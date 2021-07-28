Are you planning your next vacation overseas? Considering the current pandemic situation, you are probably excited to run off somewhere for a week or two. Naturally, there are many cities you can choose between, and our suggestion is Brisbane.

It is the third-largest city in Australia. Even though some people would argue there aren’t many places to explore here, especially when compared to Sydney and Melbourne, we still believe that you should put it on your list. However, before you book your flight and accommodation, there are several things you need to know, and here are some of them.

What is the best time to go?

The very first thing you probably want to learn is regarding the time of the year you should go on this trip. Well, the great thing about Brisbane is that you can go whenever you want. There is no peak season, meaning it won’t be too difficult to find suitable accommodation.

If you are looking for a summer vacation, you should plan your trip between November and March. Although it can get really hot during this time, summer storms are a common occurrence, and these will provide you with much need relief. On the other hand, if you want to be greeted by mild temperatures between 20° and 25°C, you should aim for a vacation between June and August. Obviously, there is no winter per se in Australia, so this is a perfect season if you are not a fan of hot weather.

Regardless of the season, you need to pack certain things, and the most important one is sun protection. Make sure to stock up on these products and use them every day. When it comes to the rest of the stuff, consult the weather forecast, and pick your outfits accordingly.

Where to stay?

If you have already decided to spend your vacation in Brisbane, the next thing you have to investigate is the accommodation. Considering that Brisbane is one of the largest cities in Australia, there is no shortage of hotels and inns.

When looking for a place, our advice is to first decide on the part of the city. For example, most first-time visitors choose to stay in the center of Brisbane because they can go sightseeing on foot. In addition, they can easily move around the city since they have access to public transportation. On the contrary, you can find a place that isn’t located in the city center, but still, something close enough.

Whatever your choice is, make sure to find something that is within your price range. As you know, Brisbane can be quite expensive, but because there are so many accommodation options, we are certain that you will find something that fits into your budget.

How to move around?

When planning a trip abroad, most people start by listing places they want to visit. Then, they choose the part of the city where they will stay accordingly. It is the easiest way to ensure they will have enough time to explore everything that interests them.

Now, you have to figure out how to get from point A to point B. Luckily for you, Brisbane’s public transportation system is not only well-developed but also quite efficient. You can choose between busses and trains, as well as ferries since the river cuts through the city. Some people don’t want to depend on these forms of transportation, so they choose to rent a car. The price of this depends on the vehicle you select, but you also have to think about the cost of parking in Brisbane city, and you can learn more about this fee on https://www.sharewithoscar.com.au/blog/cheap-parking-in-brisbane-city/.

Where to eat?

After answering the previous questions and discussing the size of the city and its popularity among tourists, is it really necessary to explain how many bars and restaurants there are? No, we don’t think so either. In a nutshell, you can choose between multiple restaurants and cuisines. The best part is that these are located all over Brisbane, so you won’t have to travel from one part of the city to another to grab something to eat.

You can try a traditional Aussie steak, go for a quick bite, or stock up on chocolate. When it comes to food, there really are no limits. Naturally, the same thing goes for bars and breweries. Due to the ample options, you may want to conduct quick online research and find the best places to relax.

What to visit?

Even though you probably already have a list of things you want to see during your stay in Brisbane, here are some popular tourist locations. For example, you can go on a night out and have a peaceful evening by watching a show at Queensland Performing Arts Center, or on the other hand, spend the day exploring the Gallery of Modern Art.

Furthermore, going to a beach is never a bad idea. You can spend the entire day sunbathing, or if you are up for a bit of adventure, you can go kayaking. However, keep in mind that the weekend may not be the best time for this experience. Why? Well, Brisbane is a busy city, meaning that people usually spend their weekends on the coast. So, if you want to avoid the crowds, you may want to choose another day.

Finally, you can always go on a tour of the city with a professional guide, who will provide you with some pretty interesting facts and information. Also, don’t forget to explore the Farmers Market to experience the city from the locals’ perspective.

Is it safe?

Lastly, people want to know about the safety of the city before they book their vacation. When it comes to Brisbane, it is as safe as it gets. Obviously, you have to be careful about guarding your personal belongings and documents, but other than that, you will be fine. A general rule is not to do things you wouldn’t do at home. In addition, you should also purchase travel insurance. It is not necessary, but it is always better to be on the safe side.