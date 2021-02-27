In various organizations and manufacturing plants, especially the ones that use large equipment, devices, and machinery, workers must regularly inspect and examine the equipment they work with. However, since the designs of such items are often complex, the workers must utilize a device referred to as a borescope.

But, a lot of individuals don’t know what this device is, which is why you might be wondering – what is an industrial borescope and what can it be used for? Luckily, the article below might shed some light on the entire topic, so without further ado, let’s first take a look at what this optic device is:

A Borescope: Explained

As we already mentioned, a borescope is an optical device that is comprised of a tube – that can be either fixed or flexible – with a lens on one of its ends and an eyepiece on the other, to which an optical system is connected. The camera on this device is able to create photographs that are high in quality, and in most models, the devices feature a visual and lighting system.

The lighting system is an important part of the gadget since it features an optical fiber that is capable of illuminating the inside of a particular area. On the other hand, the visual system is commonly fitted with a gradient, rod, or lens optics that is placed inside of a metal tube located inside of the device. This system is responsible for transmitting the image that the user can see with their eye.

Additionally, there is a camera connected to the borescope, hence, it’s able to distribute photos and videos either on a display or a PC. There are 4 characteristics that influence the device, including the length and diameter of the part that is operating, the angle of the sight, as well as the angle of the direction the user is looking at.

Now, you should know that there are various types on the market, which means that you’ll need to carefully compare all of them in order to choose the one that is suitable for your requirements and needs. If you want to see what options you can choose from, you can check out this link for more information.

So, What is it Used For?

There is a wide range of things a borescope can be used for, and of course, different industries and plants will utilize it for different things. However, some of the most common applications and uses of this optical device are:

1. For Making Different Field Inspections

One of the first things that this device is used for is making different examinations. And, since it’s small and lightweight, it’s perfect for examining even the tiniest parts of large machinery and equipment. It’ll allow you to examine, record, and analyze the videos taken with the gadget.

Besides this, it’ll enable you to identify whether or not there are any faulty parts quickly, and if discovered that there is something wrong with a piece of equipment, you could use cloud platforms for uploading and sharing the videos you made. You don’t need to worry about connecting it to a power source since it most commonly features batteries.

2. HVAC Maintenance

As you know, it’s quite important to maintain your HVAC systems. When some of the parts of this system such as the pipes suffer because of low maintenance, you can use a borescope to assess and check all the components and installations. Hence, you’ll be capable of seeing any leakage, obstructions, or any other problem that might have occurred.

Additionally, by using this gadget, you’ll be able to prevent any clogs from happening, which means that you’ll avoid paying for some really expensive repairs later on. And, since it’ll allow you to lubricate any mechanical component, you’ll be able to prolong the longevity of the system.

3. You Can Inspect Car Engines

If needed, you can purchase an auto borescope, one that’ll allow you to examine the internal parts of your engine and any other component needed. No matter if you’re just routinely checking its condition or if you want to learn what part is causing problems, you’ll be able to do it with this small gadget, especially since it’ll allow you to glimpse inside even the most complex areas.

You could, for example, access valves and pistons in order to find some flaws, you can look and assess whether or not you need to replace the gaskets, and you could even check if the castings, which means that you won’t need to take apart the engine to find the problem. All of this will allow you to replace all parts that aren’t working well, hence, you can prevent some major and expensive damages and repairs.

4. You Can Examine Turbines And Boilers

If you work in the boat and ship industry, you can use a borescope for examining a wide range of turbines, boilers, and diesel engine pipes. By utilizing the device, any engineer can easily access and examine different issues that the devices are experienced and it’ll help them discover whether or not there is rust, cracks, scrap metals, as well as rust.

5. For Examining Generators

Every worker in the electric power industry knows the importance of ensuring that every single piece of machinery, equipment, and tools functions properly, which is why they most commonly choose to use a borescope for examining large column-wheel cores of various generators and turbines.

6. Special Exams And Reviews

Last on our list, but definitely worth mentioning is that you can use this optical device for viewing the welding situation inside of a joint of pipes, pressure vessels, as well as reactors. By doing so, engineers can discover whether or not there are clacks in the lining, which enables them to fix the problem quickly.

Conclusion

There is a wide range of things that you could use a borescope for. From checking large machinery and equipment to ensuring that your HVAC system works well, there are literally endless things that you could use this device for – all of which will help you ensure that everything is okay with the machinery you’re examining.

So, now that you’re aware of what this gadget is, as well as what you can utilize it for, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, if you need a borescope, open up a new search tab and start looking for a company that will provide you with the device you need.