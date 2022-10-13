One of the things we always notice when someone talks about casino games is that bingo is not a part of the list. We are not quite sure why this is the case, even though there are some explanations. When you take a look at how many people enjoy this game, one cannot help but wonder why this is the case. One of the reasons might be that this game is predominantly organized by government institutions. Nevertheless, millions of players worldwide enjoy it.

We always enjoy thrilling moments when playing our favourite variants of this game. When you take a look at its history, you will see that it has been around a long time and is no longer the old-school game since its transportation to the iGaming sites. The players who want to bet securely and safely should check SammyBingo’s list of Cassava sites with bingo to ensure an outstanding gaming experience.

Today, there is an extensive online bingo catalogue designed with high-quality graphics, exciting themes, stunning animations, and more extra features thanks to software developers. As it is no secret that software suppliers are involved in bingo sites’ tremendous growth. That’s why we’ve decided to provide you with a list of development companies that have focused on producing these games.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the household names in the industry.

Dragonfish

This well-reputed online gaming platform was initially founded as Random Logic in 2007. Dragonfish is an independent business-to-business (B2B) division of the great 888 Holdings, which means that this company creates products and services for other businesses. Apart from a broad range of slots, table games, and sportsbook solutions, this Gibraltar-based games studio is chiefly renowned for providing bingo games available in 26 languages.

Holding a license from the respected gambling regulatory body, the UK Gambling Commission, Dragonfish offers bingo software to some of the great names in the online gaming industry. Actually, this developer for 888 Holdings has a total library of more than 1000 games with over 300 games from 888 UK Limited and over 100 mobile games. Dragonfish provider’s market has grown by leaps and bounds since it has supplied a large number of supporting 3D, live casinos, and payment methods.

As you can see, this team is responsible for some of the most popular variants of this game. Some experts on this topic would say that this company is the best-known name when it comes to this branch of the industry. Even though the fact that competition is quite steep, we can see that they have been able to establish themselves as a household name, which is not an easy thing to do in this day and age, as you will certainly agree.

Cassava

Similar to Dragonfish, Cassava Enterprises Ltd is owned by 888 Holdings, the world’s leading betting and gaming company. Added to operating 888 UK Limited brands, Cassava also runs its online bingo sites. In effect, the structure of this company is a bit complicated because it focuses on three main responsibilities including running the Dragonfish brand, managing 888.com firm’s transactions, and running some of 888 Holdings’ gaming sites.

From betting sites to bingo casinos, Cassava runs around 300 networks that are available in multi-language. Some of the well-known bingo sites include Tasty, Wink, Hollywood, and many others. Today, Cassava has been replaced by Virtual Global Digital Services Limited which offers similar products and services as Cassava.

The versatility is one of the highlights of this developing company. They have been able to provide the market with a plethora of titles that have been enough to take the prime spot on the market. As you could see from the names we have provided you with, it is more than clear their products are easily among the most significant ones out there. No wonder they have been able to attract so much interest from millions of people from all over the globe.

Jumpman Gaming

The biggest gaming website Jumpman Gaming was founded by an experienced bingo player, Dylan Schlosberg in 2010 with the high demand for web-based bingo sites. Jumpman Gaming has become one of the largest online brands reputed for delivering an outstanding gaming experience. The company is licensed by the respected gaming licensing jurisdictions; the UK Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

This means that the players who register at the bingo casinos and gaming sites powered by Jumpman Gaming remain safe and secure. When it comes to variants, this software provider has built a reputation to supply a great selection of bingo games. From classic to modern formats designed with impressive graphics and stunning animations, the aficionados will surely find their beloved titles when signing up at Jumpman’s gaming brands.

We’ve already said that this is the biggest gaming website out there. At the same time, we’ve provided you with the fact that the competition is quite steep. Since a company such as this has been able to claim the first spot on the list of the biggest company, it says something about its competence and effectiveness. Some of the best development teams out there are employed at this company, which is always a good thing to know.

NetEnt

The world’s largest casino game development company NetEnt or Net Entertainment was established in 1996. This Swedish firm is unbeatable for its wide array of slots that have become iconic titles in online casinos. Slot lovers who want to have fun with traditional or sophisticated slots will find their favorite titles. The award-winning provider diversifies its portfolio with table games in addition to both web-based casinos and live casinos.

It won’t stop there because NetEnt has also partnered with the most successful online bingo operators by providing a variety of games including classic mode, more improved titles, slingo, and more. The leading developer in iGaming has collaborated with the largest bingo operators to diversify its products.

Playtech

Since 1999, Playtech has been omnipresent in the online gambling area through its broad selection of casino games. This iGaming supplier is world-renowned to deliver popular games such as bingo, online slots, poker, sports betting, card games, and live dealer games. With more than 450 casino game titles, Playtech games are appealing for their original design and graphics.

As this software provider is also a giant in supplying bingo games, it unsurprisingly has the widest selection of games. These exciting games are constantly improved following the current trends available across desktop and mobile devices. Playtech also works with the biggest brands by supplying various variants to allow enthusiasts to enjoy the stunning online bingo experience.

Following the latest trends in the industry is always an important segment in producing new titles in the industry. Playtech ensures that its products implement all these trends properly. As we all know, implementing these trends just for the sake of implementation is not the right way to go. Instead, it is important to implement them properly, and only those who provide benefits to the project itself. With this one, you can be sure that this is the case.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the game you want to partake in is not an easy decision to make in this day and age. We all know that finding the right one includes various conditions like taking a look at the interface, the playability, and all other important segments. Here, we’ve provided you with another thing you can use to make this search significantly easier. Knowing who the most competent producers of these games will help you in finding the right one. We are sure this list of ours will be of great help to you.