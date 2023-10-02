What Landlords Need to Know About the Law in Tennessee

As a landlord in Tennessee, you are responsible for the sustainability and success of your rental business. One of the most important steps that you can take in ensuring that your business is running effectively is to be responsible and compliant with the property management laws in your state.

The real estate business is regulated on both the federal and state levels, and this article is designed to make you aware of some of the most important aspects of Tennessee landlord tenant laws that are most likely to have an impact on the way you run your business.

There is No Rent Control in Tennessee

There is no regulation on how much landlords can charge their tenants for rent in Tennessee. Theoretically, you can charge any amount that you wish, but it is always best practice to be aware of some of the pricing trends in your area so that your price is competitive and not an outlier.

Criminal Background Checks Can Be Used During Tenant Screening

There is no Tennessee law that prohibits landlords from running criminal background checks on applicants and considering their results during the tenant screening process.

If you choose to run Tennessee background checks, you should follow the guidelines of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and avoid any blanket policies regarding the existence of criminal records. Applicants should be considered individually, and you should only seriously consider results that either compromise the tenant’s ability to follow the terms of your lease agreement or pose a potential threat to the safety of others.

Late Fees Can Only Be up to 10% of the Rent Cost

Though rent prices themselves are not regulated in Tennessee, the amount that you can charge tenants for late or missing rent is regulated in relation to the rental rate. Late fees in the state can only be up to 10% of the rent cost that the tenant is missing.

For instance, if you charge the statewide median of $1,860 for monthly rent, the maximum amount that you would be able to charge for a late fee would be $186.

It is also important to know that Tennessee state law requires landlords to give their tenants at least a five-day grace period. This means that for five days after the rent due date has passed, a tenant can submit their payment without the penalty of late fees.

Landlords Must Issue a Rent Demand Notice Before Filing for Eviction

Let’s say that, despite the late fees, a tenant still does not submit their rent payment. Eviction laws in Tennessee require you to issue a rent demand notice to your tenant. This rent demand notice must give the tenant a minimum of fourteen days to submit their rent. If they do, you are unable to file for eviction on those grounds.

You should know that this fourteen-day period must not overlap with the five-day grace period you are required to provide. In all, at least nineteen days should pass from the rent collection date before you can file for eviction due to late or missing payments.

You Must Provide Fourteen Days to Cure or Quit for Other Lease Violations

The law regarding other lease violation consequences is similar to that of late or missing rent. In such cases, you are also required to give tenants a minimum of fourteen days to satisfactorily resolve the issue. If they do so, you cannot file on those grounds.

For any criminal activity on the property, particularly violent crime, you would issue an unconditional notice to quit, which gives the tenant a minimum of three days to vacate the property without an opportunity to cure the breach.

Conclusion

To protect your investments and avoid legal trouble, you should always stay on top of the property management laws in your area. Hopefully this article has given you a good foundation to make educated and compliant business decisions in the future for your Tennessee properties.