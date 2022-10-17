Whether heading to the movie theater or planning a cozy night at home with friends, no movie night is complete without a huge pile of snacks and sweet treats.

A good movie night includes a collection of sweet and savory snacks you can pick at throughout the movie. Ideally, you will start with a bowl of chips before transitioning to a sweet popcorn or chocolate treat as the movie continues.

While popcorn and chips are some of the most famous movie snacks, why not try something new on your next movie night? People are increasingly adding CBD edibles to their movie nights to enhance feelings of relaxation and improve focus.

Enhance Your Movie Night Experience with CBD Edibles

The range of CBD edibles in Australia is becoming ever more popular and includes fun options such as CBD hemp gummies.

Unlike natural, unflavored CBD oil, which has an earthy, and, some would say, bitter taste, CBD gummies come in a variety of delicious flavors and taste and look more like candy than a CBD-based product.

However, not all CBD hemp gummies are made to a high standard, so it is imperative that you stick with an industry-leading brand that provides evidence of independent testing of its products.

The difference between leading CBD brands and other less reputable industry operators is that the former, who offer premium-quality CBD gummies, source their cannabidiol from organically grown hemp, which is free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Furthermore, the top brands have all of their CBD products, including their edibles and CBD gummies, tested by third-party laboratories to verify their safety and purity. So, when you sit down for your next movie night, you know that you are consuming an all-natural, pure, and delicious high-quality CBD edible.

The great thing about CBD gummies is that as they have grown in popularity, so too has the range of products and flavors on offer. You can buy these products in jars containing 30 or 60 CBD hemp gummies with varying concentrations of CBD. For example, a typical CBD concentration for a top-end product is 25mg of CBD per gummy.

And the best part about CBD gummies is that a little goes a long way. Depending on their CBD concentration, a typical serving is just one or two gummies.

So after you’ve eaten one or two tasty CBD hemp gummies, you can indulge in some traditional snacks more associated with a typical movie night.

Here are our ideas for the best recipes for movie night.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a must-have at any movie night, and while you could buy it ready-made, nothing beats homemade popcorn.

People often mistake popcorn for being difficult to make at home. But once you make it just a few separate times, you will wonder why you wasted your time with the store-bought stuff.

To make great popcorn at home, you only need a pan with a lid, popping corn, and your chosen oil. Once your corn is popped, you can add seasonings and toppings, which is where homemade popcorn starts to stand out.

For a super simple recipe, add salt for that satisfyingly salty taste that perfectly contrasts your sweet snacks. Alternatively, you can use your homemade popcorn as an excuse to get creative in the kitchen, using fun seasoning blends. Garlic parmesan, salted caramel, and chocolate cookie seasoning are just a few ideas. You can top it off with a drizzle of CBD oil to reap the benefits of CBD.

Buffalo wings with dipping sauces

Chicken wings are one of the most popular snacks for any gathering, whether a baseball game, movie night, or board game event. Chicken wings are easy to eat and add some much-needed protein to what might otherwise be a very carb-heavy night.

Coating your wings in buffalo sauce is a great way to sneak in a little extra CBD to help keep your cannabinoid levels consistent throughout the movie. Just add a few drops of CBD oil to the sauce.

An unflavored CBD oil can be added to all of the classics, including blue cheese, BBQ, and ranch, without affecting the taste too much.

Brownies

Homemade brownies are one of the most delicious and fun ways to consume CBD. CBD oil can be added to your favorite brownie recipes for movie night so that every bite contains a small dose of therapeutic CBD.

The great thing about brownies is that you can prepare them in advance, so they’re ready to be plated up as guests arrive. Try cutting your brownies into small bite-size squares so they can be enjoyed without taking your eyes off the movie.

Cookies

Several CBD brands are now selling a full range of CBD cookies with tasty options, including peanut butter, triple chocolate chip, and oatmeal. While these cookies are delicious and an excellent way to try CBD, nothing beats homemade cookies fresh out of the oven.

Almost all cookie recipes for movie night can be easily adapted to include a few drops of CBD oil. Many CBD cookie recipes available online have been tried and tested to bring out the natural herbal flavor of CBD while not distracting from the cookie profile.

Alternatively, combining chocolate chips with vanilla-flavored CBD oil is an excellent way to mask the earthy taste of hemp.

Mini pizzas

Pizza is a must-have movie snack, but why not try making mini pizzas instead? Not only are mini pizzas fun, but they are also easier to eat while watching a movie. You can also add different toppings to each pizza so that everyone can enjoy their favorite pizza combination.

CBD can be incorporated into mini pizza in a few different ways. The easiest option is to add a few drops of CBD oil to the tomato sauce allowing it to blend with the other herbs for a subtle taste.

Alternatively, you can add CBD oil to the toppings or as an oil drizzle in the same way that olive oil is often added to pizzas.