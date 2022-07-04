At the first thought of the term sneakers, the first associations are the gym, running, or a long weekly walk. Right away we connect comfort and relaxation with sneakers. So, we tie sneakers to everything that happens after working hours. However, all that we have listed are related to fashion trends about ten years ago. A lot has changed today. Nowadays fashion offers us a huge selection of not only clothes that can or cannot be combined, but also different categories within one garment. So, today when we say sneakers, you can think of running shoes, walking shoes, summer or winter sneakers, leather sneakers, with large and rough or with a thin and simple sole, sneakers that are difficult to distinguish from shoes in their seriousness and exclusivity and so on.

It is this huge selection of different types of sneakers that changes the fashion rules as well as the places and events where the sneakers can be worn. As unthinkable as it used to be to wear sneakers at work, so much today sneakers are becoming every day both after and during working hours. However, no matter how much you follow the fashion and trends, some still adhere to the dress code at work and strongly condemn wearing sneakers or jeans at work. So we couldn’t help but wonder: Is it unprofessional to wear sneakers with a business suit? It is clear to us that it will be very difficult to come up with an answer that is acceptable to all, so before a concrete answer, we must look at some important items from the world of official fashion.

What is business clothing?

Business attire is a fairly broad term, but what we need to distinguish is the notion of business clothes from the notion of uniform. Business attire in itself depends on the workplace and leaves the employee as much freedom to choose a style, comfort, color and personal details, of course, unlike a uniform. So in some jobs, you are free to wear a polo shirt and jeans, while some jobs require a strict business suit. Simple: the more formal the work environment, the more formal you will need to train.

Equally to this, the same job, according to the situation you need to attend, dictates what you can and cannot wear. It is not the same if, as a business accountant, you have a day scheduled for solitude in the office due to payroll or that day you have a meeting with the CFO or foreign business partners. We are sure you understand what we are talking about.

However, whether it is a highly formal or less formal early task ahead of you, what is certain is that you must adhere to the jersey code prescribed by the institution and the company in which you work. Business culture and business voucher tone are clear and precise. Also, in addition to strict commonalities, it leaves you space to show your style with certain details, choice of colors or materials. You can read more about this topic on this website.

Different styles of sneakers that you can wear at work

Business sneakers have their limitations when it comes to freedom of choice. These would be sneakers with shoelaces and not sneakers with slip-on gluing. Certain materials, colors and shapes of the soles are crucial categories for defining sneakers that you can wear at work. We will give a couple of suggestions on which sneakers can be acceptable, even in strictly formal conditions.

Black sneakers – whether you wear jeans, pants and a polo shirt or a waisted suit, you can’t go wrong with black leather sneakers. However, canvas blacks are not always an ideal choice. Black leather sneakers can be quite simple, reduced and give a casual look. The color is formal enough so that it can fit with most of your business wardrobe.

Leather brown sneakers – leather sneakers with a flat sole can look a lot like shoes that you would wear in all formal business occasions. If you want your sneakers to be comfortable, without being too noticeable and conspicuous on the other hand, it is best to choose other, beige or brown sneakers.

Blue on sneakers – if your business sometimes leaves room for a little casualness and more of your style, blue sneakers may be ideal. Why are we talking about blue? Because it is much more relaxed compared to black or brown, these attics will not only bring you comfort while wearing them but also authenticity and freedom in expressing style. However, care should be taken not to overdo the intensity and shade of blue compared to business opportunities.

High-heeled sneakers – we mostly tie these sneakers to women’s shoes, although lately, men prefer sneakers like this. However, you must be aware that sneakers with a large or high sole are less formal and more striking. If you want to show everyone your style and space opens up for you, go ahead. However, if it is a strictly formal occasion where a suit is almost mandatory, we suggest that you avoid sneakers with a high sole.

If you have never combined sneakers with a suit or other formal casual clothes, we suggest you try them. Only if you are thinking about this and you are thinking as soon as you read this text, maybe it is time to experiment a bit and give a little freedom to your formal look. However, be careful not to offend the people you work with with your combinations and stylistic expression. Be guided by moderation and balance between casual and formal. Be aware of the colors, materials and shapes you combine. There is no need to provoke anyone at work with your choice.

To finally summarize the impressions: sneakers with a business suit can definitely come into consideration if we choose the simplest, inconspicuous sneakers with a minimalist style. But you have to consider two things: first, leave gym and running shoes just for those occasions, by no means, but by no means do you wear them at work. Another thing, with waisted and stylishly refined suits, you can experiment with trendy sneakers, but if you are old school as far as suits are concerned, you better stick to polished shoes.