Most modern businesses have virtual phone systems running in their offices. Should you?

In this article, we’re going to go over the potential advantages a virtual phone system can have for your small business.

So, if you’re considering using this type of system for your newly-founded company, yet you’re still unsure whether it’s the right choice or not, we’re here to help you!

1. Lower costs

We can’t stress this enough: virtual phone systems are the most affordable phone networking solutions available! This especially goes if you’re planning on making a lot of international calls. All you need for it to work is an internet connection! So, the next time you’re leaving on a business trip, there would be no reason to worry about expensive roaming rates just to make a few phone calls.

Other than that, you’ll deal with lower setup costs, and you won’t have to pay maintenance for separate data and phone networking. What’s more, you’ll have the ability to host videoconferences, which means you won’t have to endure any costs of transport just to get your colleagues to a meeting.

Overall, VoIP is a much cheaper alternative to traditional phone systems, which makes it perfect for small and developing businesses.

2. Mobility

As we’ve mentioned before, with a virtual phone system, you can bring your office anywhere where there’s internet access! Voicemails and faxes can be forwarded to your e-mail account, so you don’t have to be in the office to continue with your work. This comes in handy when you’re out on a business trip, or you have to deal with personal matters leaving you unable to come to the office. Even more so, now when we’re going through a pandemic, at least a fraction of your coworkers are forced to work remotely. If you were to go with a traditional phone system, you wouldn’t be able to work and communicate with everyone as effectively as you would need to.

So, if you’re in an industry that requires a lot of terrain work and traveling, getting a VoIP for your business might be the best possible solution out there.

3. Easy-to-use features

Another great advantage of using virtual phone systems for your small business is the ability to customize! You can set your voicemail messages, add or remove numbers, forward calls and so much more. Of course, the features you get will mainly depend on your provider. Usually, the provider will give you access to their online portals where you can make all the necessary changes. These are simple to use, so you don’t have to worry if you’re not particularly tech-savvy. Besides that, a reliable phone system provider will always have a trustworthy customer support center. So, if you’re unsure of how to use some of their features, all you need to do is ask!

All in all, virtual phone systems are usually quite rich with features. You’ll be able to customize the service to fit your business preferences.

4. You’ll never miss calls

Interoperability is an important characteristic of VoIP systems. You can set it to forward calls to your smartphone, landline, or laptop, so you’ll always be available to your customers or partners when they need you. It will help you achieve stronger business relationships, as your clients will know you’re always available to help them. Missed business calls can be quite costly since they can result in a loss of a potential customer. This can be devastating for a small business as it can hold it back from growing further.

So, if you want to ensure you never miss an important call ever again, VoIP systems might be what you’re looking for.

5. Video

We have mentioned video conferencing before, but it’s such a crucial advantage of virtual phone systems that it has to have a section of its own. The ability to meet with your clients and employees remotely is incredibly beneficial to the growth of your business. It makes the hiring process much easier: you’ll have access to the global job market. If you’re in a need of urgent services from an expert in a field you know nothing about, you can consult with them quickly and easily through a video platform.

Video connection also promotes teamwork and collaboration. For example, the Microsoft Teams app lets you set and monitor individual tasks, and organize quick meetings in a matter of seconds. You can click here to learn more about its features if you’re interested.

Overall, video communication is a crucial part of running a business in 2020, especially now, when working remotely is the only safe option. Of course, make sure to ask your provider whether they offer this feature or not. Most of them do, but it’s always better to ask first.

6. Security

Internet-based phone systems are protected by multiple security protocols and data encryption. All of this would be impossible to pull off with a traditional phone connection. Once your business starts to grow, you could become a target of malicious software meant to steal your valuable data. This could put both you and your clients at risk, so you must choose a reliable VoIP provider. You can find information on their security policies on their websites, so make sure to do your research before making the final choice.

All in all, security and data protection should be one of your top priorities. If that’s the case, then you should consider virtual phone systems instead of traditional ones. The technology that goes into the security and protection of these systems is much more advanced than what you can see in conventional phone setups.

The conclusion

If you’re a small business owner looking to set up their first phone system, virtual phone networks could be your best option. They’ll provide you with numerous customization options, stronger security, and increased mobility. Besides that, they’re much more affordable, so they’ll leave you with enough funds for reinvesting in the growth of your business. Sticking to outdated technology will only put you at a disadvantage when compared to your competitors, so make sure to follow the industry trends!