even better in our current time and age.

Being timeless brings us to another reason why they’re so popular, and that reason is…

3. They Remind Us Of the 90s

The 90s were quite possibly the best years for wacky designs, weird outfits, and even weirder jewelry.

It’s widely considered by designers that we’re currently reliving the 90s. Designers think this way since the general public reacts well to designs resembling from that of the 90s.

And like many things designers create, ear cuffs are designed to resemble the day and age of hip hop and rave. Ear cuffs were hugely popular then, and we’re almost certain that they’re even more popular now.

4. Bloggers Love Them

The trendsetters are those that have a huge following on Instagram and those that can write about why what they’re wearing is trendy. Naturally, bloggers are people that fall in both categories, as these are the people that tend to tell us about these things.

If you’re looking for style inspiration, then look no further than bloggers that focus on fashion. Luckily for you, there are tons of fashion bloggers out there, each one with a unique taste for fashion.

Some share the opinion that fashion blogging is outdated and “worn-out”, but we’re banking on the opposite. If you prefer to uncover fashion trends by following celebrities on Instagram, just ask yourself where exactly do you think celebrities find their inspiration from?

Ear cuffs are hugely popular with bloggers since they’re a window into the wacky and unusual. Since bloggers tend to be weird and different from the rest of us, they’re perfectly suited for wearing such jewelry.

Ear cuffs don’t have to be anything over the top and most are perfectly normal-looking. Ear cuffs are super accessible and super affordable, making them a must-have for any person.

They also sell like hotcakes, so make sure to visit eandejewellery.com and grab yourself a pair.

5. Celebrities Love Them

This one was inevitable, but true none the less. If bloggers and people love ear cuffs, then celebrities surely do as well?

You’d be positively surprised to see the number of celebrities that love wearing and taking pictures of their ear cuffs. A quick Google search will land you on everyone’s favorite place – Pinterest.

We did that as well, and we can confirm that celebrities absolutely love ear cuffs. Some of our favorite celebrities to do so include Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Cara Delavigne, and many more.

6. They Are Unique In Their Own Way

Being fashionable and timeless is only part of the reason why ear cuffs are so popular. A huge factor that drastically contributes to their popularity is the fact that ear cuffs are quite possibly the most unique out of any jewelry out there.

Ear cuffs are known for their unusual designs, over the top details, and complexity. These jewelry pieces can completely cover your entire ear, but they can also be quite simplistic.

We cannot contribute a specific style to them. They’re very unique in their own way, and that’s one of the biggest factors why they’re so popular nowadays.

As the years go by, fashion and jewelry designers have asked for bolder and more innovative designs that accommodate our current fashion style.

7. They’re the Statement Piece To Have in 2020

Make no mistake about it, ear cuffs are the statement piece of 2020. On top of them being highly fashionable and loved by celebrities and bloggers, ear cuffs are a trend that never seems to fizzle.

But for this 2020, they’re the must-have jewelry for any woman or man. They’ve frequently appeared on the runway in the past year and they proved to be the real ”trouble-makers” of the industry.

It’s advised to own a pair of these for 2020 as there is no better way to impress your significant other. Their unusual look and design is the reason why everyone loves them, but their boldness and wackiness is the reason why so few can pull em’ off.