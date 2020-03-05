The road to the Kentucky Derby is quite tricky. Hence horses who want to compete in the upcoming Derby should hustle harder. Every year the competition gets tighter and more laborious. Besides, some hopefuls that want to earn automatic entry to the Derby compete in many prep races to secure their slot.

For those horses that didn’t compete and place in the prep races, their slots in the Kentucky Derby are measured by points. The guidelines for the point system are set by the Woodford Reserve, the main sponsor of this event. For the horse athletes to be listed in the Top 20 final Derby contenders, their points should range between 21 to 30.

As we inch a month closer in the Run For The Roses, almost half of Derby prep races were accomplished, and new entries are coming in. Because of this, there is a slight shake-off about the line up regarding the horse athletes that generates the highest odds value, which you can click here for more details. With that, let’s see who’s in and out in Kentucky Derby betting odds ranking today.

Here are the newcomers for the upcoming Kentucky Derby betting odds:

Mr. Monomoy

Earning around 50 points today, Mr.Monomoy has taken the lead for the 2020 Kentucky Derby betting odds. He was at the bottom ranking since he expressed his interest in the Derby. Last February 15, 2020, he competed in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes Presented by Lamarque Ford at Fair Grounds, where he took home the title. This achievement has led him to get the top spot for the Derby odds betting.

Modernist

Along with Mr. Monomoy, Modernist tied with him as they both competed in the Risen Star Stakes. He showed toughness and strength; that’s why he was able to make it to the finish line. He is also one of the newcomers to the 2020 Kentucky Derby betting odds you can likely wager right away.

Here are also the horse athletes that currently on their ballgame for the 2020 Kentucky Derby betting:

Tiz The Law

Tiz the Law continued his momentum to qualify running in Kentucky, earning 22 points. He has accomplished three prep races, yet his points are still struggling to ensure his spot. He finished the Champagne Stakes and Holy Bull Stakes both in the first-place. He is waiting to compete in the Florida Derby. If he makes it, then he is a sure qualifier to the Derby.

Thousand Words

Bob Baffert’s Thousand words have secured 20 points on a 3-3 record. He competed in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and Los Alamitos Futurity, which are Kentucky Derby prep races, respectively. He is also taking part in the San Felipe Stakes, where his ranking points will be added if he wins.

Storm The Court

Storm the Court currently holds 22 Kentucky Derby points. He is the youngest horse to run in the Derby as he is only a two-year-old colt. He was able to make it through the San Vicente Stakes; that’s why he secured his Derby points. Besides, he will compete in the upcoming San Felipe Stakes, where he has the chance to boost his points if he wins.

Enforceable

This horse athlete has the most secured points to run in the upcoming Kentucky Derby. He is the current titleholder for the Lecomte Stakes and a runner-up in the Risen Star Stakes. Although this horse has a sure spot in the Derby, he is still looking forward to increasing his points by planning to partake in the final Derby prep races.

Major Fed

Major Fed has currently earned around 20 Derby points. He hustled so hard to earn a placement in the Risen Star Stakes, which he did. He wants to add more points to secure his entry to the Derby by making a shot in the upcoming Louisiana Derby.

Here are the horses who failed to maintain their Derby points and are currently out in the ranking as of the moment.

Silver State

Silver State has currently earned 14 Derby points. Initially, this horse was doing great in the odds, but with the results of the Derby prep races, his ranking went down. Although he finished third in the Risen Stakes, his points aren’t enough yet. He is still working out to add more as he looks forward to competing in the remaining Derby prep races.

Independence Hall

Together with the Silver States, he is also currently holding 14 Derby points. With a 6-point deficit, this horse is trying hard to come back big in other Derby prep races. He is hoping to get a sure spot on the Run For The Roses to get the Derby crown.

Takeaway

The competition for the final 20 spots in the 2020 Kentucky Derby is a no joke for all thoroughbred racehorses. As mentioned, the race can be anybody’s ballgame, and there is no room for losing as it will affect their overall ranking. So, with the prep races done, the current classification for the Derby odds has continued to surprise all the fans as well as the bettors.