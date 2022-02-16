There are several places on Earth we all want to visit someday, for whatever reasons. We believe that Neuschwanstein Castle is one of those destinations that are on your lists and today we will tell you the reasons you need to visit it, especially in winter.

High above Bavaria in southern Germany sits a lonesome castle that has been made to inspire fantasy and fulfil dreams. The story of Neuschwanstein Castle starts with Ludwig II who was the King of Bavaria for 22 years from 1864 to 1886. After the Bavarian alliance with Austria and after losing the war with Prussia, Ludwig II also lost his status as a king. What he wanted to do is make himself a place remote enough to call his kingdom, and to retain somewhat sovereignty as a ruler, he no longer was.

Since his father owned Hohenschwangau Castle that was nearby and since Ludwig II spent a lot of time there and in the surroundings, he managed to find a place called “Jugend” which was a narrow, steep mountain ridge that homed two ruined small castles. This was going to be his great home and so it was.

Now this history tale and everything regarding it is one thing but the fact that this place is truly magical, especially in the wintertime is a completely different story. Since you can visit this place all year round, if you haven’t already, we suggest you make a trip there in winter and live a true dream. Do not wait a minute longer, go to neuschwansteincastletickets.tours and get your trip booked, while we will try and explain the reasons why below.

1. It is simply magical

There is something remarkable about different weather and different seasons. One is a bit colourful and warm, the other is white and cold. Most will say that this is something that comes down to personal preference but what we can tell you is the fact that this location in the wintertime is whey better and more magical than in the summertime. There simply is something to Bavaria and snow that is hard to explain. Snowy mountains look whey nicer and peaceful when they are covered in white gorgeous snow and when you add a Disney-like castle to the entire scenery you get a magical place. Summer and spring are nice and all with a blend of a lot of different colours but snow, snow brings out the best from this place.

2. Crowds

According to some info, in summer summertime there are up to 6,000 people a day visiting and photographing in and around this castle. Now if you ask me that is a bit crowded for a “small” space like this. Yes, the castle is grandiose and yes it does look like a fairy tale but that many people in and around it daily is just too much. According to the same info, wintertime is a bit calmer and you can enjoy the full set of the castle and its surrounding areas. Everything is a bit more toned down and you can enjoy every bit this place offers.

3. Food and drinks

Now all of you that have at least once been to Germany know that these guys never joke about their food and drinks. Food in Germany is to die for and as far as drinks go, this is the world capital of beer. But there is a little catch here, not in a bad way of course. Germans adapt their food and drinks according to the weather. If you decide to visit this place in the wintertime you might get lucky enough to try something called Gluhwein. Now, this is deliciously warm Mulled German wine that goes extremely well with their winter wursts or sausages and if you have a sweet tooth then you can go with Quarkballen which is their iteration of a donut filled with cream cheese and sour cream.

4. Carriage ride

Now for those that do not know, the tour of the Neuschwanstein Castle starts at the bottom of the hill and you have a 25-ish minute walk up to the castle. We do recommend preparing good for this walk and finding comfortable and warm boots. The thing we also suggest is to get a horse carriage ride up the mountain which would be a remarkable way to get there. It is not expensive, it goes both ways, up and down, and you will not regret it. it will be like you are in the 1800s again going up to the king’s ball or reception. Yes, it is that magical and it does make you feel like royalty.

5. Special setting

Now, this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but in the winter the Sun like to play a bit. My favourite game this season is hide-and-seek. It makes all of the settings around the castle and the castle itself seems a bit dark and gloomy, which adds another note to the entire experience. Thanks to the Tegelberg mountain it can’t reach high enough to shine down on everything. If you want to avoid this then you should consider visiting somewhere in the morning or around 2 in the afternoon. Then you might get a glimpse and the shine of the sun breaking through the tough mountains and snow-covered trees for that time to shine. This will most definitely allow you to take some of the most breathtaking photos of your life.

The conclusion regarding this article is simple and concise. If you have a bucket list of places you want to see while you can, and if Neuschwanstein Castle isn’t on it, make sure you put it there and make sure you do it in the winter. This will be one of the things you won’t regret. If you have been there already and you have visited it in the summertime, please go once more but to it in winter. It will be like it is your first trip there. The entire scenery and the view change. We also want to hear from you if it is true, and we want you to tell us which season you preferred best.