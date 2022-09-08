There are countless travel destinations around the globe with picturesque landscapes, breath-taking sceneries, beaches, mountains, ancient ruins, and more. If you are looking for a great place to visit for your next vacation with your family members or friends you must visit Crete, as an excellent choice for tourists visiting for the first time.

Crete is one of the most popular destinations in Greece, and for good reason. It has a beautiful landscape and its beaches are infamous for their amazing sunsets. The island’s climate is also great throughout the year. The place is a natural beauty and an ideal place for relaxing vacations.

Reasons to come back to Crete for your vacations in the next years

1. Warm and heavenly beaches

Crete has some of the best beaches in Greece. There are many beautiful beaches on the island, which makes it easy to find the perfect place for your vacation. The beach in Agios Nikolaos (a town in Crete) is known as one of Europe’s best beaches.

The island is known for its warm and heavenly beaches with white sand and crystal clear water that is clean enough to swim in without fear of getting bitten by jellyfish or sharks. You can also go snorkelling or diving at some of these beaches if you want to get the most out of your trip.

Whenever you are going for a vacation, it’s essential to make prior traveling arrangements for a smooth and comfortable journey. If you are looking forward to avail of car rental service while your trip to Crete then visit this website MonzaRentACar for all your traveling arrangements and prior bookings at affordable prices.

2. A great destination for hiking and nature lovers

There are a few mountains and forests in Crete that are very popular with hikers and nature lovers who would enjoy exploring them through trails that span several miles. These trails range from easy strolls to challenging climbs ideal for rock climbing, cannoning, etc. If you missed any of these activities on your last trip, you can enjoy them this time.

Many people hike along some of Crete’s most famous trails such as White Mountain or Secret Valley Trail. Both trails have different levels of difficulty depending on how much time you want to stay out in nature. However, they both offer beautiful views along the way. There are plenty of opportunities to do out in nature other than hiking and rock climbing.

3. Archaeological sites and ancient ruins

Crete has plenty of historical buildings that date back thousands of years. There are several archaeological sites and ancient ruins all over the island that are worth visiting if you are fascinated by history. These historical sites resemble one of the oldest civilizations in the world.

The most famous of these is Knossos, which was once the capital of the Minoan civilization. You can see some great examples of ancient architecture on this island including an amazing palace. If you missed visiting these historical sites then traveling again in the next years will be the perfect opportunity to know more about the history of Crete.

4. Weather and climate

One of the main reasons people want to return to Crete after visiting for the first time is because of its weather and climate. The island is known for having some of the best weather in all of Greece. You can enjoy the Mediterranean climate with mild winters and warm summers.

If you want to enjoy a relaxing holiday where you can take long walks on the beach or go boating on one of the many crystal clear rivers that run through this region, then you will love coming back for more.

The temperature can reach up to 40 degrees Celsius during the day, but it drops sharply at night. It is very humid in Crete during spring and autumn, with heavy rainfalls that usually last for two weeks each year. Hence, plan the best time to visit to avoid adverse climatic conditions.

5. Local food and cuisine

While most people come to Greece for its beaches and sunsets, some people also make sure they have an opportunity to experience more local culture during their vacation time here by eating Greek food and other local cuisines at restaurants. It is home to some of the most delicious food in Greece.

Crete has a lot of local specialities when it comes to local cuisine. There are a variety of mouth-watering dishes including yoghurts made from sheep’s milk, wine made from grapes grown on the island, olives called Faktoria and tomato sauce called Pastitsio which is served over pasta.

You must also try barley bread baked on hot stones or poached in olive oil instead of batter, and moussaka made with ground beef or lamb or pork stuffed with rice and herbs such as mint, oregano and garlic.

6. Beautiful landscapes and vibrant towns

If you have already visited Crete before, you will fall in love with the beautiful landscapes and vibrant towns all over the island. The streets and sidewalks are well-maintained and look aesthetic. There are several breath-taking tourist attractions on this island which are worth visiting once.

If you are planning to travel again in the upcoming years then ensure that you have seen all the beautiful landscapes and visited the famous towns including Agia Galini and Agios Nikolaos to make your vacation thrilling and memorable.

The Bottom-line

There is no surprise that most tourists love coming back to Crete after visiting for the first time. This sunny island has everything you could want from a vacation including stunning beaches and waterfalls, ancient sites to explore, and plenty of ways to spend your time other than lazing on a beach chair.

The best part about going to Crete for vacation is that you don’t have to be a seasoned or casual traveller to enjoy it. The island is large enough that there are plenty of attractions and places to visit for everyone, yet there are places where it’s easy to get around on your own.