Want to look younger without having to invest in expensive and risky procedures? Well, in addition to exercising, eating well, and living a healthy lifestyle, you might find that incorporating a few targeted vitamins and supplements into your diet helps. The question is, which ones?

Try These 8 Vitamins and Supplements

What if you could regrow hair, prevent additional hair loss, strengthen nails, tighten your skin, eliminate wrinkles, and get rid of those puffy bags under your eyes? How many years would you shave off your appearance?

What if you could reduce aches and pains, improve strength, and feel like you were 25 again?

Well, with the right concoction of vitamins and supplements, you can increase your chances of reclaiming your youth. The clock won’t magically flip back a couple of decades, but you will see and feel a marked difference.

So let’s jump straight in. Here are some of the top vitamins and supplements you can begin using today to begin moving your body in a healthier direction:

1. Zinc

Zinc has many benefits, but one of the most powerful is its ability to boost immune system functioning and promote wound healing. Additionally, this mineral is known to protect the skin from UV damage. When you combine all of these factors, you get a powerful anti-aging mineral that can help you look and feel young again.

2. CoQ10

Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10 is an antioxidant compound. The body naturally produces it to aid in the conversion of food into energy, but scientific research suggests it may help improve the texture of skin and reduce the presence of wrinkles.

You may not be CoQ10 deficient (so the supplement may be unnecessary). But if you are deficient, taking this supplement can provide noticeable benefits over time.

3. DHT Blocking Vitamins

Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a male sex hormone that’s believed to miniaturize hair follicles and contribute to male pattern hair loss. By the age of 50, the majority of men will experience some sort of hair loss caused (at least in part) by DHT.

With DHT blocking vitamins, you can naturally inhibit DHT by slowing the conversion of testosterone into DHT. Kiierr has one of the best DHT blocking vitamins for hair loss. Their blend contains a variety of elements, including horsetail extract, vitamin B, folic acid, and Saw Palmetto. (You can click here to see the full ingredient list.)

4. Vitamin C

Yes, vitamin C can help you avoid colds and the flu, but its benefits extend far beyond temporary strengthening of the immune system. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that improves the appearance and texture of skin, while also protecting it from signs of aging. Much of the effectiveness is rooted in something known as L-ascorbic acid.

L-ascorbic acid is a highly active form of vitamin C. It’s a naturally occurring organic compound with impressive antioxidant properties that has the ability to protect your skin unlike almost any other element on this list. More specifically, it’s known to safeguard your skin from free radicals, while also brightening skin, minimizing fine lines, and shielding against sun damage.

While some aging is always inevitable, the right vitamin C supplement will also boost collagen and elastin production (which prevents skin sagging). The result is a more youthful look that you can find confidence in.

5. Vitamin A

Vitamin A comes in a variety of forms, including retinol (which reduces wrinkles and acne). While it’s not a magic potion, vitamin A does work extremely well for enhancing skin. It should be included as part of a balanced skincare regimen.

6. Vitamin K

Got bags under your eyes? Vitamin K is unofficially known as the blood-clotting vitamin. And when it’s used in the “phytonadione” form, it maintains healthy clotting throughout the body – particularly for blood vessels found in the skin. (Such as around the eyes.)

As your body ages, dark circles become commonplace under the eyes. This is brought on by swelling and puffiness, as well as leaky blood vessels around the eyes. The fluid they leak causes discoloration (dark spots). As gross as that sounds, it’s harmless. But if you want to fix the issue, a vitamin K-based skin cream may help.

7. Vitamin B Complex

A Vitamin B complex contains different types of vitamins that are widely recognized to be beneficial for maintaining vibrant and healthy skin. This includes vitamin B7, or biotin.

Biotin can promote stronger fingernails, reduce hair loss, and mitigate skin dryness. All of these factors combine to reduce the appearance of aging.

8. Multivitamins

While not necessarily intended to reduce aging, regular consumption of a good multivitamin can help. Combined with other factors like adequate exercise, sleep, and stress management, it can keep you healthier as you age.

When searching for the right multivitamin for your health needs, here are a few factors to consider:

Always check the daily values on the label and make sure you’re getting 100 percent of your daily value for the vitamins and minerals listed. (There are some exceptions, though. Magnesium and calcium, for example, will probably come in under the 100 percent threshold. This means you’ll need to optimize your diet and/or take an additional vitamin to reach the level your doctor recommends.)

If you peruse the aisles of your local drug store, you’ll notice that there are multivitamins for everyone – including kids, men, women, seniors, etc. Make sure you choose the blend that’s right for you.

If you’re especially concerned about quality (and have the financial means to pay a premium price), consider whole-food vitamins. These are vitamins that come from real food.

The proper multivitamin serves as the foundation of your supplement plan. It’s not going to give you quick and amazing results, but it addresses any underlying deficiencies you may have, which allows the other vitamins, nutrients, and minerals on this list to do their job.

Look Young and Live Happy

You don’t have to settle for wrinkles, thinning hair, and bags under your eyes. With the right mixture of vitamins and supplements, combined with healthy lifestyle habits, you can look and feel like you’re 25 again. Are you willing to give it a try?