There is a lot of stigma when it comes to watching porn, especially if you are in a committed relationship. Where do you stand when it comes to watching porn along with your significant other? Do you find it to be hot, normal, or disturbing? Well, each person is different, which is why exploring your options & understanding your body, needs, as well as your significant other, is crucial, yet tricky. Keep on reading and figure out what are some general pros & cons of this move.

9 Pros and Cons of Watching Porn As a couple

PROS:

1. Imagination & new possibilities

If you’re a couple who loves to explore and you’re always trying out some new options you will enjoy watching an adult movie from time to time. Both of you will be open to new possibilities, you will enjoy better & more honest communication, and you will even get to discover what their secret fantasies are. Give it a go and see where it takes you. Every person can learn something fun & new, despite their age, sexual orientation, or the number of years that they’ve been sexually active for.

2. A learning curve

Most guys have a hard time admitting that they can learn something new when watching porn since it can be damaging to their ego. Some are even afraid of embarrassing themselves in front of their girl. However, if you are comfortable & eager to learn something new and you are always open to new suggestions/poses, discuss it right away with your significant other. This can be an amazing learning curve for both of you.

3. It can spice up the things between you

If you’re in a long-term relationship and both of you have somehow lost interest in sex or if it has become monotonous you can spice it back up with the right 18+ video. You can explore some new options and see if the two of you are interested in one another, and you can try to bring back the heat. Kill the old-school missionary preference and spice it up with some new out-of-this-world poses!

4. Gets you even more in the mood for some other fun activities

Women can get turned on so easily by reading some erotic novels. If you’re the type who wants to fulfill her wishes, here’s how to compromise from the situation:

Turn on a porn movie and have her sit and not face the screen.

As the movie continues, talk her through each scene and what is going on.

Excite her by telling her that you plan on doing the same to her.

Women love the sweet/dirty pillow talk, so this move will work.

5. Great for couples who love to play some games

If you are a kinky couple you will definitely enjoy watching porn. What you can do is create a fun little game for just the two of you. Create a stack of note cards with sexual activities written on each one. Play the porn and enjoy how the two of you build tension. Each card can some something different written out, such as foot massage, dirty chocolate tasting, or a new sexual position. Reach for a new card every 10 minutes and build tension while watching porn.

6. Great for those who are shy

Are you someone who is quite shy & you have a hard time opening up to your partner? Don’t worry since you are not alone. Thousands of young individuals (mostly women) struggle to come clean & stay honest with their partner when it comes to their wishes, sexual fantasies, and desires. This is why and where a good 18+ movie could come in handy. You two can watch it together, and she will be honest with you about what is okay to do and try out in bed, and what is a big no-no. Listen to her wishes & get to know her sexual side.

CONS:

1. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea

If you have not been with your boyfriend/girlfriend for quite some time now you might have a hard time figuring out what they like. Some might even get offended by this move, and they might end up hating the experience. Make sure that you know your significant other well enough before you even suggest such a move.

2. Unrealistic expectations

Porn can sometimes set unrealistic expectations in bed for both genders. Some positions might be impossible to achieve if your partner is not super flexible, and you may not even know what you’re setting yourself up for. Heads up since most people won’t get it right the first time around, and they will have a hard time translating what happened on screen in real life.

3. Poor communication or unfair comparison

Watching too much porn with your other half can lead to many ugly comparisons. Guys will focus on women’s breast & pubic hairs, while women will talk about penis size and their personal preference when it comes to size & girth. Your partner could end up feeling very shy, insecure, and they can have low self-esteem.

PS: Never overdo it with your porn preference & movies. If you keep indulging in porn with your partner there’s a high chance that both of you will have a hard time feeling hard or getting aroused without it coming on. This can lead to some impotency problems, as well as an inconvenience since you can’t always turn on a movie on your big screen, right?

Where to find a good source of fun?

If you’re ready to have fun with your partner and the two of you are ready to experiment & explore some more you should check out TopPornGuide.com. This site has some of the best porn sites, free movies, live cams, and even blogs for you to read! If you are quite picky don’t worry about it since there are over 700 different sites listed for everyone’s taste & liking.