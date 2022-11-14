Online casinos certainly have a lot to offer. With a huge range of games and generous welcome bonuses to benefit from, things seem to be getting better and better. However, there are players out there who may be tempted to try an online casino for the first time, but they have concerns about safety and security. While these concerns may be understandable, the reality is that these days, they’re largely unfounded.

When you know just a little about what online casinos are doing to keep you safe, you’ll be able to play with confidence and just enjoy the experience. The good news is that we’re here to help.

Find reliable reviews

If you want to be sure that the online casino that you’re checking out is safe, looking at online reviews is a good place to start. You can be sure that players are extremely vocal if they ever have a bad experience so it’s easy to avoid less-than-desirable sites.

If you want to find a list of sites that have been thoroughly reviewed, and are known to be safe, you can do that by clicking here. This saves you a whole lot of time trying to dig up reviews yourself and it means that you can start playing as soon as possible.

Safe online casinos are licensed

It’s not the case that just anyone can launch an online casino tomorrow. While it’s easy to set up many online businesses, casinos are heavily regulated. The regulators that oversee them ensure that they take actions that mean that all games are fair and that you are protected. You may be wondering how to know if a casino has a license. Well, you’ll find that online casinos make it extremely easy to find out – they display the number and issuing authority all over the sites. The licenses you’ll see come from bodies such as:

UK Gambling Commission

Malta Gaming Authority

Curacao Licensing Authority

Swedish Gambling Authority

If you want to learn whether the casino has a valid gambling license, the first place that you should check is the footer of the website because, generally, casino sites that are reliable display the license number as well as any additional information about the gambling agency in that section of the website.

On top of that, you can also take a look at the About section or take look at the terms and conditions of the casino. If you have any doubts at all and you still want to play casino games on that particular site, you can get in touch with the customer support agents, and they will answer any questions that you might have.

Keeping accounts secure

Online casinos go to great efforts to ensure that you’re protected while playing. Of course, they want to protect your money but there is also the need to protect your personal information. Some of the features that are in place to assist with this include:

SSL encryption – used to protect important information, especially financial transactions

ID verification – ensures that players are who they say they are

– ensures that players are who they say they are 2-step verification – adds an extra layer of protection when it comes to logging in

It’s in the casino’s interests to offer top levels of security: they know that any breaches will bring negative publicity and that players will simply go elsewhere. For this reason, a lot of only casinos, in addition to SSS encryption technology, also incorporate other security measures, including firewalls, in order to prevent any possible cyber-attacks and enhance the security of their websites.

Trusted game provider

Another step that online casinos take to keep you safe is to only feature games from trusted providers. The top providers are all known for developing games that can be trusted and that are fair to players. Just some of the providers that you’re likely to come across include:

Evolution – this is a leading provider in the iGaming sector, especially when it comes to live casino games. It is one of the first developers that created innovative live-dealer games which allow you to play table games in real-time with a human dealer, and to this date, they have continued to push the boundaries in online gambling and create even more titles.

NetEnt – NetEnt is a well-known developer and provider of gaming solutions that have been part of the iGaming market for over 20 years. The brand NetEnt is behind one of the most popular casino games, including slots like Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Dead or Alive, Knight Rider, and many other titles. The collection amounts to more than 200 casino games with high-quality features, outstanding graphics, and immersive sound effects.

Pragmatic Play – It is one of the most successful brands in the iGaming industry, with an ever-expanding gaming selection that includes live casino games, slots, virtual sports, bingo, and many other titles.

Big Time Gaming – Big Time Gaming is an innovative provider founded back in 2011. They are responsible for the ‘Megaways’ innovation that increases the number of pay lines on slot games and offers more ways to win.

Play’n GO – Play’n GO is another legendary gaming provider established in 2005. Since then it has become one of the largest providers in the industry. As you can tell from their brand, they are focused on developing high-quality titles optimized for mobile gaming. Some of their most popular games are Forge of Fortunes, Rotiki, Wild Trigger, and many other games.

Safe Payment Methods

For an online casino to be completely secure, it also needs to offer safe payment methods. This is why, they only collaborate with prominent and reliable brands such as PayPal, Skrill, Nettler, Paysafecard, Visa, Mastercard, and many others. You are able to safely make deposits and withdrawals with a payment method of your choice, no just with your credit cards, but also you debit cards, mobile wallets or digital wallets.

In addition, many casino sites also add crypto payments on their platforms since cryptocurrencies offer fast processing times, low transaction fees, and are secure because they are based on blockchain technology.