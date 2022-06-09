Whatever business it is, advertising is always welcome and is considered a smart investment in the business. The development of the Internet has contributed to the development of many types of digital marketing, and classic advertising has been somewhat forgotten and thrown into the background.

As digital marketing has become an increasingly necessary component in general marketing strategy organizations in the last decade, it actually allows companies to reach a specific group of people, making advertising much easier because it can be advertised directly to people who are very interested in their product. In a translated sense, if the company is interested in younger people aged 18-25, and the product is a video game, it is normal that advertising will go first digitally and secondly, most likely through social networks.

In addition to social networks, there is Search Engine Marketing (SEM), which uses paid ads as a strategy so that the desired page is always at the top of the search engine. There are also blog marketing, email marketing, pay-per-click advertising, and many other forms of advertising. What we will write about in this text is cloud marketing.

In just a few years, the cloud has become a technology that affects and changes our daily lives. Our personal files are stored in the cloud, we maintain friendships through cloud applications, and mobile phones and tablets run powerful cloud applications. But both small and large companies are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of cloud business and moving their business to the cloud.

Data is the initiator of a new industrial revolution, as such, it represents a unique resource that enables smarter and more efficient business through professional processing. As a result, there is a need for specialized experts in new areas such as data engineering and data science, which can be seen by simply looking at Google Trends data. This type of business reduces the demand for hardware and software and is also accompanied by lower electricity costs and fewer employees. Speaking of employees, one is important in this whole story, and that is the data designer.

The job of a data designer is to know statistics, and knowledge of programming and data processing is desirable, as well as quality data visualization and communication. Having people in the company who do this business today is the same as investing in marketing: sometimes it gives you an advantage over competitors, but above all it allows you to stay afloat. In general, the path to a data designer requires a lot of effort, time, and specific knowledge.

Try to understand the job of a data designer this way: just as an oil refinery processes crude oil to extract derivatives that are later used as an energy source for various purposes, so a data designer plays a central role in extracting value from data. When creating automated financial statements for either management or perhaps shareholders, the first thing you need to do is gather and process the data to be ready for the new purpose.

A big plus of digital marketing is a greater ability to track the success of campaigns and activities and a much lower cost of promotion. The advertiser can keep track of all relevant statistics on visitors to his website and on customers of a particular product or service, and at any time he knows whether a particular investment pays off, and accordingly it is possible to terminate campaigns that do not achieve a satisfactory return. In addition, digital marketing has the possibility of global reach, the possibility of constant advertising – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and continuous improvement through new trends.

Before the existence of the Internet, companies could attract attention in only two significant ways: by buying expensive advertising space or gaining the attention of someone in the media, and the Internet changed these rules. In the past, there was only traditional “non-targeted” advertising through newspapers, magazines, radio, television, and direct mail. However, through these media, it is very difficult to target specific customer groups with individualized messages. Internet marketing is focused on delivering useful content at the very moment when the customer requested it.

Digital marketing is all around us, and we are constantly receiving information, which we unconsciously or consciously accept or reject. But in a world with so many products and services, the advantage of attracting more people is behind well-done advertising, in this case through digital tools. When advertising, it is necessary to understand the needs and desires of the target group of people, which is certainly the job of a data designer, and you will agree that digital marketing can not be carried out without it. You can click here to learn more about it.

Virtual community management is recognized as a marketing activity that has many special features compared to other aspects of Internet marketing. Internet marketing is the use of information and communication technology (primarily the Internet) in the process of creating, delivering and communicating value to consumers and managing customer relationships. It is carried out simultaneously with traditional marketing activities and enables their improvement through the advantages provided by technology.

The purpose of cloud marketing is to reach the target population, most often through social media and various portals that allow companies to effectively present themselves to potential customers. Like any other type of marketing, in this one, you will often see some innovations, ie new ways for more efficient access to the market and the customer.

We have already mentioned that this type has many advantages, but it is important to be constantly up to date and react in time, which is the job of a data designer. Therefore, any change that may negatively affect the company must be noticed in time. It is also important to monitor customer reactions to the marketing message you send them. From such an approach, you learn about potential customers and their needs and desires.