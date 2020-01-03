A lot of people have doubts regarding their jobs, employers, and many other factors related to their current job. When in this situation, there are two viable options. First is to wait out the duration of your employment contract and don’t sign a new one, and the second is to quit.

The moment you realize that you don’t want to be working there anymore is a moment of clarity clouded by fear. This is also the moment when you make the decision of whether to wait out your contract or quit. And in most cases, this is the moment you decide to quit.

Quitting, on the other hand, is something that people have mixed feelings of. For starters, it instantly puts you without a job, and that can become a problem.

Also, people quit the moment they see a better job opportunity, and as much as 51% of the American workforce is actively monitoring business-related job openings.

So, when an opportunity presents itself, Americans decide to seize it. And with all that said, they decide to quit their current jobs.

So, if you happen to be in this situation, you must be asking yourself how to do it. Luckily for you, there are more ways to quit your job and still be on your boss’s good side. And we are going to discuss just that.

1. Quitting By the Book

Each country in the world has different laws regarding quitting jobs, and America is not different. In the US, you have to give your employer a specific notice period when quitting. Usually, the notice is 30 days in advance, so the employer can find a suitable replacement in that period.

By the books quitting means meeting with your boss and notifying him of the decision. You give him specific reasons as to why and that leaves you in a good position with your boss and time for them to replace you.

When in the room with your boss, you might tell him/her something along these lines:

“I’ve decided to leave at the end of the month and join XYZ. They’ve offered me a better position and an upgrade to my current salary. I’ve made this decision with a lot of thinking and consider this to be the best course of action for me. I hope there are no hard feelings, you’ve been an excellent boss and I wish you all the best. My final day of work will be in the next X weeks (depending on the rules).”

Never use this method if your current company is in a lot of turmoil or fear retribution from your employer.

2. The Resignation Letter

Of course, one of the most popular methods of quitting a job is simply writing a resignation letter. Some people cannot tell their employers face to face that they’re quitting, so they choose to write a letter.

When writing a resignation letter, there are multiple roads to take. You can still do exactly as the rest of the methods imply in our article, but the main difference is that you’re writing it instead of saying it.

However, with all that said, there is still a way to go when writing a resignation letter. Trust us when we say this, you want to look as professional as you can, so we suggest you click on this link to read about everything there is to write a resignation letter.

3. The Grateful Quit

Again, another method that leaves you in good terms with your employers, the grateful method is one that focuses more on how grateful you’ve been with your current employment.

The grateful quit can be used somewhere along these lines:

“Thanks for taking the time to talk with me but I’m here to notify you that I’ll be leaving at the end of the month… I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’ve loved every single minute working here.

I’ve decided that I’m in a need of a new challenge and I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity you’ve given me. I will always be grateful for taking the chance with me, but I feel I need a new challenge.

I am more than happy to train my replacement and teach him/her everything to know about the position.”

Use this method if you still want to remain in good terms with your employer, since not everyone hates their job. As a matter of fact, many people love their current jobs, but they cannot pass on a new challenge that involves an upgrade in salary and promotion. This method allows you to show how grateful you are for the opportunity of working under your boss, and to tell how wonderful your time working there has been. The last part implies that you are more than happy to train your replacement, and this usually minimizes the fallout between you and your boss.

4. In the Loop Quitting

In the loop quitting is rather different than the previous ones since it involves mentioning it to your boss a while back. For example, you could have implied on it a few months ago, so now you’re backtracking and notifying him of your decision.

In the loop quitting can be anything along these lines:

“Hey boss, remember a while back when I mentioned that I was on the market looking for a new job? Well, I recently found one and decided to go to an interview.

I got the job and I’ll be leaving at the end of the month. Thanks for your understanding.”

This particular method is very popular since it gives your boss time to plan ahead. Since you’ve mentioned that though to your boss a while back, he/she has all the time in the world to plan for it.

You should avoid this method of quitting in two specific scenarios. The first scenario is if you’re leaving for a direct competitor, while the second scenario is if you’ve had concerns about getting fired.

Both scenarios will anger your employer, which will result in a breakdown of relations.