By now we all know how essential it is for our body to increase the intake of fluids. After all, a big portion of our body consists of water, and it is our duty to prevent dehydration. This is extremely important if you workout on a regular basis. It is simple – if you sweat a lot, you have to restore the fluids you lose.

If you were to search online tips on a healthy diet and workout tips, one of the first tips that would pop up is to drink a lot of water. Since we cannot stress enough how important it is to develop this habit, we are going to give you some examples of what you should consume, and also, we are going to include some workout tips.

What is the bad impact of dehydration?

When most people hear the word ‘dehydration’, they think that it only happens if they do not drink water for days. In fact, this is not true. Did you know that if you lose only 2% of fluids, it can decrease your productivity by 10% to 20%?

It can also cause severe headaches, pain in the muscle, and even digestive issues and constipation. Our advice is if you feel any of these symptoms, think about when was the last time you had something to drink, and rehydrate your body.

In addition, dry mouth can be another sign, so whenever you get that dusty feeling, go and grab a drink. In order to prevent this from happening, our advice is to often sip a little of liquids. This is the best way to ensure optimal hydration.

What’s more, there is a simple test that you can perform. Pinch the back of your hand, and hold a few moments. If it takes some time for the skin the go back to the normal position, it can be a sign that there isn’t sufficient water in your body, and you need to increase it.

How much liquid should you consume?

This is a frequent question that people ask, and many are confused about the answer. Clearly, this is something that varies on a person’s everyday life and activities they engage in. Obviously, a professional athlete that goes to the gym twice a day needs more fluids than someone who only goes brisk walking.

It is recommended to drink around 2 liters per day. However, if you exercise a few days a week, you should increase the intake by at least 500ml on those occasions. In addition, the weather and season can also affect how much water you need, because we sweat a lot more during the summer months.

How to stay hydrated during training sessions?

We have already mentioned this, and it is something that you already know – during fitness sessions you don’t only lose fluids but also electrolytes which are of crucial importance for you. A lot of people think that you should only consume it after a workout, but that isn’t true.

Your body needs to be prepared for hard physical activity. So, what should you do? First of all, you should drink two glasses of water 2 to 3 hours before you go to the gym. Then, you should have one more glass during warm-up, about half an hour before working out. During the training, you should drink water every 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the exercises. Finally, after you finish with the fitness activity you should have at least one more glass.

This might seem like a lot of liquids, but let us tell you why it is important. First of all, you are going to feel good and strong which is then going to increase your efficiency. We have already discussed how dehydration can affect your body (headaches and weakness in the muscles). Secondly, not only are you going to be able to complete the training and reach your goals, but you will feel strong after it.

What to drink?

This is another question that people inquire about, and here you have a few options. Firstly, most people would opt for good old-fashioned water. A lot of people would say that this is the best beverage for you, and we are not going to contradict them. However, we do have one piece of advice for you. In order to ensure that you are getting all the minerals and do not consume harmful substances, we recommend you to only have filtrated water. Yes, you can buy it in almost every grocery store, but if you don’t want to purchase it on a daily basis, our advice is to check out DiligentChef.com and find a filter machine for your home.

Furthermore, you can opt for sports beverages. These are created to boost your energy level during exercising. These are good for you because they contain carbohydrates and electrolytes. Most of them are usually calorie-free which is important if you want to lose weight. However, keep in mind that some of these contain added sugar and other substances which is what makes them so delicious. Because of this, you should read all the labels carefully, before purchasing this beverage.

Moreover, some people opt for energy drinks, but you should think twice about these. Yes, they are going to significantly increase your energy and efficiency during the workout session, but still, they might not be the best choice. Why? Well, these contain high levels of caffeine, guarana, and L-carnitine that can overstimulate you and cause irregular heart rate and also insomnia.

Don’t forget about the food

Even though we have focused on beverages, you cannot forget about fruits and vegetables. Not only should they be a part of your diet because they are very healthy due to all the vitamins and minerals they contain, but they are also a significant source of water and electrolytes. Also, since these can be a source of carbs that give you energy, these are great pre-workout snacks. This is just another reason why you should include these into your everyday diet.