Imagine seeing your baby’s face for the very first time.

If the thought fills you with warmth and longing, you’re not alone. Many new parents are eager to see their baby’s face before the due date arrives. If you want to look at your little one even before they take their first breath in the world, there is an easy, painless way to do it.

Aan HD Ultrasound is a simple, non-invasive opportunity to see your baby in stunning 3D – or even 4D! You will be able to see your little love much earlier than you would on traditional 2D ultrasound machinery. For more information on HD Ultrasounds, visit Enso Mama.

If you are considering an elective HD Ultrasound, read on to learn more about the fascinating experience of seeing your baby in 3D for the first time!

What is an HD Ultrasound?

You have probably heard of 3D and 4D ultrasound, but technology has come a long way since the earliest versions of the scan were developed. There have been major improvements in image quality in recent years. You will be amazed by the level of detail possible on the most modern HD Live machinery!

The Difference Between 3D and 4D

3D and 4D procedures both use the same technology to produce a different product. They are both ultrasounds (also known as sonograms) that use sound waves to produce an image of the baby. The difference is the kind of image that is produced.

Think about the difference between a 3D movie and a 4D movie. A 3D movie is impressive due to the graphics, while in a 4D movie the chairs will shake! The same differences apply when thinking about 3D and 4D ultrasound!

During a 3D baby scan, you will be able to see a static three-dimensional image of your baby. This is like a very high-quality photograph. It will reveal your baby’s facial features, and can serve as his or her first selfie!

In contrast, a 4D ultrasound provides the same quality with the addition of motion. It’s almost like a video, meaning you might be able to see your baby’s facial expressions! Imagine catching sight of your baby mid-yawn!

HD Live Ultrasound

The difference between a traditional 3D or 4D ultrasound and HD Live Ultrasound is light.

The part of the ultrasound machinery that touches your belly during the baby scan is called a transducer or probe. During an HD live ultrasound, a special HD transducer is used. It includes an adjustable light source, which can help illuminate your baby inside of the womb.

The sonographer will have the ability to adjust the light and shadow that you see when looking at the ultrasound image. This will create contours and highlight details that you wouldn’t be able to see during a typical 3D or 4D ultrasound.

If you have seen images from a traditional 3D ultrasound, you might have noticed that the baby in the ultrasound image looks orange and lumpy. An HD ultrasound adjusts the coloring of your baby’s skin so they will have a far more pleasant pinkish glow! It also automatically adjusts the surface rendering of the image, so the baby’s skin will not appear bumpy or jagged.

An HD live 4D ultrasound is like watching the very first home video of your baby in action. You will be able to see your baby’s face as you talk or sing to them during the scan! We can even set the recording to music, which makes it a precious and entertaining memento of your first peek at your baby!

What You Can See During an HD Ultrasound

The most exciting part of an HD ultrasound is the moment when you are able to look at your baby’s face. The adjustable light source allows you to clearly see the baby’s features, including nose, eyelids, and lips. You can begin having conversations about whose nose the baby has before you’ve even left the room!

During a 4D ultrasound, you will be able to see the baby’s facial expression in action! You can watch as the baby squirms, sucks, yawns, grimaces, or smiles! This is the moment when the pregnancy begins to feel “real” for many new parents!

Many expecting parents use HD ultrasound to confirm the biological sex of their child. If you are interested in learning your baby’s gender, it is ideal to wait until at least the sixteenth week of gestation.

A 3D or 4D ultrasound can often confirm gender more reliability than a 2D test because of the level of detail. Sometimes babies don’t want to cooperate, however. When dealing with crossed legs or unhelpful angles, you may need to wait a little while longer to find out!

Because of the high level of detail, you may also be able to determine whether or not your child has any facial malformations. If there is any concern about a cleft lip and palate, an HD ultrasound may be able to confirm whether or not this is an issue. The clarity of the HD ultrasound scan has put many new parents at ease.

See Your Baby Sooner

If you cannot wait to take a look at your baby’s face, an HD Ultrasound is a wonderful way to take that first sneak peek. You will be able to learn all about the little individual in your womb long before you hold them in your arms! Bonding can begin long before you give birth!