It’s no secret that many sports fans prefer to watch their favorite game in person. That means heading to another country or state to witness the game at the stadium or in a superdome. As daunting as that may seem at first glance, the experience is well worth it.

For example, people in the U.S. are actively trying to guess March Madness odds to determine which basketball teams are likely to reach the Final Four. They use reliable sources like BetUS to help them determine the outcome.

That information allows them to plan ahead and decide whether they’ll watch a game in person or sit back at home and watch it on TV.

Watching a championship game in person is an experience like no other, after all. Unfortunately, such experience is difficult to come by. That being said, here are a few pros and cons of watching a sports game in person.

Taking a road trip

As mentioned before, watching a game in person usually involves traveling to another country or state. If you’re really lucky, the game may be held in your home town or city so you won’t have to go far. In any case, taking a road trip is not a bad thing.

It can be a very exciting experience, especially if you decide to take some time off work and head for the game a few days early. This will allow you to actually visit different places on your road to the place where the game will be held.

It’s actually surprising how few people actually do this. Yes it’s much more convenient to buy a plane ticket and head straight to your destination but a road trip is actually an adventure.

Visiting more than one place on that trip can enhance your experience and make the whole thing much more interesting. If you’re taking friends or family with you, it will be an exciting experience for everyone and you get to enjoy visiting new places.

Road trip cons

Of course, things may not go as planned when you take a road trip. You have to pack for a few days away from home and if you forget something, you’ll have to buy it. This tends to be a more expensive endeavor as you have to make sure you have enough funds for gas, accommodations, food, drinks and other things.

Worst case scenario, you may not even like the places you’re about to visit. Furthermore, you can expect heavy traffic because sports games tend to attract a lot of visitors. Be prepared for a dose of road rage because heavy traffic can set even the most patient and calm people off the rails. Also, be prepared to look for a parking spot for a while unless you arrive long before everyone else does.

A unique experience

Watching the game in person is definitely a unique experience. If it’s a championship game, things tend to get really interesting. There’s the energy radiating from the exciting crowd who are all anticipating the game. It’s almost electrifying.

Such experiences are not common outside major sports games so you should cherish it. The thing about watching a sports game in person is that it kind of changes people for the better.

Folks who couldn’t get their hands on a ticket will throw a party in the parking lot and even make some BBQ if the weather is favorable. It doesn’t matter for which team you’re rooting for, everyone is welcome to join the parking lot party.

Cons of being at the stadium

As exciting as people may be at the stadium, some tend to become a bit too excited, especially when they have one beer too many. These people ruin the overall experience for others as they become louder, more agitated and oftentimes aggressive.

Fortunately, the stadium staff and law offices get rid of those pretty quickly. However, if you run into such people, you’ll be feeling upset even after they’re gone. Therefore, expect a lot of crowd and very long lines for food, drinks and bathroom.

Moreover, large stadiums are quite confusing so you might get lost a few times. But hey, watching a game in person cannot be compared to watching a game on TV or via streaming services so all the inconveniences will be well worth it.

An expensive opportunity

Going to the game can be quite expensive. First of all, the price of the tickets depends on whether it is a qualification or a championship game. As mentioned before, you have to consider the travel costs to your destination. If you’re staying for a couple of days, consider the costs of a hotel, motel or apartment rental.

That includes food and beverages, souvenirs and stuff like that. The unfortunate thing is that prices tend to get quite inflated especially when locals know that many people will flock there for the big game.

You can’t really blame people for wanting to capitalize on the event but you’ll most certainly have to deal with it if you’re going to watch the game in person.

However, if you’re not going alone, those costs can be equally divided amongst friends. Besides, you don’t get to watch a sports game in person every day. If you’re not going to invest in your own enjoyment and entertainment every now and then, then what are you even doing?

On the plus side, this is often a once in a lifetime opportunity and you can’t really put a price tag on such things. There’s always the good, the bad and the ugly to everything in life. You just have to determine if the experience is worth the effort, which it usually is.

Conclusion

Watching a game in person is, in fact, a once in a lifetime experience. Even if you watch another game in person it won’t be the same as the first one you’ve ever watched. Therefore, despite all the inconveniences and difficulties surrounding the game, it’s definitely worth the effort.