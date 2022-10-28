Dairy farmers are aware of the problems faced in their barns. The dairy FRP panels need repeated repair and aren’t sustainable in the long run. Why waste time and money on repairing and maintaining FRP panels if you can choose a durable wall material like Duramax PVC Panels?

Types of Vinyl Panels

Types of vinyl panels include standard vinyl, engineered vinyl, and custom vinyl. Standard vinyl is the most common type of vinyl panel and is made from a single sheet of plastic that’s heated and pressed into a shape. It’s durable but not as energy-efficient as other types of panels.Engineered vinyl is made from two sheets of plastic that are taped together along one edge. This creates a more flexible panel that can be curved or angled to better fit your needs. It’s also more expensive than standard vinyl, but it has several advantages over it, including being more energy-efficient and being able to resist moisture and mildew.Custom Vinyl is made specifically for your business or project and is created using your exact specifications. This type of panel is typically the most expensive but offers the best quality and performance.

FRP, glass board, plywood, concrete, or OSB aren’t great for milking parlors. If you are looking for a future-proof wall material built to last, dairy vinyl panels are ideal. The 100% water-resistant wall panelsmade from raw vinyl are ideal for milking parlors as they ensure a high level of durability, ease of installation, superior lifespan performance, and so on. Here are a few things to note about PVC Panels and what makes them better than other wall paneling alternatives.

PVC panels are a great choice for milking parlors because they are very easy to clean and maintain. PVC panels also have a long lifespan, which means that you won’t have to replace them as often as other types of walling. Additionally, PVC panels are a relatively affordable option, which makes them a great option for businesses that want to invest in sustainable technology.

Material longevity:

You can now future-proof your facility by installing dairy vinyl panels that lasts for years and generations. The PVC panels last a lifetime and have a total lifecycle of more than 140 years. The vinyl panels are reusable. You can get the vinyl sheets recycled 7x times, and a limited lifetime warranty backs them. Once installed, the vinyl material lasts 50 years without any repair callbacks. The PVC panels have a high strength-to-weight ratio and can withstand high blows, impacts, and abuses. The PVC panels can withstand repeated pressure washing and stand up to cleanups using industrial chemicals and bleaches. PVC Panels are chemical-resistant, non-corrosive, and never rot, mold, or peel off. However, this cannot be claimed by the moldy FRP wall panels, which last barely for 25 years and are susceptible to repairs and repainting. The FRP panels aren’t strong enough to sustain impacts, and pressure washing is a resounding NO! Consider installing PVC wall panels, as they last 4x times longer than FRP.

Water resistance:

Moisture and humidity eat away the dairy FRP panels, and the wall material starts rotting and peeling within a few months. The non-porous PVC panels are impervious to moisture, and this restricts the growth of mold, mildew, and microbes. If you want to keep the dairy parlor disease-free, highly productive, and profitable with good herd health, invest in water-resistant wall panels. The high-end PVC panels comply with FDA, USDA CFIA, and cGMP quality parameters and are easily cleaned and disinfected to prevent mold and viral growth. This isn’t the case with FRP panels. The FRP material with OSB backers attracts moisture resulting in the wallboard rotting and being susceptible to mold growth. Bacterial and viral infections are a common problem in dairy farms due to FRP wall paneling. To maintain optimal hygiene standards, get PVC panels customized in 2 weeks from Duramax at factory-direct rates.

Quick installation:

PVC panel installation is faster than FRP as they don’t need backers, adhesives, rivets, or panel trimming. The tongue and groove design of the PVC wall panels makes the installation faster and more durable. The PVC panels arrive in DIY packages, and the user-friendly installation manual simplifies the process. One contractor can install PVC panels within 7 to 8 hours. On the other hand, FRP installation isn’t a DIY job. You need to buy the plastic wall material, backers, rivets, and adhesives and hire skilled professionals for the setup. FRP installation takes 2 days minimally and eats away at your money and time. PVC Panel installation saves 40% on material cost and 50% on labor charges compared to FRP.

Easy maintenance:

The white PVC panels are low maintenance; you only need to clean them with a damp mop and soap. Pressure washing is also a good choice for cleaning PVC panels. Ideally, the PVC material requires no repairing and repainting for years, saving professional maintenance costs. Such cannot be said about FRP wall panels that need expert care like repainting, repairs, and careful cleanups for the upkeep. FRP panel maintenance is costlier than PVC, making vinyl a better sustainable choice in the long run.

PVC Panels are ideal for the milk and tank rooms:

The bulk tanks need to be protected during the storage and transfer of milk products to prevent contamination. PVC panels are ideal for keeping the milk and tank room disease-free, mold-free, and clean. PVC Panels are durable, strong, and antibacterial and maintain the highest hygiene standards. Request a quote now. Call us at 323-991-7507. Book a free consultation. Avail of the complimentary PVC sample.