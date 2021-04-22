In the early stages of a product’s existence, hiring full-time specialists is often not justified. Since production needs can change with an understanding of the needs of the audience.

The Outsourcing development on Node.js will help to form the optimal team for the changing project goals. Let’s take a look at how these benefits translate into practice. And for which applications to consider custom development with Node.js.

Over the past five years, Node.js has changed a lot. But the community’s knowledge of the platform has remained at the level of 2013-2015.

All the same approaches, all the same problems. The community does not monitor new features well. And if it does find out about them. It does not affect the writing of the daily code.

Fundamental knowledge of software engineering and architecture, parallel programming, GRASP, SOLID, GoF is poorly penetrated Node.js. And even into JavaScript.

And if it does penetrate, it is not subject to adaptation and rethinking. Therefore, among other programming languages, JavaScript is perceived as frivolous, and Node.js, as a platform for semi-literate people.

Node.js (or simply Node) is a server-side JavaScript framework through the V8 engine. JavaScript does the action on the client-side and Node on the server.

With Node, you can write complete applications. The node can work with external libraries, call commands from JavaScript code, and act as a web server. Nowadays, it is available node js web development company Fireart .

Node.js in simple words is a software platform that allows you to translate JavaScript code into machine code. It is written by Ryan Dahl in C / C ++ (mostly) and JavaScript. The first version of the ball was released in 2010. Based on the V8 engine.

This platform can be installed on all popular operating systems – Windows, Linux, Mac OS, BSD, Android. You can download Node.js from the official site.

LTS (long-term support) and current (latest) versions are available for download. A list of all versions can be seen at nodejs.org/dist. On Linux, it is also possible to install from the repositories.

The main feature of the platform is the ability to process requests without blocking I / O. It makes applications work many times faster. This is possible thanks to the libuv library.

Typically, Node.js is used to develop web applications (backends and APIs). It can act as a web server and accept HTTP requests. Agree, it is unreasonable to refuse the offered opportunities of an eCommerce web developer in the form of ready-made solutions and write the code entirely by hand.

The main differences between Node.js and other software platforms.

When discussing development tools, the framework and library of the terms are often used, but in this case, they will not fit – we are dealing with a coded runtime that uses JavaScript.

Given that building browser-based applications is very different from building server-side applications. It’s fair to compare technology to back-end development tools. So let’s first understand where Node.js is inferior to server-side programming languages:

Single-threaded processes. Since the platform uses one CPU core, only one instruction can be processed at a time. It is possible to implement multiprocessing only for a limited number of simple operations. Heavy computation will block all other requests, and processing large files will cause delays.

Young ecosystem. JavaScript has a massive ecosystem of products for building client applications that have been collaboratively built for decades. You can’t say that about server development.

As a result, programmers are limited to a core library. It does not yet have advanced tools for working with relational databases, image processing, XML parsing, and more.

Why Should You Use Node.js?

Many people are unaware of the advantages of using Node.js for web development. Some are:

1. Simple to Learn

Anyone who knows JavaScript can learn and understand how to use Node.js. There is no complicated learning curve to grasp a complete idea about it. When you determine the language, it will be easy for you to develop the apps.

2. Scalable

There are plenty of aspects of the application that offer different services, and they handle various tasks differently. It is easy to scale any app and add more functionalities whenever required.

With the help of full-stack JavaScript, it is easy to code for both frontend and backend. Due to this convenience, data communication becomes easy between sender and receiver. It is simple to synchronize the data whenever the developer wants.

3. Data Streaming

The web development by Node.js helps to minimize the processing time during the uploading of video and audio files. The output comes in chunks without any buffering. The memory usage increases because it keeps all the chunks or the file in a single location.

4. Low Cost of Development

The scaling of an app is easy and automatic when it comes to traffic spikes. Whenever you use the functions, you pay money for them only. Therefore, it reduces the entire development cost, which is a convenient option for many developers.

When Should You Use Node.js?

Use Node.js web development when you get the perfect performance of the app. It can be used in many applications like:

1. Real-Time Apps

If you are seeking high speed and performance in real-time apps, you must prefer this programming language. It is easy to create chats or messaging features with ease. It can provide an environment that can handle the traffic of chat rooms and short messages. Many users can see texts simultaneously.

2. Collaborative Tools

Due to the non-blocking and event-driven model, many companies prefer this programming language to create different software. When you need to make immediate updates happen in documentation suites and collaboration tools, you must use Node.js.

3. Data Streaming Apps

When you need to create something where a large amount of data is converted into small packets and streams. The data cannot be transmitted in a single batch due to fear of data loss.

Some modules help to create the streaming data, and it is available for both read and write streams. The environment is quite powerful and supports many global companies for creating fantastic apps.

4. Scalable Apps

Sometimes, we need to make changes in various apps constantly. It is a difficult job to scale and add features to an existing app repeatedly.

But there is nothing complicated by Node.js web development. If you have any scalable app and need a good programming language, you should consider this one. It is easy to handle all the challenges with ease as it takes little time to resolve.

Final Thoughts

Understand the concept of Node.js web development and how it is currently used in various software companies. Know why and when you should use this programming language for your different projects. Choose wisely and make your work easy and convenient.