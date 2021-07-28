Life is unpredictable. Even if you go out of your way to stay safe and secure, you can never guarantee a risk-free or injury-free existence.

For example, you might be injured in an accident that results from someone else’s carelessness or negligence. Alternatively, you could be injured because of someone’s willful actions or intent.

In either event, you deserve compensation for your injuries. You need to work with a personal injury lawyer to help you pursue restitution for your pain and suffering, medical expenses, emotional trauma, forced time off of work, and more.

But what is a personal injury? What types of injuries fall under the umbrella of personal injury cases? How do you know if you have a valid claim?

We’re here to answer your questions. Keep reading for a quick guide on the most common personal injury examples. Then, you can decide whether or not you need to speak with a personal injury attorney.

Bicycle Accidents

Many people use bicycles as a means of transportation. Whether you’re riding your bike to work or for pleasure, you’re entitled to a certain degree of safety. You shouldn’t have to worry about getting struck by motorists with whom you share the road.

If you were struck by a motorist while riding your bicycle, you might have grounds to pursue a personal injury claim. Assuming you were following the rules of the road and weren’t at fault for the accident, you could win a sizable settlement for your injuries.

Auto Accidents

Auto accidents are some of the most common personal injury case examples. They included everything from private motorist accidents to those involving buses and commercial trucks.

If you were injured in such an accident, your insurance or the other motorist’s insurance should cover your injuries. However, insurance companies aren’t always the most cooperative agencies. They may offer you a settlement that’s too low or deny your claim entirely.

In this case, you must work with a well-qualified personal injury lawyer who can help you obtain the compensation you deserve. Don’t accept a low settlement or roll over without a fight.

Premises Liability

The personal injury legal definition is an injury to a person’s body, mind, or emotions. As noted previously, to successfully pursue a lawsuit, you must prove your injuries to be the result of someone else’s actions, negligence, or intent.

For example, if you’re injured on someone’s property and are seeking a premises liability claim, you would have to prove the injury was caused by their negligence. For example:

An object that fell from above

A sharp edge or corner

Exposure to toxic or harmful chemicals or substances

Etc.

Premises liability claims must prove that the accident or injury was caused because the property owner neglected to ensure the safety of the property. However, if you were on the property illegally or were trespassing, your claim would be void.

Slip & Fall

Slip and fall cases are some of the most common personal injury examples. Technically, they can fall under premises liability claims, but they deserve their own category because of their prevalence in the legal system.

Slip and fall accidents can occur because of:

Ice

Wet floors

Loose or non-existent railings

Tripping hazards (objects in pathways, upturned rugs, elevated steps, etc.)

And more

Most businesses put up “wet floor” signs to protect themselves against lawsuits stemming from freshly mopped floors or wet floors due to people tracking in water from outside. However, they are also vulnerable to lawsuits if they don’t de-ice their exterior stairs and walkways.

Dog Bites and Other Pet-Related Injuries

For some people, pets bring invaluable joy and companionship. In fact, recent studies show that 67% of American households have some kind of pet. This includes everything from dogs and cats to snakes and birds.

But what happens when these animals attack and cause injury? As the pet owner, you can’t exactly sue yourself.

However, if you are attacked by someone else’s animal, you have the grounds to pursue financial compensation for your injuries. But what is a personal injury claim involving pets?

Dog bite cases are the most common personal injury examples involving pets. However, this can also include attacks from cats, bites from snakes, and more.

For the personal injury claim to be valid, however, certain factors must be met. For example, your case won’t hold water if you were trespassing on the pet owner’s property when you were attacked. Additionally, your case will be invalid if you were purposefully provoking the animal in any way.

Medical Malpractice

Some of the most complex personal injury case examples revolve around medicine. Doctors, surgeons, nurses, and other medical professionals are there to provide us with quality healthcare. We trust and rely on these professionals to make us better, not worse.

Therefore, when we are misdiagnosed, given the wrong medication, or otherwise caused harm by a medical professional, it’s only natural to seek restitution. If your condition worsens because of their treatment, you shouldn’t have to pay for your ongoing medical expenses. Just as importantly, you deserve compensation for your pain, suffering, and emotional distress.

Product Liability

Next, as a consumer, you are entitled to a certain degree of safety when using a product. Some products, like power tools, bicycles, and fitness equipment, have an inherent level of danger. As such, they come with disclaimers, as well as for instructions on how to properly use the product.

Yet, if a product malfunctions in a way that causes an injury, you can pursue compensation for your damages. While getting around the “red tape” of the disclaimer can be difficult, you deserve restitution if you were injured because of negligence or deficiency in the product manufacturer.

Assault and Battery

Finally, let’s look at willful harm. Sadly, not all people can use words, logic, or self-control to handle their issues. These people can lose control and physically assault those with whom they are quarreling.

If you were the victim of a physical attack, you have legitimate grounds for a personal injury case. The person who attacked you should not only be charged with the crime but should also have to pay you restitution for your injuries and emotional trauma.

Looking for a Personal Injury Attorney?

As you can see, personal injury claims can vary greatly. Whether you have a condition that was made worse because of an oversight by your medical practitioner or you fell at a commercial building because of ice, we always recommend seeking legal counsel.