Back injury is one of the worst things you could experience. It could lead to paralysis or it can just cause you so much pain that you won’t be able to continue with your normal life.

There are a lot of different causes to back injury and if something like that happens to you, you need to know when you can and should get a lawyer.

Here we are going to talk about the types of injuries and when you can get compensation for it.

What is back injury?

These types of injuries result from trauma, damage or wear to the muscles, bones or other tissues of the back.

Most of the injuries don’t need any special treatment and the pain should go away on its own after one to four weeks. Bed rest is recommended and if needed, painkillers to help you cope with the pain.

However, there are some back injuries that could require physiotherapy, medicine and in some cases, surgery. The treatment usually depends on the severity, type and location of the injury, as well as your health, age and the activities you have.

Signs and symptoms

There can be a lot of different symptoms depending on the person, their activity and the type of injury. There are the most common signs of a back injury, these include:

Tenderness to touch or pain

Stiffness or difficulty moving

Bruising

Swelling

Muscle spasms on either side of the spine

Difficulty standing up straight

Pain that worsens with movement

Some of the symptoms that could indicate a serious injury include:

Blood in the urine

Paralysis

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Numbness or pins and needles in the feet, legs and arms

Facts

Did you know that more than 50 percent of all spinal injuries are caused because of car accidents? Here are some other facts about back pain and injury you probably didn’t know before.

Low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide;

Back pain is one of the most common reasons for people missing work;

8 out of 10 people in Australia have back pain;

Most cases of back pain are mechanical or non-organic (infection, fracture, cancer or arthritis);

Americans spend more than $50 billion per year to treat back pain.

Types and Common causes

Back pain that lasts no more than 6 weeks and that comes suddenly can be caused by heavy lifting or a fall. The type of pain that lasts more than 3 months is less common. Depending on the type of injury and the cause of it, you can find out more about what to do and if you can get a compensation claim.

People who get injured in a car crash or at work, usually wait too long to report that injury. You should be aware that you can hire a lawyer and file a claim.

The most common types of injuries are:

Thoracis Spine Injuries – these are the most serious injuries because the spine, or upper back connect the ribs and chest region. The fractures and sprains in this area can be caused by high-velocity car accidents and in some cases, may result in permanent nerve damage.

Lumbar Spine Injuries – this spine is made of the strongest muscles and the five largest vertebrae to provide stability for the spine. If a sprain occurs, it can be really painful. You should know that a train is the stretching of the muscles, tendons and ligaments, and a sprain involves actual damage to the ligaments. An injury may result in swelling, bruising and limited movement. Damage to the lumbar spine may impact your ability to perform daily activities.

Herniated Discs – the discs are the cushions that protect the spine and separate the vertebrae. This type of injury occurs when a disc is displaced. When an injury occurs, it can result in pressure on the spinal cord or the nerves. The most common symptoms are intense pain in the lower back and numbness in the legs. Car accident victims often experience herniated discs. This injury is also a common workspace injury.

Spinal Cord Injuries – the most serious of injuries and these can range from bruising to permanent damage to the nerves and spinal cord. It could lead to long term disability. The spinal cord injuries can result in partial or total paralysis, loss of feeling in parts of the body and loss of reflex function. These types of injuries often require surgery and with that, the victims can be at risk of secondary medical problems. These include blood clots, bleeding, infections, pneumonia and spinal fluid leaks.

What to do if you experience back pain after an accident?

Sometimes if you get injured at work or if you are in a car accident, you may not even be aware that you injured your back. If you experience pain right after the accident or a few days after it, you should not just wave it off.

There are thousands of people who get injured at work, or during an accident and unfortunately many of these cases are not handled correctly. Here is what to do right after the accident so you have enough information for an insurance claim.

Get checked by a doctor

If you feel okay after the accident, it does not mean that you are okay. The pain can start hours or days after. Get checked as soon as you can so you can be protected in case you have a serious injury.

You should also know that if you wait too long, insurance companies may argue that your symptoms were caused by something other than the accident.

It’s all in the details

Write down information, take pictures and record videos to have as many details as you can. You will also need witness statements. Don’t forget to file a police report because some insurance policies require that.

Work-related injuries

If you were on the clock when the accident happened, it is said that this type of injury is work-related. Work-related injuries also cover situations when you are:

Making deliveries

Running errands for your employer

Traveling for work

Transporting another employee

Commuting to or from work

If you are in an accident and feel pain in your back you need to react fast. Consult with your doctor and don’t wait too long.

After the accident get a lawyer and file a claim so that you can be compensated if you were in an accident or you sustained your injury at work. The health is the most important, so you need to be safe, protect yourself and get all the things you deserve.