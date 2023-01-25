Since these came out everyone fell in love with them. Watches elevated our looks and they brought the complete attire to the next level. Just like a tie or a scarf brings your clothes together and completes the look, a watch is that thing that can’t be out of the picture or nothing will be right.

Watches exist for a long time and their size, colours, design, and materials have evolved over the years. Another thing that evolved as well is the watch itself. Smart watches are something that is the focus of many young people and with them, you do a lot of things that have them considered smart devices. You can turn your watch into a health-tracking device that can give you several vital information, you can use it to help you exercise and keep track of your diet, water input, vitamins and anything in between. You can send texts, answer calls, make videos or voice messages, you can do a lot of things with them, your imagination is the only thing that limits you.

One thing that remained certain is that classic watches are still the rage and without a nice watch on your wrist, you can complete your look and make a statement. This is why we choose to list all the ladies this time, that will have you look smart and savvy this year. Thanks to affordable Nordgreen watches some of them you can find right there for affordable prices.

1. Breda – Play

This is a small independent watch brand not based in Switzerland like many others. There is a strong and ingenious team behind this watch and its design Breda has improved materials, and methods allowing them to make a watch that doesn’t reflect a conventional retail markup. The design behind this watchmaker is timeless, playful and stylish, just the things any woman would like.

2. Jager-LeCoultre – Reverso Classic

This company was founded in 1833 with over 200 patents and over 1000 distinctive calibres crafted and developed in-house this is considered to be one of the innovative and famous watchmakers Reverso is one of the all-time favourite pieces that every woman falls in love with.

3. Bulgari – Serpenti Tubogas

Founded in Roman heritage and approved by swiss watchmaking experts Bulgari stands out among other luxury watch-making firms. They were firstly a jeweller and aimed to deliver a globally notable experience in this meaning the same philosophy transferred when they started making watches. Their watches are different and intentionally unusual, just like the Serpenti is. It is elegant and fantastic without it looking overdesigned.

4. Gucci – Grip

Gucci is the watchmaker that is always on the limit between a fashion watch and a timepiece. This is where Grip falls into the same problem. For some, it is a timepiece but one that will pass as a fashion watch on certain occasions. It has a streamlined design, hidden dial and all that adds to it being a very visually stimulating and highly wearable piece.

5. Seiko, SXGL62P9

This is considered to be a very luxurious timepiece that can be very snobby. It is considered that sometimes a watch can’t achieve respect unless it is created in Switzerland. Then there is Seiko, a Japanese brand that trumps all that. They are cheaper and more accessible making them the number one choice for beginners that manage to cling to their Seiko’s after they broadened their collection. Seiko watches are reliable, practical and stylishly design making them perfect for any wrist.

6. Rolex – Oyster Perpetual Datejust

Whenever someone mentions Rolex, the sighs can be heard so loudly it is more than funny. Rolex is a brand o watches that don’t need an introduction. This piece is classic, clean, can be dressed up, or dressed down and will last, literally, ever. There are other models but this classic is somewhat of an icon and a testament to the company’s capabilities. It will make you smart, savvy, chic, or whatever you want.

7. Piaget, Limelight Gala High Jewellery

Most of you reading this will instantly associate this watch with the name Piaget with jewellery and ball gowns but as it does with its jewellery this Swiss brand pushes its limit of existing know-how in luxury watches. Every watch made by this company is bending what we know is possible with their pieces being vintage, with integrated bracelets, subtle dials, bending designs with jewellery and moving the limits of genre and gender.

8. Hermes, Cape Cod

Hermes is one of those companies that has very successfully beaten the fashion watch label. Steady horological products have turned even the snobbiest watch fans’ heads. The selection for female watches is classy and well-designed with that buttery Hermes leather they all know very well. This is the watch that will draw your eyes everywhere and make you look awesome.

9. Audemars Piguet – Royal Oak Self winding

This is a family-owned company today and their most iconic version of the watch is Royal Oak made in the early 70s by the renowned designer Jacqueline Daimir for ladies. It was somewhat of a flop in the beginning but it turned into a legend status over time. These are the watches that have something special which is very hard to explain or describe. They aimed for funky designs from the 70s and 80s to achieve a more vanguard look, and they achieved those successfully.

10. Cartier, Panthere de Cartier

Made in 1917 it rose to icon status throughout the century by gracing the wrists of superstars like Duke Ellington, Jackie Kennedy, Garry Cooper and Princess Diana. Its smallest size and ranging iterations made this watch gender-neutral since day one but this is not the only piece Cartier made so. Any woman looking to begin or expand her collection should start with Cartier and see why this watchmaker is the one that will make you look smart, savvy, and familiar.

As you can see, we managed to list some of the watches and watchmakers that can be the ones to grace your wrist this year. Each of them has something special and something that makes them unique. Now it all comes down to you, what you like, what design and feel you are after and based on that choose a watch suited to your needs.