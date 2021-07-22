We may live in a world where words like fast and running are common, as we are constantly trying to be at two places at the same time, but it is also a time when people have never been more aware of how taking care of our health is actually important, hence the highest life expectancy in our history. Now, most of you are familiar with various diets, and some of those diets are a myth, but some of them really have proven results. Nonetheless, it’s actually more about what we drink, and it’s funny how beverages often get overlooked.

The healthiest beverage

It may seem like everywhere we turn, there are numerous sugary drinks, and even though they may leave that satisfying feeling when we drink them, they can actually have a much worse effect on our overall health. Sugar is perhaps the no. 1 cause for many diseases and conditions, and avoiding it is not easy since it is in almost everything we eat and not just drink. Of course, our body needs a certain amount of daily intake of sugar, but we easily cross that limit, and if you don’t believe us, just think about what you had for breakfast today. That is why water is the best beverage there is and will ever be. It may not leave that sweet, satisfying feeling while we drink it (except after some crazy party), it is a much healthier and better solution.

Water consumption and water filters for home use

Of course, our actions have a large effect on nature, and water pollution is one of the major problems that we are yet to fully experience. Namely, if we continue to use drinkable water as recklessly as we do now and don’t reduce its consumption, by the end of 2040, we will experience a severe water shortage. Even further, water filters are also of vast importance when it comes to our well-being, and choosing the one that will last for long and which will also grant water of high quality is not an easy decision to make. Tips always come in handy, especially when they are about something as important as water filters, and that is why we will further discuss and present some tips on what to do and what to look for when choosing a water filtration system for home use.

Test the water

There are different types of filters, and because of that, it is necessary to know what we need to remove from the water before we choose which filter is best for that. Some of them are removing large particles and sediment, while the others are removing bacteria, viruses, and other things that can be harmful to our health. Mechanical filters or water softeners can be a perfect choice if we need to purify the water that we use only for showering. On the other side, if we want to be sure that our drinking water is free of toxins, we should use carbon or manganese iron reduction filters. The best way to be sure what needs to be removed from water is to test it or ask local governments because they have an obligation to give us that information.

Check the flow rate

When it comes to the size and the power of the filter, we need to know the flow rate for appliances that we use and for our dispensers. It is important because if we do not know the right numbers, we will probably buy a filter that does not have enough power to clean all of it, so it will not be efficient. On the other side, we can buy the one that is too powerful and pay more for something that we actually do not need. It is not enough just to know the flow rate for dispensers and appliances since we need to take into account the number of people in the house and the average use of water.

Buy the certified filter

When we are deciding which filter we want to buy, the most important thing is to be sure that it passed all the necessary certifications. Buying the uncertified ones can be harmful to our health, and because of that, we need to check manufacturers and be sure that we choose the reliable one. Reading the reviews and product info can be helpful in that situation, but sometimes it can take a lot of time. If you are in a hurry to buy a new water filter, click here and check one of the most secure that you can find.

Set the budget

It is necessary to know exactly how much money you can spend on a water filter before you choose it, which is why setting a budget can make everything much easier. Keep in mind that besides the price, you need to consider maintenance, repair, and replacement costs, because it is not something that you will buy once in a lifetime. Many manufacturers offer a warranty, so it is best to take that advantage and pick the one with the longest one. Many people think that the more expensive filter is, the better it will work, but it is not always the case because its efficiency depends on many factors like the size of the household, number of its members, and average water consumption.

Final thoughts

As you can see, these tips about checking the flow rate and buying only certified water filters, although some may consider it as an obvious thing to do, are the most important thing when it comes to picking the right one for your home. Water can be a suitable home for many bacterias like Salmonella or Hepatitis A, which is why water filters are so important, and drinking one that’s not filtered properly can lead to many diseases. That is why choosing the best of the best when it comes to these filters should be your only goal when shopping for one, as, in the end, it is about the health of your entire family.