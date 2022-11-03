Water is one of the most important things that can help to sustain and support our body to stay healthy for a long time. Water will help to regulate our body temperature, flush out any toxins from inside, help to transport nutrients so it better distributes in our body, and many other benefits that we can get through consuming water properly. Lacking a water intake can be a dangerous situation that results in severe dehydration. We can’t stress it enough to say that it can even bring fatalities!

For anyone who is currently on diet, worry not because drinking water does not contain any carbohydrates, sugar, or fiber unless you added flavorings inside your water. Every cup of water provides you with zero calories, protein, carbohydrates, and fat. It is only full of numerous minerals, such as potassium, iron, calcium, and many other excellent sources of hydration.

Health Benefits of Drinking Water

You can make sure that your body gets an adequate amount of water to support your body function, by keeping drinking enough water daily. Even more so, if you are currently living in a hot climate area, or having to do outside activities that make you sweat a lot, you should drink more water to stay cool and regulate your body temperature.

According to The Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, adult women should drink 2.7 liters of water daily, and adult men around 3.7 liters of water. This will help to ensure you get the most out of the health benefits of water.

Prevents Dehydration

According to some studies, even slight dehydration can affect our physical function. You can get easily tired, have a headache, and thus all of this can affect us when doing our daily activities. Dehydration is very dangerous because sometimes we don’t realize that our body is actually lacking water. We think that we do not just because we don’t feel thirsty. This is a very common situation that might happen especially if we are too busy, to begin with.

To ensure that you don’t miss drinking your water even when you are busy, you should ensure that you have your bottled water within reach wherever you go. You should also put a reminder on your phone to drink regularly, instead of only using this as a guide. Drink before you get thirsty!

Help Regulates Body Temperature

As we previously mentioned, one of the main benefits of water is to help regulate our body temperature. This can be seen as we sweat during the hot weather. Sweating is one of the symptoms that your body shows if you are in a hot environment. This is a way to protect your body by cooling it efficiently. This can happen because your body has the proper amount of fluid inside.

Increase Happiness Level

Drinking enough water is beneficial for your brain function! If you are lacking in water and get even the mildest dehydration, it will impact your mood. Your cognitive abilities will also get affected, thus you can’t be focused or easily lose concentration every time. Thus, employees who want to ensure that they can provide the best work quality -should have an appropriate amount of water every day.

Removes Toxins From Inside The Body

Our body is prone to having toxic substances inside, to ensure that even when it happens we can stay healthy –the kidney will help to ensure that we can have it properly removed by producing urine. When the body is dehydrated, it is unable to properly excrete waste products such as urine or feces. Water helps the kidneys filter out toxins and waste while retaining essential nutrients and electrolytes.

If we are lacking in water, our urine production will eventually come to a halt. This can be dangerous, and result in severe health issues. Thus, you should keep your body hydrated if you want to make sure the kidneys can properly work in removing every toxicity from the body.

Dehydration can also be the main cause of hard or lumpy stools and constipation. Water keeps the toxin in the body moving by softening or loosening hardened parts. As feces accumulate in the body, people may feel bloated, swollen, and tired. Abdominal bloating has an effect on weight gain and for some, it can even reduce their confidence level.

Helps With Weight Management

Drinking water can help you lose weight because it will help to suppress your hunger if you are full of water. The water can help take up space in your stomach thus making you full and reducing hunger. When the stomach feels full, it will send a signal to the brain to stop eating. On top of that, having a proper amount of water in our body can also help to burn the calories that we consume.

Reducing Other Liquid Calorie Intake

As mentioned before, water is a calorie-free drink. You will only get calories from the liquid that can be found in sugary sodas, juices, coffee, or tea. Consuming excess calorie drinks can increase weight, and make our bodies prone to illnesses such as diabetes due to the high amount of sugar inside. Thus it is best to avoid that, and instead, grab your cup of water every time you feel thirsty.

Makes The Process of Fat Metabolism Easier

Water is needed to burn fat. Without water, the body cannot metabolize fats or carbohydrates properly. Drinking enough water is very important to burn the fat that our body gets from the food and drink we consume, as well as the fat that has been stored inside.

Help To Get The Most of Workout Session

Water helps muscles, connective tissue, and the joints inside the body to move properly. It will also help the lungs, heart, and other organs to work effectively during exercise. If your body is well hydrated, it can help to reduce the possibility of muscle cramps and fatigue during the workout session. Thus, you will get the most out of the session without having to feel like you’re about to pass out every time!

What To Do To Improve Hydration Level?

Water Bottle on The Go

Having a water bottle within your reach is one of the best ways to ensure that you keep on drinking water even on your busiest day. This can serve as a reminder that you need to drink every time you are seeing that. You can bring a regular bottle to you, but for some, it might not be convenient because they need to refill the bottle every time that it is emptied.

Thus, you can instead buy a bulk water bottle that you can just take out whenever you are feeling thirsty. You can put several of them at once in your house, your office, or anywhere you spend your day the most. Buying a water bottle in bulk can also help you to save some money rather than keep purchasing it individually at the convenience store.

You don’t have to worry that doing this will affect the environment because through My Own Water you can order an aluminum water bottle instead of the plastic one. Aluminum is a much more sustainable option which is definitely easier to reuse and recycle thus you can ensure your hydration level while at the same time being mindful of the environment.

Infused Water

Some people don’t like the taste of water. If you are too, then what you can do to ensure that you can still get the proper amount of water is by creating infused water for you to drink every day. This will help to ensure that you want to drink without having to struggle every time. You can mix your water with fruit or vegetables, to naturally enhance the flavoring.

There are lots of recipes available online on how to create the most delicious infused water, and you can just follow suit to create it! Having infused water not only helps to improve your fluid intake, but the vitamins from the fruits and vegetables can also bring lots of benefits to your body!