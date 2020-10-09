We’ve all dreamt about what it would be like to live someplace else. Well, living in the UK is a dream come true for many people and for a good reason, or reasons, we should say. Today we’re going to talk about that exactly, the reasons why the UK is a great place to live. It doesn’t matter if you’re new to the country or you’ve been living in the UK your whole life, the next 8 things are some of the reasons behind of why almost everyone would want to live in the UK.

1. London

We have to start off this list with the capital of England, the home of the Queen – London. There’s a lot you could say about a city this large and popular, both for and against it, but the bottom line is – London is a great place to be in. Sure, if you’re not one for the crowds and tourists, don’t look for a place in a city centre but rather settle on the outskirts of the city. You’ll still get to experience the city in all its glory as well as enjoy some peace and quiet. People are generally very nice and polite, so prepare to have your circle of friends broadened. To be fair, you don’t have to live in London to love London. Occasional trips to the capital are more than sufficient, you’ll be able to go sightseeing, watch a football game now and then, go grab a bite at one of the exclusive restaurants and still come back to your quiet nest in the countryside. Which brings us to the next point…

Delightful villages

If you’re not from around here, you might have trouble with what the village actually stands for in the UK. In most of the world, the village is a small community, smaller than a town, usually with a population around a thousand, based in the countryside or any rural area where you would usually do some farm work or any form of agriculture. Pair that with a church and you have a standard European village. Add a pub to the equation and you get a British village.

Over the time, the farming and the agricultural aspect of the village has been somewhat forgotten, or it hasn’t been as dominant for the village’s infrastructure so to say, but the overall vibe has remained. The best way to describe these lovely villages would be to compare them to the Shire from The Lord of the Rings, with ‘subtle’ architectural differences. Streets are paved with stones, churches are often more than 500 years old, houses are small, warm and their thatched roofs are not-so-rarely covered in moss. Search for Bibury and try not to make an ‘aww’ sigh. These villages give out this fairytale vibe that is hard to explain, you’d have to experience it for yourself.

The Pubs

Of course, we have to mention pubs. There’s something about spending time and having a beer at a traditional pub that’s just better than any other option out there. Not sure what it is, but everyone has their local pub that they visit religiously to grab a pint, have a chat with their friends, have lunch or watch the game. These pubs are so awesome that they are copied all over the world. You can probably find a pub in every bigger city in the world, no matter the continent. But, let’s be fair, nothing beats the original and you’ll see that for yourself once you set your foot in the real, traditional, British pub. To make sure you step into the right one, check out kev’s best and look for the best pubs near you.

The Markets

The markets in the UK are, to put it simply, a way of life. As soon as you step into one, you’ll be amazed at how quickly you’ll forget about the grocery stores. Because, after you’ve seen it, you’ll realize this is the actual super-market. You might walk into it imagining food stands, a couple of farmers selling their fruits and veggies, but you would be shocked at how far from the truth that is. Sure, you find a carrot and lettuce, but you’ll also find a toy car and a tire for a car. Yes, you can sell anything at a market and people will buy anything at a market. If you’re a florist, there’s no need for a shop if there’s a stand at a local market, just sell over there. It’s truly amazing how much stuff can you find there and with the right bargaining skills you can get it a lot cheaper than you would at a store.

Healthcare

On a more serious note, the healthcare in the UK is arguably the best in the world. The National Health Service, or NHS, is the name of the publicly-funded healthcare system of the UK. It allows for free healthcare to all of its residents and that care is provided by the world’s most renowned and appreciated medical professionals. Having a free and more importantly well-organized and quality healthcare should be one of the things to keep in mind when assessing whether a country is good to live in.

Universities

Having at least a bachelor degree is a must if you’re aiming at becoming an expert in your field. Another thing important is, your degree holds more weight when it’s coming from a prestigious institution and the UK’s got you covered there. Home to one of the oldest and most reputable universities in the world, Oxford and Cambridge, UK’s higher educational system is one of the best and well-respected in the world. It is, however, important to mention, that you do need to be a very good student to enrol in such an elite institution. But rest assured, if you do graduate from any of those two, let alone get your masters or doctorate, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a successful, well-respected member of the society.

That would be all for our list of the reasons for living in the UK. Certainly, there are many, many more, but we feel like these are well-balanced to showcase the different aspects of the life without focusing on one area only, but rather showing bits and pieces of everything that might be important.