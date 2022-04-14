If you’re in the same situation as me, you probably weren’t blessed with amazing and fluttery eyelashes upon birth. Because of this, you might have tried a wide array of beauty products such as fake eyelashes and dozens of mascaras until you finally discovered that there are growth serums that could help your eyelashes thrive.

However, since you’ve never used such a beauty product before, you might be wondering what it is, as well as how it works. Fortunately for all people that are wondering the same thing, our guide below can help! Here are the most frequently asked questions about eyelash growth serums, answered:

1. What Are These Serums?

Before we take a look at how these serums work and what you can gain from using them, it’s important that you learn what they actually are. To put it as simple as possible, eyelash serums are concentrated formulas used for promoting lash growth. There are several ways that they can be applied to your eyes. For starters, you could use an applicator for applying it to the upper lash line, and second, you could apply it in the same manner as mascara, by combing the strands.

Now, most of the products that you can find online and in brick-and-mortar businesses will claim that they’ll help your lashes grow longer, however, you should know that there are products that’ll simply act as conditioners, meaning that they could help your strands stay healthy, but they won’t prompt growth. Because of this, it’s important that you always check the label and see whether or not it contains the ingredients needed for growth.

2. So, What is The Concept Behind These Products?

A lot of serums that you’ll be capable of finding will help you keep your lashes hydrated and strong, which means that they’ll be less likely to fall out and break, and they’ll also seem fuller. By preventing breakage, the strands will actually have a chance of growing with the help of the serum you apply. When it comes to the ingredients of such products, you should know that they’ll vary from one brand to another, and you can check out this website to see some of the common ones these products will feature.

When browsing through all the available options on the market, you should look for specific ingredients, including amino acids, panthenol, ceramides, peptides, and biotin. All of these ingredients will help you with building healthy follicles, ensure that your strands are moisturized, they’ll protect your eyelashes from breaking, and they’ll also strengthen them. Because of the properties these ingredients have, you must ensure that the product you’re thinking about buying actually contains them.

3. Are They Safe For Application?

If there is one thing that you must remember from this list, it’s the fact that your eyes are the most sensitive organs, and they also feature the thinnest skin. Nonetheless, if you’re scared of using and applying this product, you shouldn’t be, especially since most of them are completely safe for use. Of course, you’ll need to check that a product doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients – especially the ones coming from lesser-known brands – and by doing so, you can ensure that they’re safe for use.

Now, it’s worth mentioning, that you also need to be careful if you’re allergic to some of the ingredients a lash serum contains. Basically, it’ll depend from one person to the next, mostly because some can react to specific formulas, while others don’t have issues with them. Some of the allergy symptoms that you should be aware of include redness of the eye or around it, inflammation, pain, and itchiness. Hence, ensure that you know whether or not you’re allergic to some ingredients before applying the serum.

But, besides talking to your physician and going through an allergy test, you could also test the product by yourself. How can you do this? Well, it’s simple, you should purchase several products that you’ve been thinking about buying, and then perform a patch test. You should apply the serum onto your skin – but not around your eyes – and wait. If there is redness, itchiness, or inflammation after a few hours, you’re allergic to one or more ingredients.

4. Could I Use it For My Eyebrows as Well?

If you also want to grow your eyebrows quicker so that you can, for example, shape them in the way you want, you could try using the lash serum. Again, you must ensure that you check the label of the product you’re thinking about purchasing, mostly because you won’t want to have an allergic reaction around your eyes. If it doesn’t work, at least your eyebrows will be strong, healthy, and moisturized.

5. Will it Work Right Away?

No. Just like any other product that is meant for helping you improve the condition of your hair, nails, and well-being, it’ll take some time for you to see the effects and results. In most situations, you’ll need to wait approximately one or two months to see the outcome, which is why it’s important that you ensure that you use the product you opted for every day, without missing it, mostly because doing so will ensure that your lashes can grow.

6. Which Product Should I Choose?

To be completely honest, this will entirely depend on your preferences, as well as whether or not you’re allergic to some of the ingredients these serums contain. Because of this, it’s important that you research all of the options that you can choose from. One of the things that you shouldn’t forget doing is to read the reviews left by previous consumers, and of course, if there are more negative than positive ones, it might be best to opt for something else.

Conclusion

If you’re thinking about using an eyelash serum, you should know that such products can help your lashes grow. However, besides helping them thrive, these serums will also help with keeping the moisturized, which will, in return, prevent them from breaking or even worse, falling out.

Since you’ve now learned what these products are, how they work, and other relevant information about them, you shouldn’t waste any more of your time. Instead, if you want to try it, open up your browser and start looking for a brand that’ll provide you with the product you need!