People have been using CBD as an aid to help them alleviate any ailments, relax from a difficult day, or even stay focused at work. Because of its widespread use in the country, it has been developed into various forms, such as CBD oil, CBD cream, or even CBD Vape Oil.

Though there still needs some research to be done about the effects of vaping in our body, it is one of the safer ways to absorb CBD into your system. According to Health website, vape, among all the orally ingested CBD forms, is the fastest to take effect, but also the fastest to wear off, with up to 2 hours.

What is CBD?

CBD comes from hemp plants which are a type of cannabis plant, where marijuana also comes from. Marijuana is selectively bred to increase the level of THC or the tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the cause of the mind-altering phenomenon for those who use them.

On the other hand, when you grow and cultivate hemp plants with little to no modifications, you keep the CBD to a normal or higher level than THC. This is why CBD is considered a “cousin” product to marijuana but does not give you the “high”. People who use CBD do not experience hallucinations or any effects of hallucinogens or psychoactive properties, which marijuana has.

As the World Health Organization noted, CBD does not exhibit any indications of abuse or dependence potential for users and has not reported any health threats regarding its use. Thus, CBD in its pure form is very safe to use.

What does CBD generally do?

Cannabidiol helps the users feel at ease without clouding their minds so they stay “in the zone” during work or other activities. People who use CBD experience having a better state of mind and maintaining a positive disposition during conflicts. A 2015 research published in the Neurotherapeutics journal indicates that CBD is a calming agent that keeps people free from any anxiety or stress.

According to Conscious Lifestyle Magazine, CBD has proven to help in relieving pain, as well as inflammations. Furthermore, according to WebMD, current research suggests that CBD is better at curbing drug cravings than any placebo drug. This opened more gateways of research that explored CBD as a treatment for drug abuse.

Some CBD Controversies

The proliferation of CBD products in the market has caused some problems as some companies have taken advantage of the craze and inflated the benefits of CBD. Examples could include CBD being it the cure for cancer or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Neither of the claims has been proven by any medical institution.

Many controversies have also tainted the name of this therapeutic drug, which may cause anxiety to some people who are already using it. Here are some common controversies and the truth behind them for your guidance.

Legislation

One of the controversies that this product is facing is the problematic stance of several government agencies about the product. Since it came from a hemp plant, which is almost the same as marijuana, the legislation is different in every state.

As a result, the confusion created a problem in regulation. More CBD products have been released to the market without control, making it almost impossible for the government to track the numbers.

Nevertheless, there are companies that have developed products that contain pure CBD without any trace of THC. This has allowed them to operate legally in most of the states, as well as ensures the users that their CBD products are well-regulated and safe.

Limited Research

Despite the popular claim that CBD is a miracle cure-all, there is a limited study about it being a medical alternative. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, laboratory evidence has shown that CBD has the potential in controlling seizures in epilepsy patients. A drug called Epidiolex, which is purely made of CBD extract has treated a number of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome patients.

In addition, it can be noted that because of its relaxing agent, it is known to manage anxiety disorders. The only concern is there is no study to determine how much dosage is needed for the CBD to take effect.

Medically, scientists have claimed that the CBD boom in the market has come way ahead of science. This could mean that there are still many aspects of CBD that are yet to be discovered. Because of all this potential in medical history, there is countless research underway to further prove the benefits of CBD.

More Side Effects than Cure

There is also a question of whether or not CBD can cause more harm than good. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, studies have actually shown that CBD actually worsens glaucoma, as it increases the ocular pressure on the eye. Furthermore, it also suggests that CBD and THC’s effect on the eyes differs between males and females.

However, there are still some scientists who continue to find ways to incorporate CBD as therapy for glaucoma. Other side effects also include dry mouth, diarrhea, fatigue, changes in appetite, and in turn weight.

It has to be noted, however, that CBD does provide more health benefits than the side effects that come with them. As Dr. Brent A. Bauer, the Director of Mayo Clinic Complementary and Integrative Medicine Program, reported, CBD is a well-tolerated drug and is generally considered safe.

Dangerous Drug-to-Drug Interaction

CBD also creates a reaction with other drugs making it dangerous when you ingest it along with other medicines. The Epilepsy Foundation reported that the clinical studies conducted from 2016 to 2018, showed that CBD, when taken with valproic acid, may have caused risk for liver issues.

On the other hand, when it is taken with Clobaza, its side effects only include fatigue. CBD is similar to any drug or supplement that comes with a “grapefruit warning”. Healthline reported that both grapefruit and CBD interferes with enzymes that are responsible for drug metabolism.

Then again, we have to remember that although initial studies suggest some interactions with drugs taken together, there is not much to show the effects of dosage on the results of these tests. Still, it is always better to consult your health advisers before taking in any kind of drug.

While CBD has proven to be a safe drug that helps in improving people’s lives, more studies should be conducted to see the full effects of this drug on people. Though the risks have been greatly emphasized by health professionals, there are no clear side effects that relate to the drug.

With more involvement in the medical community, CBD may develop into a medicine that can actually provide more benefits to people with more serious conditions. In other words, while CBD is becoming more popular in the market, it pays to take advantage of it and develop it to its full potential so it may help in the advancement and breakthroughs in the field of medicine.

Bottom Line

Despite all controversies, most of which are unclear and unfounded, CBD remains a natural and safe alternative for many health issues. Nevertheless, while this drug is still an almost uncovered area, it pays to exercise caution when absorbing them to your system. Always remember to seek out your doctor’s or any health provider’s opinion and recommendation before using any CBD products in a certain dosage.