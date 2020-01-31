Every YouTuber dreams of the day when their notifications blow up with likes and comments and new subscriptions. The question is, how do you make this dream a reality?

Fortunately, increasing YouTube views is easier than you think. For instance, knowing the day and time to upload your video can get you more views. So, what time is right for your business? Take a look at YouTube statistics to know when your target audience is online.

When is the best time to upload a YouTube Video?

According to recent viewer statistics, most people spend their time on social media and YouTube at night. But DON’T jump the gun and upload your content at the same time.

There is another technicality one must consider – YouTube’s indexing. Just like how Google prioritizes and categorizes blogs and sites, YouTube takes a few hours to include newly uploaded content into search results and recommendations. So, the optimal time to upload your YouTube video on weekdays will be between 2 pm and 4 pm. And on weekends, you can post your content earlier, by 10 to 11 am.

The time for uploading your content can change based on your targeted audience too. For example, if you make small animations for toddlers, it will be better if you create and upload content during weekdays, in the evening. Meanwhile, if your videos are mostly for young adults, the best time would be the weekend. Similarly, putting off uploading videos during months that are primarily busy for your targeted audience is common sense. For example, let’s say that your video is made specifically for students and young adults. It will be a bad idea to upload it during months that are busy for the school-goers, as most of the audience might not get time to sit and relax.

Many videos can help you understand more about planning the best time to upload your videos.

Out of all the days of the week, uploading a YouTube video on Thursdays or Fridays is considered best, generally. This is because the weekend is when most people unwind and rest. Thus uploading a few hours earlier will assure the indexing of your video as well as getting free view count.

Checking your YouTube Analytics to find out the peak time of your channel can help you get an understanding of the viewing activity of your channel. Thus, you will be able to plan your next video, make changes that might appeal to a broader spectrum of the target audience.

Other ways to ensure unblocked traffic on your channel

You are only halfway through the YouTuber experience when you upload a video at an optimal viewing time. Along with that, you need to make sure that your subscribers and more viewers will come across your video. Given below are the best ways to assure this:

Making the video Search Engine Optimized, that is, using the most searched keywords in the title of your video and description to get the video included in the search results when a viewer searches using the said keywords.

Improving the uniqueness of your video through intros and outros, thumbnail banners, specific color palettes, etc. will place your video and your channel in a viewer’s mind.

Using online promotional services, where you can pay a required amount of money for getting guaranteed views.

These services will boost your video’s traffic by displaying them as ads in their network sites. However, since they are a third party, you need to make sure that they ardently follow the YouTube guidelines so that your video won’t get categorized as spam.

Viboom will give you live details about the promotion of your video, like how many saw the video till the end, the demographics of the viewers, etc. This extra information will help you get an idea about your target audience and help you plan better for the next video.

Avoiding sale-y language and clickbait titles not to get written off as spam. YouTube will remove the videos that get tagged as spam from the search results and recommendation lists.

Make Your Videos Viral

With the help of these steps, you can strategize better to get the best results. Viboom helps you promote your videos quicker to your audience. Choose the demographics you want to target, and the number of views you need- and you are good to go! With more views, you increase the virality quotient of your videos for sure.