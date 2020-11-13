In this day and age when going out and spending time in crowded places isn’t recommendable, you might be feeling like your social life is suffering. After all, it is called social distancing, right? Well, it might be called that way, but it is physical distancing that is important. Thanks to the Internet, social networks, and a wide variety of apps, you can still lead an active social life, even if you cannot sit with your friends in the same room. Keeping in touch with your loved ones is essential, especially for your mental health, so find creative ways to spend time with them. If you loved going to the halls before and enjoying a game of Bingo, who says you cannot do that now? Having a fun game night with your loved ones can be a great way to spend your Saturday night, so why not give it a go? All you need to do is to get your buddies involved, follow the steps below and have a great time! The best thing about this even is that it doesn’t cost a thing. You can use the tools you already have in your home, but if you want to get some snacks for yourself, go for it.

Notify your friends

Due to the Coronavirus, spending time with people in person can endanger your health as well as theirs. Although you cannot talk to them face to face, it doesn’t mean you cannot spend your time with them virtually. There are so many software options out there you can use to make video calls, and some of them you might be already using to work from home. For example, Skype is ideal for this since it is completely free, and you can use it on your phone, tablet, computer or laptop, and even on your TV (if you have one of those smart ones with a camera). It allows up to 50 people on a video call, which is probably more than enough to get your gang together. This will be exactly like playing a game on Bingocams, except you will know other contestants. If you are not familiar with the Bingocams website, you can check it out here and have a backup option for those nights when your friends are busy. Another great option is Zoom, software that has been the talk of the town since COVID-19 stepped onto the stage. It is also compatible with various operating systems, so you can use it on any device. It’s easy to set up, and even up to 100 people can be on a Zoom video call. However, keep in mind that you can talk to your friends for free only for 40 minutes. Zoom also offers custom backgrounds, so you and your friends can have fun with this feature and even make it look like you are in the same place. One of the newer apps that helps people get together without leaving their homes is Houseparty. This application isn’t great for large parties, since it only allows eight people on a video call. However, its main strength is various games you can play with your loved ones via the app. This way, when you are done with Bingo, you can have fun with other games as well.

Choose the bingo caller

If you have ever played Bingo before, you surely know that someone has to be in charge. That person will be drawing the numbers and making sure that everything is in order. The caller will generate the numbers, check the tickets, and ensure that no one is cheating. They will also be in charge of ‘leading the show’, which may include telling a joke between numbers or making sure that everyone is having a good time. Another task the caller will be given is designating the prize. Keep in mind that you will probably play more than one game, so make sure that you are rotating the callers so that everyone gets a turn.

Generate the tickets

This is one of the reasons why you cannot play bingo with strangers this way. Each of you will have to create your own tickets using the random number generator. Of course, you cannot control what your friends will do and whether they will be honest, but you wouldn’t be friends with them if you didn’t trust them, right? After all, it is really not fun if you (or anyone else) cheat. With that said, use paper and pen to create a ticket with a predefined range of numbers. You and your friends need to decide whether you will play 90 ball bingo or 75 ball bingo. When you all have written down the random five numbers that have appeared on the generator, the fun can begin!

Enjoy the game

If you have ever played Bingo before, and we are sure you have, you know the drill. When the caller calls out the numbers (which they got using the random number generator), the players will mark them off on their tickets. Before you start playing you and your buddies should establish that the caller needs to keep track of the numbers that have already been called. This way you have an easy fix in case an argument breaks out.

Establish the prizes

The first person to mark off all five numbers on their bingo cards and shout ‘BINGO’ is the winner! And what is a winner without his/her prize? At the beginning of the game you can all chip in five dollars, and in the end, the winner takes the loot. Since cash rewards are out of the question right now, the winner can receive money via PayPal or some other platform. Money doesn’t have to be your only prize option. You can decide that the winner gets a carwash, something they choose on Amazon (that costs the predetermined amount), or anything else you can agree on.bingo cards

Maybe you are not able to leave your home, but having fun with your friends is still on the table.