What are Ziptrak Blinds and Why are They the Best Addition to Your Home?

Whether you’re looking to improve your energy consumption or shield certain rooms from UV rays, blinds are the type of covers that can provide you with the benefits you’re looking for. In this post, we explain what these types of blinds are and why they’re an ideal choice for your house.

What are Ziptrak Blinds?

Ziptrak blinds are designed to cover your windows from the outside. Unlike panel blinds, Ziptraks are made with a sheet of high-quality PVC fabric to provide full coverage for windows. They roll down easily without the need for strings or ropes to open and close the blinds.

The purpose of blinds is to block UV rays and reduce the sun’s glare while still allowing air to flow through your space.

Why You Should Consider Blinds for Your Home

The reason why blinds are so popular, especially in Australia, is because of the many benefits they provide.

Keeps Out Unwanted Critters

Australia is known for its weird and wonderful insects. Some of these critters are harmless, while others can be dangerous. Blinds provide a barrier outside your home to prevent spiders, wasps, and mosquitoes from entering your home.

Protects Your Windows

In some parts of Australia, you may experience extreme weather such as strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Outdoor blinds are designed to protect your windows from the elements. They can prevent hail from breaking your windows or strong winds from blowing dust onto the glass.

They’re Ideal for Outdoor Events

Many restaurants use Ziptrak blinds to protect their customers from the elements when they’re sitting outside. You can use Ziptraks for the same reason if you’re hosting an outdoor event at home or the office, because they act as a shield from wind, rain, and harsh UV rays.

During winter, Ziptrak blinds can help keep warm air inside an enclosed patio when hosting a party. What’s more, these blinds are ideal when showing footage or a movie using a projector because they can block out natural light.

Easy to Operate

Another reason why Ziptraks are a great choice for your home is because they are user-friendly. You can pick between motorised and manual operation.

The Ziptrak brand created the SuperSpring manual system to make it easier for users to move the blinds quickly. You can simply push or pull the bottom bar to release the blinds and you can adjust them to any height you choose.

Blinds are Incredibly Durable

Many businesses and homeowners rely on Ziptrak blinds for their durability. Since they’re made from strong PVC material, they’re waterproof and stain resistant. If you take care of your blinds, they can last for up to 15 years.

They Come in a Variety of Styles

This blinds come in a variety of elegant designs that can complement your outdoor space. The sleek design makes your outdoor area look neat and presentable which adds to your curb appeal. You can also choose from a variety of colours like white, classic cream, black, and woodland grey.

Choose a colour that goes with your outdoor aesthetics. For example, white blinds are ideal for houses that are painted beige or blue. The classic cream tone may add a sophisticated look to patios with plenty of earthy hues.

Customised to Your Individual Needs

Ziptraks don’t come in a one-size-fits-all design. They can be custom-made to fit the exact size of your windows or outdoor area. You’ll need to know the exact size of your windows or space that you want to cover so your blinds can be made according to your specifications. Or, talk to the experts so they can advise you on what will work best for your property.

Low Maintenance

Not many people have time to clean their window covers—usually because of their busy lifestyles. If you’re one of them, then you’ll appreciate that blinds require minimal upkeep. When your blinds start looking dusty, simply use a soft damp cloth to wipe away the dirt.

How often you have to clean your blinds will depend on where you live. If you live in an extremely dusty area you may need to wipe your blinds more often. Usually, cleaning the blinds once every 3 to 6 months should suffice.

Final Tips

You can adjust your Ziptrak blinds if you want full or partial light to enter your room. Ziptraks can also provide complete darkness which is perfect for bedrooms. Open your blinds halfway to allow natural light to enter kitchens or dining areas.

Overall, this blinds are an excellent addition to your home whether you want to spruce up your décor or simply control the temperature inside a room. There are many reasons why this is the investment to make this year.