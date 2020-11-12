One of the worst parts about social media is comparing your life to those you see living the good life everyday. While it isn’t a good idea to compare your life to others anyway, you also have to realize that those people don’t have everything figured out either.

There is a benefit that can come out of and that’s the fact that can draw inspiration from what you see others doing. If you want to live your best life, it pays to have a model that you can follow. The general philosophy is called living a life of abundance.

Whatever it is that gives you pleasure or satisfaction in life should be had in abundance so you get the most out of it. This requires really diving deep into your psyche to understand who and what you are and what would really feel like you were living life to the fullest.

This is going to look different to different people so let’s go into further detail on how to achieve this.

Sensuality

If you ask many women and men what is missing from their lives, many will say that it is a lack of passion and sensuality. Not just sex, but the whole thrill of being a sexual and sensual person. To share in experiences that help to feel alive and charged with endorphins.

Living a life of abundance should mean connecting your mind and body and following your senses when it comes to experiencing a sort of sexual awakening. If you are already in a partnership, then it will mean that both of you will need to be on the same page. Look into some couples retreats to an adults only resort or something similar.

If you are single, then it will take meeting people on your same journey of self discovery. Using a dating app with a less strings attached type of mentality like koo-ka.com is a good place to start.

You may only end up with a friend with benefits or you could find your soul mate that has the same level of sensuality that you are seeking.

Start your day right

There are not enough hours in the day for those that are trying to live an abundant life. That’s because the hours are so filled that they wish there was more time to enjoy all that life offers.

If you are starting out on this journey then you need to be getting up early and begin the day with purpose. Abundance will come to those that are taking the time to develop the right mindset and putting themselves in a place to receive.

Starting the day doing meditation or yoga is a good start. It will help keep your mind and body focused and ready to receive. If you are religious, then take this opportunity to pray for a while and let yourself go with it.

Then, your mind is open so you can envision what you want the day to provide. With this mindset you will start noticing that many positive experiences are coming to you on a daily basis. At this point, the thing shtta you envision for yourself will start happening.

Seek new experiences

People that have an abundant life don’t have a lot of stuff. The point of an abundant life is to have lots of rich experiences that make your life more interesting and enjoyable. Collecting experiences far outweighs collecting more things that don’t improve your psyche or your life in general.

Travel is a fantastic way to gain experiences. But, try to avoid mass tourism type of travel. Find a place where you have a chance to experience something different than what you are used to and that exposes you to the people in that area.

Staying in a four star hotel in a touristy area and standing in line to see the attractions is not the way to gain experiences. Instead, get off of the beaten path. Look for room rentals with a local family that you can learn something from and make sure to eat the local food.

If you aren’t able to travel, then volunteering is a great way to connect with other people from diverse backgrounds. The more you see examples of how other people live, the more likely you are to incorporate the things you’ve earned into your own.

Let go of fear

Fear of failure. Fear of being judged. Even fear of success are all things that can hold us back from getting the most out of life. Living in fear influences us to make decisions that don’t always allow us to take the risks that are sometimes necessary to achieve the things we lack.

Traveling to an out of the way area is a good example of this. The fear of being outside of a comfort zone. Or the fear of not enjoying it both contribute to not taking that trip that could be the very thing necessary to live the life you’ve been dreaming of.

The problem is that fear creates a cycle in which we are not able to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves to us in our lives. It is an obstacle that promotes stagnation rather than action. And taking action is necessary to be able to live a life of abundance.

One thing to keep in mind is that a life like this doesn’t happen by accident. You cannot go with the flow and expect to live your best life. It requires you to put fear aside and go for the things that you want out of life.

Conclusion

It takes a lot of courage to do an about face and decide on living life on your own terms. It can cause friction with the people around you, for instance. But, when you have the life that satisfies you in many ways, then these things can be overcome.

Just make sure to have a vision and then put the pieces in place to achieve it.