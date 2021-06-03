There are a lot of opportunities to get good medical care, when you consider online options as well as in-person choices. More and more people are turning to doctors that they can see over the internet, especially for problems that they might be uncomfortable talking about, or for issues that don’t need an office visit or evaluation. When someone looks for a virtual doctor, though, they have to consider what they’re really getting. Here are some ways to decide whether seeing a medical professional virtually is right for you.

Consider Your Medical Conditions

Depending on the medical conditions you have, a virtual doctor may or may not be right for you. If you have serious health concerns, or you frequently need to see your doctor in person, a virtual medical professional might not be the right choice for your needs. That’s because medical conditions that are very severe aren’t really what virtual medicine is designed for. It’s more focused on maintenance issues, medication refills, and small problems that can be addressed over the internet with a video call.

What Medications Do You Use?

If you take a lot of medications, you’ll want to determine whether a virtual medical professional is the right choice. Often, it depends on the kind of medications you’re taking, and whether you have another doctor who typically prescribes them for you. A virtual medical appointment may not give you the help you want, especially if you have another doctor and are taking any kind of pain medications or other controlled substances. But there are plenty of other reasons you may need help from an online doctor.

Is Blood Work Going to be Required?

If you need blood work, that’s obviously something that can’t be done online. But a virtual medical professional can work with a lab for you to get blood work locally and send them the results. Then you’ll be able to get the information you need about your health, from a doctor you don’t have to see in person. You’ll still need to get blood work from a lab, so you’ll have to go and do that, but you won’t necessarily need to spend time in a doctor’s office on top of spending time at the lab. That can be more convenient.

Some Issues are More Urgent

There are some medical issues that are relatively urgent, and you might not want to choose a virtual doctor for them. Being able to be seen in person for these kinds of problems, or even going to an urgent care facility to get them taken care of, could definitely be a better option. However, you might be able to get a virtual medical appointment faster than you could get in to see a local doctor, so if the issue is timely but doesn’t require urgent care or the ER, working with a virtual doctor might work in your favor.

Rural Areas May Need Virtual Medicine

Some people live a long way from bigger cities or good medical care. If you’re one of them, having a virtual medical appointment can help you decide whether you need to seek out in-person care at a facility or doctor’s office, even if that means a long drive. You can get medications and have minor issues handled with a virtual visit, too, so you’ll know what your next steps should be. It can also help you determine whether you want to pursue something specific if you do have a medical condition that needs addressing.

Busy Professionals Could Benefit From Virtual Options

Another big benefit to virtual medical options is that they can be used from nearly anywhere. If you’re a busy professional and don’t have time to drive across town on your lunch hour to see a doctor, you might be able to have an appointment right at your desk. That way, you can still keep up with your medical care, but you aren’t taking a lot of time away from your day. If there are issues to address, though, you may still need to make an in-person appointment in order to follow up on those concerns, and for treatment.

Making an Appointment is Easy

Unlike getting in to see a medical professional in person, it’s generally easy to make an appointment with a virtual doctor. The wait times may not be as long, and you can book an appointment online, so you don’t have to worry about calling if you’re not comfortable with that. The ease of an appointment makes it better for people with anxiety, and also those who are very busy and may forget to call until after the office is closed for the day. With the ease and convenience of seeing a medical professional online, a lot of people can work to improve their health.